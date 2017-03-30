 Thursday, March 30, 2017 72.3°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Autopsy Report Says 19-Year-Old Jalen Little Was Shot 14 Times In The Driveway Of His Home After Drug Deal Went Bad

Thursday, March 30, 2017
Jalen Little
Jalen Little

An autopsy report says 19-year old Jalen Little was shot an estimated 14 times in a drug deal gone bad in Hixson on Feb. 12. The teen died after being rushed from his driveway to a local hospital.

Zachary Adam Chadwick - the name given by the victim to police just before he died  - with criminal homicide and especially aggravated robbery.

Chadwick, also 19, said it actually was 21-year-old Jacob Evan Coyne who fired the shots. Witnesses agreed that Coyne was the gunman. Police later located Coyne, who is also charged with criminal homicide and especially aggravated robbery.

The report shows bullet wounds to the upper right arm, upper right chest, two in the groin area, one in the right knee and another in the left knee.

A rear drawing of the victim shows two shots to the upper left arm, several to the buttocks area, upper left leg and upper right leg.

Chattanooga Police officers responded at 9:57 p.m.  to 820 Oak Tree Dr. to investigate reports of a person shot. 

Responding officers found the victim lying in the driveway with multiple bullet wounds. 

Police said, just before he was rushed to the hospital, he made "a dying declaration stating he was shot by Zachary Chadwick."

Chadwick told police that earlier in the day he had given Little $960 to purchase marijuana. He said Little never returned with the marijuana or the money.

He said he and Coyne then discussed finding him and getting the money back. He said they took a gun with them "just in case they needed it."

Chadwick said they found Little at his residence standing in the driveway. He said they approached him and began to question him about the money.

He said Little had a large sum of money in his hand when Coyne opened fire, striking him multiple times.

Chadwick, who lives at 1369 Meadowwood Dr. in Hixson, said Coyne retrieved some of the money dropped by the victim when he fell. He said as they ran back to their vehicle that Coyne threw him a crumpled up $20 bill and stated, "I wasn't able to get back all your money, but here's $20."


