 Friday, March 31, 2017 56.4°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Bradley County Sheriff Eric Watson Warns Of Scams As Result Of Recent Storms

Friday, March 31, 2017

Sheriff Eric Watson is warning citizens to be on the lookout for scams due to the recent Bradley County hail storm.

Sheriff Watson said, “Those hit by storms can suffer again when scammers target families, businesses, and communities working to recover from the damage. Steer clear of scams by learning the warning signs, and any suspected fraud should be immediately reported to law-enforcement.

"The majority of Bradley County contractors, tree removal companies, and vehicle repair shops are reputable businesses. Additionally, most of our local merchants pitch in to help their communities recover from severe weather. Unfortunately, some unscrupulous scammers travel to areas that have been hit by natural disasters just to take advantage of those who have suffered a loss.”

Sheriff Watson encourages residents to report scams and frauds to his office.

To avoid scams that follow storms:

·      Put safety first. If you need to evacuate on short notice, for example due to flooding, don’t risk your safety by gathering your personal items. After the storm has passed, do not attempt to move downed power lines or attempt dangerous repairs on your own.

·      Take important financial documents with you if you evacuate, including insurance policies, mortgage documents, an inventory of the contents of your home, and any bills to pay. Also take your insurance agent’s phone number with you.

·      If the storm damages your property, contact your insurance company. Some insurance companies require an adjuster’s approval before work can be done. Take pictures and videos of the damage, if possible. Cover holes in your roof or walls with a tarp to prevent additional damage if you can do so safely.

·      Don’t pay for work up front. Inspect the work and make sure you’re satisfied before you pay. A small down payment may be required for some projects, but don’t pay anything without getting a written contract. Avoid paying with cash; use a check or a credit card instead.

·      Beware of any contractor who tries to rush you or comes to your home to solicit work. If an offer is only good now or never, find someone else to do the work. Seek recommendations from friends, neighbors, co-workers and others who have had work done on their homes.

·      Get three written estimates, if possible, and compare bids. Check credentials and contact the Better Business Bureau to learn about any complaints against the contractor. Ask to get the contractor’s certificate of insurance directly from their insurance company, not from the contractor. Before work begins, get a written contract detailing all work to be performed, costs, and a projected completion date.

·      For car repairs, shop around and compare written estimates. On major jobs, get a second opinion. If the mechanic recommends replacing parts, ask for the old parts back. You may get credit on some parts if the mechanic wants to keep them.

·      Beware of charity scams that use disasters to make phony pleas for donations sound legitimate. If a caller refuses to answer your questions about the charity, offers to come to pick up a donation in person, or calls you and asks for a credit card, bank account or Social Security number, more than likely it’s a scam. 

“Scammers will take any opportunity to take your hard-earned money. If you think someone is using this storm and its aftermath to try to rip you off, it’s important to immediately report it so nobody else becomes a victim of the scam,” Sheriff Watson advised.


March 31, 2017

Upcoming Red Bank Commission Agenda

March 31, 2017

Bradley County Sheriff Eric Watson Warns Of Scams As Result Of Recent Storms

March 31, 2017

Chattanooga Woman Dies from Injuries Received In Feb. 18 House Fire


Here is the upcoming Red Bank Commission agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order – Mayor John Roberts II. Roll Call – City Manager Mayor Roberts ____, Vice-Mayor Pierce ____, Commissioner ... (click for more)

Sheriff Eric Watson is warning citizens to be on the lookout for scams due to the recent Bradley County hail storm. Sheriff Watson said, “Those hit by storms can suffer again when scammers ... (click for more)

A Chattanooga woman has succumbed to the injuries she received in a house fire on Feb. 18.   Chattanooga firefighters carried Bessie Whiteside, 78, out of her burning home on N. Hickory ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Upcoming Red Bank Commission Agenda

Here is the upcoming Red Bank Commission agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order – Mayor John Roberts II. Roll Call – City Manager Mayor Roberts ____, Vice-Mayor Pierce ____, Commissioner LeCompte ____, Commissioner Pope ___, Commissioner Rose ____ III. Invocation – IV. Pledge of Allegiance – V. Consideration of the Minutes for approval or correction: ... (click for more)

Bradley County Sheriff Eric Watson Warns Of Scams As Result Of Recent Storms

Sheriff Eric Watson is warning citizens to be on the lookout for scams due to the recent Bradley County hail storm. Sheriff Watson said, “Those hit by storms can suffer again when scammers target families, businesses, and communities working to recover from the damage. Steer clear of scams by learning the warning signs, and any suspected fraud should be immediately reported to ... (click for more)

Opinion

Obamacare Repeal: Broken Promises By A President, A Party, And Its Politicians

It was March 23, 2010.  One of the most contentious political battles in recent American history was over. President Obama had just signed into law his signature legislation: the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, aka Obamacare. House Republicans immediately introduced legislation to repeal Obamacare, and over the next six years, Republicans would introduce more than ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Ohio's 7-Day Prescription

Governor John Kasich has just issued an order that will limit opioid prescriptions in Ohio to seven days for adults and five days for children. In the city of Columbus, it is not a second too soon. Police claim they are seeing at least two deaths for overdoses every day. Earlier this month a 13-year-old called 911 and said he couldn’t wake up his dad – a senior airline pilot – or ... (click for more)

Sports

Lady 'Canes Stop Lady Trojans 1-0 On Rogers' 4-Hit Shutout

Prior to Thursday’s softball game East Hamilton coach Norma Nelson was bemoaning the fact her Lady Hurricanes were struggling, having won just once in seven games. On the drive to East Hamilton, Soddy-Daisy coach Travis Hale was on the phone with his pal Greg Rosser, an assistant coach at Arts & Sciences. Hale was fretting over his Lady Trojans’ lack of run production, ... (click for more)

Lookout Valley, Red Bank Softball Winners Thursday

The Lookout Valley Lady Yellow Jackets scored four runs in the first inning and added five more in the fifth en route to an 11-7 win at Signal Mountain Thursday afternoon. Beth Crownover, Brianna Sexton, Zoe McGlamery and Jordan Cabrera all had two hits for the Lady Jackets as they finished the game with 11.  Sexton also had four runs batted in. Payton Albritton had three ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors