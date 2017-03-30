Former Friends Keith, Ketchersid Say Shooting Incident Changed Their Lives

Thursday, March 30, 2017

Marcus Keith told a Criminal Court jury on Thursday that a shooting at the home of his longtime friend, Shannon Frank Ketchersid, on April 3, 2015, has left him with lingering injuries.

Ketchersid, who is on trial for reckless aggravated assault in the courtroom of Judge Barry Steelman, said the incident left him "unemployable." He said he has not worked since that night that dramatically changed both their lives.

Keith, who was gravely wounded after being shot in the chest, but who later recovered, told of another man, Zack Hamlin, arriving and winding up threatening him. He said after Ketchersid fought the visitor in his yard that he came back in and they thought that Hamlin had left.

However, he then began banging on the door. Keith said Ketchersid then grabbed for a gun that was on a kitchen island.

He said Ketchersid then came toward him. Keith said, "I felt like I was going to get shot."

He said he grabbed the muzzle "to try to point it in a safe direction." Instead, he was shot in the abdomen and slumped to the kitchen floor.

Keith said he can remember the fall to the floor and Ketchersid stepping over him. The next thing he remembers is waking up in the hospital.

He said his hand was badly damaged by contact with the gun, and he said the gunshot left one leg paralyzed for several months. He said he still has trouble with that leg and foot.

Keith said 16 inches of his intestines had to be removed, causing him to have to go to the bathroom 6-12 times a day.

Ketchersid told of the unwelcome visitor showing up and the fight that broke out. He said of Hamlin, "I've never seen anybody act like that."

He said it so upset Keith "that he was curled up in a ball on the couch."

The defendant said after it appeared that Hamlin had left that he began apologizing to Keith. Then he said came the knocking on the door.

He said he went for the gun because "I didn't feel like he was going to come in and shake my hand and be my friend."

The gun, he said, "was to protect me and everybody in my house."