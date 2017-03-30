2 Juveniles Arrested In String Of Burglaries On Highway 58

Thursday, March 30, 2017

With minimal evidence to work with, the Chattanooga Police Department’s Burglary Unit arrested two juveniles responsible for burglarizing four businesses on Highway 58.

The businesses were burglarized and vandalized in the early morning hours of Tuesday. In less than 48 hours a CPD Burglary detective was able to gather minimum intel, surveillance video and limited evidence to connect, locate and arrest two juveniles to the string of criminal activity.



At Armando’s Restaurant at 4757 Highway 58, the suspects were captured on video breaking the glass out of the front door and ransacking the business. The suspects also stole an undetermined amount of cash along with three cupcakes.

Turtle Tax at 4762 Highway 58, Cindy’s Custom Cakes at 4830 Highway 58, and China Garden at 4829 Highway 58 were also broken into and ransacked in the same manner. Additionally, various items of opportunity were stolen from Cindy’s Custom Cakes and China Garden.

At each location, the damage done was more expensive for the victimized businesses to repair than any dollar amount that was taken, making an already bad situation worse for these local small business owners. Fortunately, the detective handling all four cases discovered Tuesday morning was able to identify and locate the juvenile suspects by late Wednesday.

During the interview process, both suspects admitted to committing these burglaries and were ultimately transferred to the juvenile detention center. They are charged with four counts each of Ffelony burglary and vandalism.

