PHOTOS: 2017 Hamilton County Teachers of the Year Luncheon

I used to think that privatization of public services or facilities was a good thing; get the job done better and cheaper. Now I think I drank the Kool-aid they put out. Governor Haslam is wrong in wanting to let a "private company" run the state park services. The parks were not designed to be profit centers, but they should continue to be run by the state government allowing ... (click for more)

When the Hamilton County School Board met with a group of independent bus drivers on Tuesday night, it was the first time in my life I have been in a room where every person present wanted the same thing – and was unable to get it. So, in another first, I would like to issue a public plea because somebody real smart in today’s world of legalistic mumbo-jumbo may be able to share ... (click for more)