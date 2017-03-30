3 More People Shot In Latest Wave Of Chattanooga Gang Violence; 16-Year-Old Girl Killed

Thursday, March 30, 2017

Three more people were shot overnight as a wave of Chattanooga gang violence continued. A 16-year-old girl was killed.

The Chattanooga Police Department was called to respond to a person shot in the 3500 block of Clio Avenue early Thursday morning (1:26 a.m.)

Two victims were found at the scene, including the young girl who was decease inside a vehiclefrom an apparent gunshot wound.

A man, 20, was found near the vehicle. He was transported by Hamilton County EMS to a local hospital. His injury was considered non-life threatening.

Police said no suspect information is available.

Thursday evening Chattanooga Police responded to a report of a person shot.

Police responded at 7 p.m. to a local hospital where the victim, 30-year-old Daniel Smiley, had arrived via a personally-owned vehicle.

The victim's injuries are non-life threatening at this time.

Chattanooga Police were able to locate a crime scene at the 2300 block of E. Main Street.

A suspect has not been identified at this time.

Members of the Violent Crime Bureau are actively investigating the incidents.