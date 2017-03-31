Chattanooga Woman Dies from Injuries Received In Feb. 18 House Fire

Friday, March 31, 2017

A Chattanooga woman has succumbed to the injuries she received in a house fire on Feb. 18.

Chattanooga firefighters carried Bessie Whiteside, 78, out of her burning home on N. Hickory Street and Hamilton County EMS rushed her to Erlanger Hospital, suffering from burns and severe smoke inhalation. She remained in critical condition until she passed away on March 6. The cause of that fire remains under investigation.



