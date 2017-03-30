Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
BELL, CARRIE LYNN
4277 SOCIAL ROW RD SPRINGFIELD, 45370
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
---
BOWMAN, JERISHA NISHELL
3612 6TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
BRADY, MARK STEPHEN
4209 10TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
BROCK, CHRISTOPHER LEE
45 WINDLACE DRIVE TUNNEL HILL, 30755
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
---
BROOM, DANIEL LEON
4707 TRICIA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPA
---
BROWN, PHILLIP ADELL
951 WATKINS SOUTH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF HYDROCODINE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
FELONY POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
POSS.
A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
---
BURROUGHS, CHRISTOPHER ROBIN
5428 BLAND LANE KNOXVILLE, 37920
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
COOLEY, MICHAEL LEE
3538 BENTON PIKE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CRADDOCK, LENTRELL LARON
3905 CAMELLIA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
CULPEPPER, JAMES ROBERT
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
DAVIS, JEREMY JEROME
3936 PEERLESS ROAD CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
---
EDMINSTON, CONNIE RAY
737 TALLEY ROAD APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
FRANCIS, RYAN M
19716 RIVER CANYON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG. CRIMINAL TRESSPASSING
---
FUGET, KAISER KEVON
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
---
GASAWAY, CHRELL DIANE
16 MORROW LANE ROSSVILLE, 37401
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (MONROE COUNTY, GEORGIA)
---
GETER, MARCISHA ANNETTE
1254 GROVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
GOTT, JEFFERY CORNELIUS
170 REYNOLDS AVE WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
---
HART, BRANDON WAYNE
465 OAK STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY, GA)
---
HEADRICK, REBECCA GRACE
220 LOWERY ST. NE CHATTANOOGA, 37311
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DRIVING ON REVOKED )
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT UNDER $500)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( FAILURE TO APPEAR )
---
HIBBETTS, LORAE ANNTOINETTE
102 GADD RD APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HODGES, FREDDIE LEE
3624 SALUDA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
JAMES, RODNEY TREMEL
3215 1/2 14TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
JOY RIDING
---
JOHNSON, CHRISTOPHER RAY
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LEE, AKIL SAEED
5335 BLUE OAK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
LEROY, JOSHUA BRANDON
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
MCROBERTS, JACQUELINE NICOLE
1317 PLEASANT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
---
MILLARD, JASON JUSTIN
1338 CLEARPOINT DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FUGITIVE (WALKER CO, GA)
---
MOW, JOSEPH
717 SHARP ROAD DECATUR, 37322
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FACILITATION TO PROMOTING
---
MYLES, RESHEEM RESHAWN
265 W37TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)
---
NEAL, BRANDON SHANE
8430 SPRINGFIELD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
NORRIS, JAMES WESLEY
5600 PINELAWN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
OSMUNDSEN, GLENDA ALLENE
4209 10TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER CO GA)
---
POINTER, BRANDON LEEJUAN
504 FISHER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
RAY, ELISA YVETTE
2405 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
REYNOLDS, HEATH ADAM
1279 CATOOSA PARKWAY TUNNEL HILL, 30755
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
RICHARDSON, CORY HAL
1358 LOLITA LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONSPIRACY TO POSSESS HEROIN WITH INTENT TO SELL O
---
SANDERS, KEITH BRYANT
17127 SIOUS STREET DETROIT, 40224
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT - DOMESTIC
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
SCHULTZ, KURT ALLEN
8207 BRIARSTONE LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONSPIRACY TO POSSESS HEROIN WITH INTENT TO SELL O
---
SHVED, KELLY DENISE
8828 CHERLEE DR COLLEGEDALE, 37363
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SNEED, TIFFANY ANN
8722 SPRINGFIELD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SOLANO, PATRICIA
1808 RUBIO STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV Comm
DISPENSING ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE TO MINOR
---
SPRINGS, QUANTEZ LAMONT
632 WEST 13TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
---
STAGGS, EDDIE D
6931 RAMSEY TOWN ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PAROLE (HABITUAL TRAFFIC OFFENDER)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
STALLINGS, LONNIE RAY
2012 BACHMAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
TANNER, EYONA REBECCA
2167 DUGAN AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency:
THEFT OVER 500
---
THRASH, ZONA MARIE
113 B LUTTRELL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
---
TWILLEY, MALCOLM
4005 FAGAN STREET APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
WEST, WILLIE RAYNARD
2206 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
WILSON, THOMAS WILLIAM
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)
Here are the mug shots:
