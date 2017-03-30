 Thursday, March 30, 2017 72.5°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Corker Says There Is An Exceptional Opportunity For New Strategic Thinking In U.S. Approach To The World

Thursday, March 30, 2017

Senator Bob Corker expressed optimism on Thursday about the opportunity for cooperation between Congress and the Trump administration on implementing a new strategic vision for the U.S. approach to the world. The comments came during a committee hearing featuring testimony from former national security advisor Stephen Hadley and former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright.

 

“We stand at a moment of exceptional opportunity to take the strategic thinking we’re exploring at hearings like this one and work together with this new administration to turn it into reality,” said Sen.

Corker. “There’s no question they are more accessible and welcoming of input than any administration I’ve dealt with since joining the committee.”

 

He identified four broad challenges facing the U.S. internationally: (1) the “crisis of credibility…when it comes to the world’s view of the United States”; (2) the “serious problem with prioritization” and the need to “simplify and re-center our attention on the things that really matter”; (3) U.S. global engagement that is “disconnected from the beliefs and desires of the American people”; and (4) “the top threat to our national security” – “the long-term debt situation we have irresponsibly created”.

 

“I think we’ve lost the American people on foreign policy in many ways,” said Sen. Corker, who expressed support for saving money and streamlining operations at the State Department. “To the extent we can make sure that what we’re doing at the State Department and at the U.N. really matters and that we’re not doing wasteful things, I think that actually builds a case for us to do some of the transformative things I see us doing around the world.”

 

In his testimony, Mr. Hadley emphasized the important role of Congress in forming consensus over how the U.S. should approach the world. He also acknowledged the importance of addressing the American people’s skepticism about the benefits of U.S. global engagement for their security and prosperity.

 

“This popular dissatisfaction needs to be understood and acknowledged,” said Mr. Hadley. “Washington needs to ensure that the benefits of America’s international engagement are shared by all of our citizens. But we also need to be clear about the consequences of disengagement.”

 

Click here for complete testimony and video footage of the hearing.


March 30, 2017

Former Friends Keith, Ketchersid Say Shooting Incident Changed Their Lives

March 30, 2017

Funeral Is Saturday For Sheriff's Employee Killed By City Police Responding To Shots-Fired Call

March 30, 2017

State Senators OK Bills Aiding Families Of Law Enforcement Officers And Emergency Responders Killed In The Line Of Duty


Marcus Keith told a Criminal Court jury on Thursday that a shooting at the home of his longtime friend, Shannon Frank Ketchersid, on April 3, 2015, has left him with lingering injuries. Ketchersid, ... (click for more)

Funeral services will be Saturday for a sheriff's employee who was shot and killed by Chattanooga Police responding to a shots-fired call. Daniel Patrick Hendrix, 26, was a graduate of ... (click for more)

The Senate State and Local Government Committee approved two bills this week aiding the families of law enforcement officers who are killed in the line of duty.   Senate Bill 1059 , ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Former Friends Keith, Ketchersid Say Shooting Incident Changed Their Lives

Marcus Keith told a Criminal Court jury on Thursday that a shooting at the home of his longtime friend, Shannon Frank Ketchersid, on April 3, 2015, has left him with lingering injuries. Ketchersid, who is on trial for reckless aggravated assault in the courtroom of Judge Barry Steelman, said the incident left him "unemployable." He said he has not worked since that night that ... (click for more)

Funeral Is Saturday For Sheriff's Employee Killed By City Police Responding To Shots-Fired Call

Funeral services will be Saturday for a sheriff's employee who was shot and killed by Chattanooga Police responding to a shots-fired call. Daniel Patrick Hendrix, 26, was a graduate of Ooltewah High School. Survivors include his fiancé, Afton Yates; parents, Dan and Kim Hendrix; twin brothers, David and Jacob Hendrix; and grandmother, Alvaleen Ellison. A graveside ... (click for more)

Opinion

Obamacare Repeal: Broken Promises By A President, A Party, And Its Politicians

It was March 23, 2010.  One of the most contentious political battles in recent American history was over. President Obama had just signed into law his signature legislation: the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, aka Obamacare. House Republicans immediately introduced legislation to repeal Obamacare, and over the next six years, Republicans would introduce more than ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Two Catchers & ‘Shaq’

Kids whose parents are active members in the military were special guests of the New York Yankees when they played the Tampa Bay Rays in an exhibition game last Sunday in Tampa. The Yankees had even arranged for taped videos so some of the kids could watch with the rest of the crowd as their parents told how much they missed them on the Jumbotron. Both the kids and the fans ate ... (click for more)

Sports

Lady 'Canes Stop Lady Trojans 1-0 On Rogers' 4-Hit Shutout

Prior to Thursday’s softball game East Hamilton coach Norma Nelson was bemoaning the fact her Lady Hurricanes were struggling, having won just once in seven games. On the drive to East Hamilton, Soddy-Daisy coach Travis Hale was on the phone with his pal Greg Rosser, an assistant coach at Arts & Sciences. Hale was fretting over his Lady Trojans’ lack of run production, ... (click for more)

Lookout Valley, Red Bank Softball Winners Thursday

The Lookout Valley Lady Yellow Jackets scored four runs in the first inning and added five more in the fifth en route to an 11-7 win at Signal Mountain Thursday afternoon. Beth Crownover, Brianna Sexton, Zoe McGlamery and Jordan Cabrera all had two hits for the Lady Jackets as they finished the game with 11.  Sexton also had four runs batted in. Payton Albritton had three ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors