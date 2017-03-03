Attorney General Slatery Says States Win Victory On Transgender Bathroom Issue

 Friday, March 3, 2017 51.6°F   clear   Clear

Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III on Friday announced "a victory for the states in their fight to uphold school rights" in relation to transgender bathrooms.

 

He said a 13-state coalition is withdrawing its lawsuit after the U.S. Department of Justice agreed to drop its appeal of a nationwide injunction. The moves were preceded by the federal government rescinding an Obama administration directive that redefined the term “sex” as a person’s sense of gender identity and placed federal funding at risk for schools nationwide that did not adhere to the new definition.

  

 

General Slatery said, “The decision by the Department of Education and Department of Justice to withdraw the guidance provided in the May 13, 2016 “Dear Colleague Letter” ends an attempt by the previous administration to take what should be a state and local issue under the Tenth Amendment and turn it into a federal issue. We are pleased to announce that the states’ litigation is no longer necessary.

 

"Last year, Sumner County School District was targeted by the ACLU, leading to an investigation by the Department of Education. Thankfully, that misguided use of federal resources is no longer relevant. Because the unlawful locker room and bathroom directive was rescinded, Tennessee schools will no longer be subjected to the threat of losing federal funding if they do not comply.

 

"Our Office has consistently opposed efforts to take away states’ rights and exclude the people’s representatives from making these decisions. This is a positive outcome for the states involved, but it is also a win for the basic privacy rights of our students.”


An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of a Johnson City man in connection with an officer-involved shooting incident that

The Bradley County Commission on Monday is to consider a resolution opposing a gas or diesel tax increase in Tennessee. The measure says Tennessee has a $2 billion surplus. It says any

The Chattanooga Police Department hosted a walk-through of its centralized intelligence, technology, analysis, and investigative center housed at the Police Service Center on Friday. The


An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of a Johnson City man in connection with an officer-involved shooting incident that occurred in January. On Jan. 12, at the request of 2 nd  District Attorney General Barry Staubus, TBI special agents began investigating the circumstances surrounding an officer-involved

The Bradley County Commission on Monday is to consider a resolution opposing a gas or diesel tax increase in Tennessee. The measure says Tennessee has a $2 billion surplus. It says any increase would be "a further tax burden on Bradley County residents that can least afford  the additional tax burden." The panel is also to consider moving to a four-year reappraisal

Opinion

Keep Our Parks Public

I used to think that privatization of public services or facilities was a good thing; get the job done better and cheaper. Now I think I drank the Kool-aid they put out. Governor Haslam is wrong in wanting to let a "private company" run the state park services. The parks were not designed to be profit centers, but they should continue to be run by the state government allowing

Roy Exum: Our Bus Drivers Stumper

When the Hamilton County School Board met with a group of independent bus drivers on Tuesday night, it was the first time in my life I have been in a room where every person present wanted the same thing – and was unable to get it. So, in another first, I would like to issue a public plea because somebody real smart in today's world of legalistic mumbo-jumbo may be able to share

Sports

UTC Women Advance To 19th SoCon Tournament Final

 The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women's basketball cruised past UNCG 75-53 to advance to its 18th Southern Conference Tournament final. Chattanooga improves to 20-10 overall for its 21st 20-win season. UNCG falls to 17-14 on the year.   The game was tight through most of the first two quarters with the Mocs tying the game 7-7 on a 3-pointer from freshman

Bradley Central Downs Lady Jets 59-47 For Region 3-3A Championship

Bradley Central's undefeated Bearettes and the visiting Cumberland County Lady Jets were ranked first and second by coacht.com going into Thursday's Region 3-3A tournament at Jim Smiddy Arena. Both teams played like highly rated, bitter rivals. In the end, the Bearettes (32-0) pulled away late and subdued Cumberland County 59-47 and moved to within one win of nailing down


