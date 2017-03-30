Funeral Is Saturday For Sheriff's Employee Killed By City Police Responding To Shots-Fired Call

Thursday, March 30, 2017

Funeral services will be Saturday for a sheriff's employee who was shot and killed by Chattanooga Police responding to a shots-fired call.

Daniel Patrick Hendrix, 26, was a graduate of Ooltewah High School.

Survivors include his fiancé, Afton Yates; parents, Dan and Kim Hendrix; twin brothers, David and Jacob Hendrix; and grandmother, Alvaleen Ellison.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Hamilton Memorial Gardens with Rev. Chris Hendrix officiating. The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. Friday at the East Chapel of Chattanooga Funeral Home.

The TBI is investigating the incident.