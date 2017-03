Friday, March 3, 2017

Here is the upcoming Red Bank Commission agenda for Tuesday:

Communication from the MayorVII. Commissioner’s ReportA. Vice Mayor PierceB. Commissioner Ed LeCompteC. Commissioner Terry PopeD. Commissioner Carol RoseVIII. City Manager ReportIX. Awards and Recognition – Red Bank Soddy Daisy Charitable FoundationX. Unfinished Business –A. ORDINANCE NO. AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF RED BANK, TENNESSEE, TO AMENDTHE ZONING ORDINANCE AS CODIFIED IN THE RED BANK CITY CODE AT TITLE 14,SECTIONS 14-402, 14-404, 14-405, 14-501 AND 14-901 OF THE RED BANK CITY CODE(FIRST READING)B. ORDINANCE NO. 17-1083 – AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF RED BANK, TENNESSEE,TO AMEND ORDINANCE NO. 16-1080 WITH RESPECT TO SIGHT SCREENINGREQUIREMENTS (SECOND AND FINAL READING)XI. New BusinessA. ORDINANCE NO. 17-1084 – AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF RED BANK, TENNESSEE,TO REGULATE THE SALE OF BEER, FOR ON PREMISES CONSUMPTION, INRESTAURANTS HOLDING A RED BANK RESTAURANT BEER LICENSE AND IN THECONTEXT OF OUTDOOR DINING AREAS (FIRST READING)B. ORDINANCE NO. 17-1085 – AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF RED BANK, TENNESSEE,TO AMEND FY 2017 OPERATING BUDGET TO APPROPRIATE DONATION FUNDINGFROM THE RED BANK AND SODDY DAISY CHARITABLE FOUNDATION IN THE AMOUNTOF $23,153.00 (FIRST READING)C. RESOLUTION NO. 17-1152 – A RESOLUTION DECLARING CITY OWNED PROPERTY ASSURPLUS AND AUTHORIZING THE SALE, TRADE OR DESTRUCTION THEREOFXII. Citizen Comments from Red Bank Citizens about Red Bank business (3 minute limit)XIII. Adjournment