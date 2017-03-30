 Thursday, March 30, 2017 72.3°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Chad Cook Found Safe After Going Missing On Walden's Ridge

Thursday, March 30, 2017

Rescuers on Wednesday found a Signal Mountain man who had been missing since early Monday morning after going four-wheeling on Walden's Ridge.

He was reported in good condition.

Walden's Ridge Emergency Services has been assisting the Sequatchie County Sheriff's Office searching for the missing person from Hamilton County since 10:30 a.m. Monday.

Chad Cook, 38, was last heard from by family members at 2 a.m. Monday. Family members reported to Sequatchie County Sheriff's Office personnel around 2 a.m. that he, along with two males and one female, were going to ride dirt bikes from Edwards Point (Hamilton County) to Big Fork (borders Sequatchie County and Marion County).

The two males and one female were found, but Mr. Cook remained missing. He was last seen wearing orange and black leather pants and jacket.

The Sequatchie County Sheriff's Office reported earlier that it had searched all areas of Edwards Point (Hamilton County and Sequatchie County area). Rescue efforts then started concentrating on the Big Fork area in Marion County.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office began handling the search efforts for Mr. Cook.


March 30, 2017

Chad Cook Found Safe After Going Missing On Walden's Ridge

March 30, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

March 29, 2017

Boyd Says $4.1 Million In County Budget Cuts Would Yield $43.1 Million For School Projects; Proposes That CSLA Move To Dalewood


Rescuers on Wednesday found a Signal Mountain man who had been missing since early Monday morning after going four-wheeling on Walden's Ridge. He was reported in good condition. Walden's ... (click for more)

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: BELL, CARRIE LYNN  4277 SOCIAL ROW RD SPRINGFIELD, 45370  Age at Arrest: 34 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton ... (click for more)

County Commission Finance Chairman Tim Boyd on Wednesday recommended $4.1 million in county budget cuts, which he said would provide bond funds for $43,150,000 in county school projects. He ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Chad Cook Found Safe After Going Missing On Walden's Ridge

Rescuers on Wednesday found a Signal Mountain man who had been missing since early Monday morning after going four-wheeling on Walden's Ridge. He was reported in good condition. Walden's Ridge Emergency Services has been assisting the Sequatchie County Sheriff's Office searching for the missing person from Hamilton County since 10:30 a.m. Monday. Chad Cook, 38, was last ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: BELL, CARRIE LYNN  4277 SOCIAL ROW RD SPRINGFIELD, 45370  Age at Arrest: 34 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY) VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT) VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY) VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY) --- BOWMAN, JERISHA NISHELL  ... (click for more)

Opinion

Slaxxon Regret - And Response

Back in the seventies my three oldest brothers had a buddy named Steve Slack. “Slack” was a star soccer player at Baylor and he grew up on Lookout Mountain, which is where I grew up. He and Jimmy, Henry and Bill went to the University of Virginia where they were roommates in an old, beat up house that was painted pink. Naturally, the place became known as the “Pink Palace” but lest ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Two Catchers & ‘Shaq’

Kids whose parents are active members in the military were special guests of the New York Yankees when they played the Tampa Bay Rays in an exhibition game last Sunday in Tampa. The Yankees had even arranged for taped videos so some of the kids could watch with the rest of the crowd as their parents told how much they missed them on the Jumbotron. Both the kids and the fans ate ... (click for more)

Sports

Lindsey Leads Unbeaten Baylor Past Marion County

There are quite a few new names and faces in the lineup for Baylor’s softball team this spring, but the Lady Red Raiders are the two-time Division II state champs, so it’s more a case of reloading than rebuilding. It’s still early in the season and there’s a lot of key games coming up, but the Lady Raiders are clicking on all cylinders at this point and are now 8-0 following ... (click for more)

UTC Athletics Begins Search For New Men's Basketball Coach

The Chattanooga Mocs begin their search for the 20th head coach in the program’s proud history. The previous 19 combined for 1,281 wins, 16 NCAA Tournament appearances (11 as a DI program), one NCAA DI Sweet 16, 11 Southern Conference Regular Season titles, 11 SoCon Tourney crowns and the 1977 NCAA DII Championship.   Coach Matt McCall departs for UMass after two strong ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors