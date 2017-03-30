Skeletal Remains Found On Wesdell Lane In Cleveland; Dog Brings In Human Skull

Thursday, March 30, 2017

Cleveland Police said human skeletal remains were discovered in the 3100 block of Wesdell Lane on Wednesday.

At approximately 7:30 a.m., units were called to interview a man who had called advising that his

dog had brought a human skull into his garage.

Crime Identification personnel responded and the originating location of the skull was discovered in a wooded area approximately 150 yards north of 3101 Wesdell on the lot belonging to 1112 Glenmore Dr.

The area was cordoned off and processed. A line search was conducted and remains and evidentiary items were marked.

Police said, "Quite a bit of predation (disturbance by animals) had occurred at the site where the largest concentration of remains were located.

This area was documented and the remains collected.

Another concentration of human remains was located in and around the dog kennel located in the back yard of 3101 Wesdell Lane. This area was documented and the remains collected as well.

All of the remains were turned over to the Bradley County Medical Examiner’s Office. The remains will be taken to the forensic center in Knoxville to attempt a positive identification as no identification could be located at either of the scenes.