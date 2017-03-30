 Thursday, March 30, 2017 69.3°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

3 More People Shot In Latest Wave Of Chattanooga Gang Violence; 16-Year-Old Girl Killed

Thursday, March 30, 2017

Three more people were shot overnight as a wave of Chattanooga gang violence continued. A 16-year-old girl was killed.

The Chattanooga Police Department was called to respond to a person shot in the 3500 block of Clio Avenue early Thursday morning (1:26 a.m.)

Two victims were found at the scene, including the young girl who was decease inside a vehiclefrom an apparent gunshot wound.

A man, 20, was found near the vehicle. He was transported by Hamilton County EMS to a local hospital. His injury was considered non-life threatening.

Police said no suspect information is available.

Thursday evening Chattanooga Police responded to a report of a person shot.

Police responded at 7 p.m. to a local hospital where the victim, 30-year-old Daniel Smiley, had arrived via a personally-owned vehicle.

The victim's injuries are non-life threatening at this time.

Chattanooga Police were able to locate a crime scene at the 2300 block of E. Main Street.

A suspect has not been identified at this time.

Members of the Violent Crime Bureau are actively investigating the incidents. 


March 30, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

March 29, 2017

Dog Rescued From Trailer Fire At Dallas Bay

March 29, 2017

House Speaker Beth Harwell Calls On Judge With Federal Charges To Resign


Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: BELL, CARRIE LYNN  4277 SOCIAL ROW RD SPRINGFIELD, 45370  Age at Arrest: 34 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton ... (click for more)

A neighbor helped rescue a dog from a trailer fire on Gann Road at Dallas Bay. No one was injured in the Wednesday blaze. The trailer was a total loss.   (click for more)

House Speaker Beth Harwell said a Nashville judge who was arrested on federal charges should resign. She said, “Tennesseans expect and deserve their judiciary to act in a fair and impartial ... (click for more)


Opinion

Slaxxon Regret - And Response

Back in the seventies my three oldest brothers had a buddy named Steve Slack. “Slack” was a star soccer player at Baylor and he grew up on Lookout Mountain, which is where I grew up. He and Jimmy, Henry and Bill went to the University of Virginia where they were roommates in an old, beat up house that was painted pink. Naturally, the place became known as the “Pink Palace” but lest ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Two Catchers & ‘Shaq’

Kids whose parents are active members in the military were special guests of the New York Yankees when they played the Tampa Bay Rays in an exhibition game last Sunday in Tampa. The Yankees had even arranged for taped videos so some of the kids could watch with the rest of the crowd as their parents told how much they missed them on the Jumbotron. Both the kids and the fans ate ... (click for more)

Sports

Lindsey Leads Unbeaten Baylor Past Marion County

There are quite a few new names and faces in the lineup for Baylor’s softball team this spring, but the Lady Red Raiders are the two-time Division II state champs, so it’s more a case of reloading than rebuilding. It’s still early in the season and there’s a lot of key games coming up, but the Lady Raiders are clicking on all cylinders at this point and are now 8-0 following ... (click for more)

UTC Athletics Begins Search For New Men's Basketball Coach

The Chattanooga Mocs begin their search for the 20th head coach in the program’s proud history. The previous 19 combined for 1,281 wins, 16 NCAA Tournament appearances (11 as a DI program), one NCAA DI Sweet 16, 11 Southern Conference Regular Season titles, 11 SoCon Tourney crowns and the 1977 NCAA DII Championship.   Coach Matt McCall departs for UMass after two strong ... (click for more)


