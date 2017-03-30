Chad Cook Found Safe After Going Missing On Walden's Ridge

Thursday, March 30, 2017

Rescuers on Wednesday found a Signal Mountain man who had been missing since early Monday morning after going four-wheeling on Walden's Ridge.

He was reported in good condition.

Walden's Ridge Emergency Services has been assisting the Sequatchie County Sheriff's Office searching for the missing person from Hamilton County since 10:30 a.m. Monday.

Chad Cook, 38, was last heard from by family members at 2 a.m. Monday. Family members reported to Sequatchie County Sheriff's Office personnel around 2 a.m. that he, along with two males and one female, were going to ride dirt bikes from Edwards Point (Hamilton County) to Big Fork (borders Sequatchie County and Marion County).

The two males and one female were found, but Mr. Cook remained missing. He was last seen wearing orange and black leather pants and jacket.

The Sequatchie County Sheriff's Office reported earlier that it had searched all areas of Edwards Point (Hamilton County and Sequatchie County area). Rescue efforts then started concentrating on the Big Fork area in Marion County.



The Marion County Sheriff's Office began handling the search efforts for Mr. Cook.