Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

BELL, CARRIE LYNN

4277 SOCIAL ROW RD SPRINGFIELD, 45370

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)

---

BOWMAN, JERISHA NISHELL

3612 6TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

---

BRADY, MARK STEPHEN

4209 10TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

BROCK, CHRISTOPHER LEE

45 WINDLACE DRIVE TUNNEL HILL, 30755

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC

---

BROOM, DANIEL LEON

4707 TRICIA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPA

---

BROWN, PHILLIP ADELL

951 WATKINS SOUTH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF HYDROCODINE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

FELONY POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON

POSS.

A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO---BURROUGHS, CHRISTOPHER ROBIN5428 BLAND LANE KNOXVILLE, 37920Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATHEFT OF PROPERTY---COOLEY, MICHAEL LEE3538 BENTON PIKE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---CRADDOCK, LENTRELL LARON3905 CAMELLIA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---CULPEPPER, JAMES ROBERTHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---DAVIS, JEREMY JEROME3936 PEERLESS ROAD CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)---EDMINSTON, CONNIE RAY737 TALLEY ROAD APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---FRANCIS, RYAN M19716 RIVER CANYON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG. CRIMINAL TRESSPASSING---FUGET, KAISER KEVONHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)---GASAWAY, CHRELL DIANE16 MORROW LANE ROSSVILLE, 37401Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (MONROE COUNTY, GEORGIA)---GETER, MARCISHA ANNETTE1254 GROVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---GOTT, JEFFERY CORNELIUS170 REYNOLDS AVE WHITWELL, 37397Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE---HART, BRANDON WAYNE465 OAK STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankFUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY, GA)---HEADRICK, REBECCA GRACE220 LOWERY ST. NE CHATTANOOGA, 37311Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DRIVING ON REVOKED )VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT UNDER $500)VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( FAILURE TO APPEAR )---HIBBETTS, LORAE ANNTOINETTE102 GADD RD APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HODGES, FREDDIE LEE3624 SALUDA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCT---JAMES, RODNEY TREMEL3215 1/2 14TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaJOY RIDING---JOHNSON, CHRISTOPHER RAY727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---LEE, AKIL SAEED5335 BLUE OAK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE---LEROY, JOSHUA BRANDON727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR---MCROBERTS, JACQUELINE NICOLE1317 PLEASANT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT---MILLARD, JASON JUSTIN1338 CLEARPOINT DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFUGITIVE (WALKER CO, GA)---MOW, JOSEPH717 SHARP ROAD DECATUR, 37322Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (FACILITATION TO PROMOTING---MYLES, RESHEEM RESHAWN265 W37TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)---NEAL, BRANDON SHANE8430 SPRINGFIELD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---NORRIS, JAMES WESLEY5600 PINELAWN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---OSMUNDSEN, GLENDA ALLENE4209 10TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER CO GA)---POINTER, BRANDON LEEJUAN504 FISHER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFDOMESTIC ASSAULT---RAY, ELISA YVETTE2405 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---REYNOLDS, HEATH ADAM1279 CATOOSA PARKWAY TUNNEL HILL, 30755Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---RICHARDSON, CORY HAL1358 LOLITA LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONSPIRACY TO POSSESS HEROIN WITH INTENT TO SELL O---SANDERS, KEITH BRYANT17127 SIOUS STREET DETROIT, 40224Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT - DOMESTICVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---SCHULTZ, KURT ALLEN8207 BRIARSTONE LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONSPIRACY TO POSSESS HEROIN WITH INTENT TO SELL O---SHVED, KELLY DENISE8828 CHERLEE DR COLLEGEDALE, 37363Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SNEED, TIFFANY ANN8722 SPRINGFIELD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SOLANO, PATRICIA1808 RUBIO STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV CommDISPENSING ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE TO MINOR---SPRINGS, QUANTEZ LAMONT632 WEST 13TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000---STAGGS, EDDIE D6931 RAMSEY TOWN ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PAROLE (HABITUAL TRAFFIC OFFENDER)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S---STALLINGS, LONNIE RAY2012 BACHMAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---TANNER, EYONA REBECCA2167 DUGAN AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency:THEFT OVER 500---THRASH, ZONA MARIE113 B LUTTRELL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE---TWILLEY, MALCOLM4005 FAGAN STREET APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEARDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---WEST, WILLIE RAYNARD2206 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---WILSON, THOMAS WILLIAMHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)

