Former Friends Keith, Ketchersid Say Shooting Incident Changed Their Lives

Marcus Keith told a Criminal Court jury on Thursday that a shooting at the home of his longtime friend, Shannon Frank Ketchersid, on April 3, 2015, has left him with lingering injuries.

Ketchersid, who is on trial for reckless aggravated assault in the courtroom of Judge Barry Steelman, said the incident left him "unemployable." He said he has not worked since that night that dramatically changed both their lives.

Keith, who was gravely wounded after being shot in the chest, but who later recovered, told of another man, Zack Hamlin, arriving and winding up threatening him. He said after Ketchersid fought the visitor in his yard that he came back in and they thought that Hamlin had left.

However, he then began banging on the door. Keith said Ketchersid then grabbed for a gun that was on a kitchen island.

He said Ketchersid then came toward him. Keith said, "I felt like I was going to get shot."

He said he grabbed the muzzle "to try to point it in a safe direction." Instead, he was shot in the abdomen and slumped to the kitchen floor.

Keith said he can remember the fall to the floor and Ketchersid stepping over him. The next thing he remembers is waking up in the hospital.

He said his hand was badly damaged by contact with the gun, and he said the gunshot left one leg paralyzed for several months. He said he still has trouble with that leg and foot.

Keith said 16 inches of his intestines had to be removed, causing him to have to go to the bathroom 6-12 times a day.

Ketchersid told of the unwelcome visitor showing up and the fight that broke out. He said of Hamlin, "I've never seen anybody act like that."

He said it so upset Keith "that he was curled up in a ball on the couch."

The defendant said after it appeared that Hamlin had left that he began apologizing to Keith. Then he said came the knocking on the door.

He said he went for the gun because "I didn't feel like he was going to come in and shake my hand and be my friend."

The gun, he said, "was to protect me and everybody in my house."


Corker Says There Is An Exceptional Opportunity For New Strategic Thinking In U.S. Approach To The World

Former Friends Keith, Ketchersid Say Shooting Incident Changed Their Lives

Funeral Is Saturday For Sheriff's Employee Killed By City Police Responding To Shots-Fired Call


Senator Bob Corker expressed optimism on Thursday about the opportunity for cooperation between Congress and the Trump administration on implementing a new strategic vision for the U.S. approach

Marcus Keith told a Criminal Court jury on Thursday that a shooting at the home of his longtime friend, Shannon Frank Ketchersid, on April 3, 2015, has left him with lingering injuries. Ketchersid, ... (click for more)

Funeral services will be Saturday for a sheriff's employee who was shot and killed by Chattanooga Police responding to a shots-fired call. Daniel Patrick Hendrix, 26, was a graduate of


Corker Says There Is An Exceptional Opportunity For New Strategic Thinking In U.S. Approach To The World

Senator Bob Corker expressed optimism on Thursday about the opportunity for cooperation between Congress and the Trump administration on implementing a new strategic vision for the U.S. approach to the world. The comments came during a committee hearing featuring testimony from former national security advisor Stephen Hadley and former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright. ... (click for more)

Former Friends Keith, Ketchersid Say Shooting Incident Changed Their Lives

Marcus Keith told a Criminal Court jury on Thursday that a shooting at the home of his longtime friend, Shannon Frank Ketchersid, on April 3, 2015, has left him with lingering injuries. Ketchersid, who is on trial for reckless aggravated assault in the courtroom of Judge Barry Steelman, said the incident left him "unemployable." He said he has not worked since that night that ... (click for more)

Opinion

Obamacare Repeal: Broken Promises By A President, A Party, And Its Politicians

It was March 23, 2010.  One of the most contentious political battles in recent American history was over. President Obama had just signed into law his signature legislation: the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, aka Obamacare. House Republicans immediately introduced legislation to repeal Obamacare, and over the next six years, Republicans would introduce more than ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Two Catchers & 'Shaq'

Kids whose parents are active members in the military were special guests of the New York Yankees when they played the Tampa Bay Rays in an exhibition game last Sunday in Tampa. The Yankees had even arranged for taped videos so some of the kids could watch with the rest of the crowd as their parents told how much they missed them on the Jumbotron. Both the kids and the fans ate ... (click for more)

Sports

Lady 'Canes Stop Lady Trojans 1-0 On Rogers' 4-Hit Shutout

Prior to Thursday’s softball game East Hamilton coach Norma Nelson was bemoaning the fact her Lady Hurricanes were struggling, having won just once in seven games. On the drive to East Hamilton, Soddy-Daisy coach Travis Hale was on the phone with his pal Greg Rosser, an assistant coach at Arts & Sciences. Hale was fretting over his Lady Trojans’ lack of run production, ... (click for more)

Lookout Valley, Red Bank Softball Winners Thursday

The Lookout Valley Lady Yellow Jackets scored four runs in the first inning and added five more in the fifth en route to an 11-7 win at Signal Mountain Thursday afternoon. Beth Crownover, Brianna Sexton, Zoe McGlamery and Jordan Cabrera all had two hits for the Lady Jackets as they finished the game with 11.  Sexton also had four runs batted in. Payton Albritton had three ... (click for more)


