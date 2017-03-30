Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

 Thursday, March 30, 2017 69.4°F   clear   Clear

Thursday, March 30, 2017

Here are the mug shots:

BELL, CARRIE LYNN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/14/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
BOWMAN, JERISHA NISHELL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/11/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • ASSAULT
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
BRADY, MARK STEPHEN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 12/30/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
BROCK, CHRISTOPHER LEE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/12/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
BROOM, DANIEL LEON
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 02/28/1965
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPA
BROWN, PHILLIP ADELL
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 11/29/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF HYDROCODINE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • FELONY POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
  • POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
BURROUGHS, CHRISTOPHER ROBIN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 09/14/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
COOLEY, MICHAEL LEE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/08/1986
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CRADDOCK, LENTRELL LARON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/16/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CULPEPPER, JAMES ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 07/31/1955
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DAVIS, JEREMY JEROME
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/02/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
EDMINSTON, CONNIE RAY
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 07/26/1957
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FRANCIS, RYAN M
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/25/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG. CRIMINAL TRESSPASSING
FUGET, KAISER KEVON
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/28/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
GASAWAY, CHRELL DIANE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/22/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (MONROE COUNTY, GEORGIA)
HART, BRANDON WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/21/1983
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY, GA)
HEADRICK, REBECCA GRACE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 10/30/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DRIVING ON REVOKED )
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT UNDER $500)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( FAILURE TO APPEAR )
HIBBETTS, LORAE ANNTOINETTE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/13/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HODGES, FREDDIE LEE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/15/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2017
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
JAMES, RODNEY TREMEL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/26/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2017
Charge(s):
  • JOY RIDING

JOHNSON, CHRISTOPHER RAY
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/08/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LEE, AKIL SAEED
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 02/04/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MCROBERTS, JACQUELINE NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/26/1986
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2017
Charge(s):
  • CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
MILLARD, JASON JUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/13/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (WALKER CO, GA)
MOW, JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/21/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FACILITATION TO PROMOTING
MYLES, RESHEEM RESHAWN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 03/03/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)
NEAL, BRANDON SHANE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/22/1980
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
NORRIS, JAMES WESLEY
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/26/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
OSMUNDSEN, GLENDA ALLENE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 11/14/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
POINTER, BRANDON LEEJUAN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/04/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2017
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RAY, ELISA YVETTE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/23/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
REYNOLDS, HEATH ADAM
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/28/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RICHARDSON, CORY HAL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/14/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONSPIRACY TO POSSESS HEROIN WITH INTENT TO SELL O
SANDERS, KEITH BRYANT
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/01/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT - DOMESTIC
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
SCHULTZ, KURT ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/31/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONSPIRACY TO POSSESS HEROIN WITH INTENT TO SELL O
SHVED, KELLY DENISE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/21/1986
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SNEED, TIFFANY ANN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/05/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SOLANO, PATRICIA
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 11/04/1973
Arresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV Comm

Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2017
Charge(s):
  • DISPENSING ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE TO MINOR
SPRINGS, QUANTEZ LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/13/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
STAGGS, EDDIE D
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 10/27/1969
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PAROLE (HABITUAL TRAFFIC OFFENDER)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

STALLINGS, LONNIE RAY
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 03/21/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
TANNER, EYONA REBECCA
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 12/03/1998
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OVER 500
THRASH, ZONA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/11/1976
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
TWILLEY, MALCOLM
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/09/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
WEST, WILLIE RAYNARD
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/05/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WILSON, THOMAS WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 04/25/1964
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)






