Hard Freeze Expected Overnight Could Damage Blooming Trees And Berries

A hard freeze is expected overnight, and the National Weather Service said it could damage fruits and berries. Temperatures are set to drop into the low 20s under clear skies. The NWS issued this SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT: UNTIL 4:15AM EST SAT ...HARD FREEZE EXPECTED ACROSS THE AREA TONIGHT ... A RIDGE OF HIGH PRESSURE WILL BUILD INTO THE AREA OVERNIGHT PRODUCING CLEAR SKY AND CALM WIND. THESE CONDITIONS WILL ALLOW TEMPERATURE TO FALL INTO THE 20S TONIGHT PRODUCING A HARD FREEZE. AREA FRUIT TREES AND BERRIES ARE BEGINNING TO BLOOM ACROSS THE REGION MAKING THEM VULNERABLE TO THE FREEZING TEMPERATURES. FRUIT TREES, BERRIES AND OTHER SENSITIVE OUTDOOR PLANTS MAY BE DAMAGED OR KILLED IF LEFT UNPROTECTED. PLEASE STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO AND OTHER LOCAL MEDIA FOR FURTHER DETAILS OR UPDATES.