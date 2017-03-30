 Thursday, March 30, 2017 75.9°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Corker Says Nation's Fiscal Problems Keep Worsening

Thursday, March 30, 2017

Senator Bob Corker, a member of the Senate Budget Committee, today released the following statement after the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO) released its 2017 Long-Term Budget Outlook.

 

“Today’s report further underscores the need for Congress and the administration to address our country’s dire fiscal imbalance.

 

“We have been warned repeatedly by budget experts across the political spectrum about the urgent need to address our growing debt, yet every year we procrastinate and every year the problem grows greater and the solutions harder. I strongly encourage my colleagues to keep our precarious fiscal situation in mind as we turn to the next items on the legislative to-do list.”


March 30, 2017

Funeral Is Saturday For Sheriff's Employee Killed By City Police Responding To Shots-Fired Call

March 30, 2017

State Senators OK Bills Aiding Families Of Law Enforcement Officers And Emergency Responders Killed In The Line Of Duty

March 30, 2017

Corker Says Nation's Fiscal Problems Keep Worsening


Funeral services will be Saturday for a sheriff's employee who was shot and killed by Chattanooga Police responding to a shots-fired call. Daniel Patrick Hendrix, 26, was a graduate of ... (click for more)

The Senate State and Local Government Committee approved two bills this week aiding the families of law enforcement officers who are killed in the line of duty.   Senate Bill 1059 , ... (click for more)

Senator Bob Corker, a member of the Senate Budget Committee, today released the following statement after the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO) released its  2017 Long-Term ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Funeral Is Saturday For Sheriff's Employee Killed By City Police Responding To Shots-Fired Call

Funeral services will be Saturday for a sheriff's employee who was shot and killed by Chattanooga Police responding to a shots-fired call. Daniel Patrick Hendrix, 26, was a graduate of Ooltewah High School. Survivors include his fiancé, Afton Yates; parents, Dan and Kim Hendrix; twin brothers, David and Jacob Hendrix; and grandmother, Alvaleen Ellison. A graveside ... (click for more)

State Senators OK Bills Aiding Families Of Law Enforcement Officers And Emergency Responders Killed In The Line Of Duty

The Senate State and Local Government Committee approved two bills this week aiding the families of law enforcement officers who are killed in the line of duty.   Senate Bill 1059 , sponsored by Senator Janice Bowling (R-Tullahoma), calls for a $250,000 death benefit from the State of Tennessee for any firefighter, volunteer rescue worker, or law enforcement officer who ... (click for more)

Opinion

Obamacare Repeal: Broken Promises By A President, A Party, And Its Politicians

It was March 23, 2010.  One of the most contentious political battles in recent American history was over. President Obama had just signed into law his signature legislation: the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, aka Obamacare. House Republicans immediately introduced legislation to repeal Obamacare, and over the next six years, Republicans would introduce more than ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Two Catchers & ‘Shaq’

Kids whose parents are active members in the military were special guests of the New York Yankees when they played the Tampa Bay Rays in an exhibition game last Sunday in Tampa. The Yankees had even arranged for taped videos so some of the kids could watch with the rest of the crowd as their parents told how much they missed them on the Jumbotron. Both the kids and the fans ate ... (click for more)

Sports

Lindsey Leads Unbeaten Baylor Past Marion County

There are quite a few new names and faces in the lineup for Baylor’s softball team this spring, but the Lady Red Raiders are the two-time Division II state champs, so it’s more a case of reloading than rebuilding. It’s still early in the season and there’s a lot of key games coming up, but the Lady Raiders are clicking on all cylinders at this point and are now 8-0 following ... (click for more)

UTC Athletics Begins Search For New Men's Basketball Coach

The Chattanooga Mocs begin their search for the 20th head coach in the program’s proud history. The previous 19 combined for 1,281 wins, 16 NCAA Tournament appearances (11 as a DI program), one NCAA DI Sweet 16, 11 Southern Conference Regular Season titles, 11 SoCon Tourney crowns and the 1977 NCAA DII Championship.   Coach Matt McCall departs for UMass after two strong ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors