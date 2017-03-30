Corker Says Nation's Fiscal Problems Keep Worsening

Thursday, March 30, 2017

Senator Bob Corker, a member of the Senate Budget Committee, today released the following statement after the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO) released its 2017 Long-Term Budget Outlook.

“Today’s report further underscores the need for Congress and the administration to address our country’s dire fiscal imbalance.

“We have been warned repeatedly by budget experts across the political spectrum about the urgent need to address our growing debt, yet every year we procrastinate and every year the problem grows greater and the solutions harder. I strongly encourage my colleagues to keep our precarious fiscal situation in mind as we turn to the next items on the legislative to-do list.”