2 Juveniles Arrested In String Of Burglaries On Highway 58

Thursday, March 30, 2017

With minimal evidence to work with, the Chattanooga Police Department’s Burglary Unit arrested two juveniles responsible for burglarizing four businesses on Highway 58.

The businesses were burglarized and vandalized in the early morning hours of Tuesday. In less than 48 hours a CPD Burglary detective was able to gather minimum intel, surveillance video and limited evidence to connect, locate and arrest two juveniles to the string of criminal activity.

At Armando’s Restaurant at 4757 Highway 58, the suspects were captured on video breaking the glass out of the front door and ransacking the business. The suspects also stole an undetermined amount of cash along with three cupcakes.

Turtle Tax at 4762 Highway 58, Cindy’s Custom Cakes at 4830 Highway 58, and China Garden at 4829 Highway 58 were also broken into and ransacked in the same manner. Additionally, various items of opportunity were stolen from Cindy’s Custom Cakes and China Garden.

At each location, the damage done was more expensive for the victimized businesses to repair than any dollar amount that was taken, making an already bad situation worse for these local small business owners. Fortunately, the detective handling all four cases discovered Tuesday morning was able to identify and locate the juvenile suspects by late Wednesday.

During the interview process, both suspects admitted to committing these burglaries and were ultimately transferred to the juvenile detention center. They are charged with four counts each of Ffelony burglary and vandalism.


March 30, 2017

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

Here are the latest no bills and true bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: No Bills: HENSLEY, MICHAEL WADE W 41 M 0 1 GS 1648791 POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED HENSLEY, MICHAEL WADE W 41 M 0 2 GS 1648792 TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE HENSLEY, MICHAEL WADE W 41 M 0 3 GS 1648793 CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY WRIGHT, ANASTASIA LOUISE W 21 F 0 1 GS ... (click for more)

Skeletal Remains Found On Wesdell Lane In Cleveland; Dog Brings In Human Skull

Cleveland Police said human skeletal remains were discovered in the 3100 block of Wesdell Lane on Wednesday. At approximately 7:30 a.m., units were called to interview a man who had called advising that his  dog had brought a human skull into his garage.   Crime Identification personnel responded and the originating location of the skull was ... (click for more)

Opinion

Chris Anderson Has Done Plenty For Alton Park

Three years ago today, I was canvassing in Alton Park. President Obama called for a day of action to help educate people about the Affordable Care Act and Chris Anderson responded by mobilizing his campaign volunteers to spread the word in the places in his district that needed it most.   I moved here a little over three years ago and the entire time I've worked with Chris ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Two Catchers & ‘Shaq’

Kids whose parents are active members in the military were special guests of the New York Yankees when they played the Tampa Bay Rays in an exhibition game last Sunday in Tampa. The Yankees had even arranged for taped videos so some of the kids could watch with the rest of the crowd as their parents told how much they missed them on the Jumbotron. Both the kids and the fans ate ... (click for more)

Sports

Lindsey Leads Unbeaten Baylor Past Marion County

There are quite a few new names and faces in the lineup for Baylor’s softball team this spring, but the Lady Red Raiders are the two-time Division II state champs, so it’s more a case of reloading than rebuilding. It’s still early in the season and there’s a lot of key games coming up, but the Lady Raiders are clicking on all cylinders at this point and are now 8-0 following ... (click for more)

UTC Athletics Begins Search For New Men's Basketball Coach

The Chattanooga Mocs begin their search for the 20th head coach in the program’s proud history. The previous 19 combined for 1,281 wins, 16 NCAA Tournament appearances (11 as a DI program), one NCAA DI Sweet 16, 11 Southern Conference Regular Season titles, 11 SoCon Tourney crowns and the 1977 NCAA DII Championship.   Coach Matt McCall departs for UMass after two strong ... (click for more)


