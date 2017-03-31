Bradley County Sheriff Eric Watson Warns Of Scams As Result Of Recent Storms

Friday, March 31, 2017

Sheriff Eric Watson is warning citizens to be on the lookout for scams due to the recent Bradley County hail storm.

Sheriff Watson said, “Those hit by storms can suffer again when scammers target families, businesses, and communities working to recover from the damage. Steer clear of scams by learning the warning signs, and any suspected fraud should be immediately reported to law-enforcement.

"The majority of Bradley County contractors, tree removal companies, and vehicle repair shops are reputable businesses. Additionally, most of our local merchants pitch in to help their communities recover from severe weather. Unfortunately, some unscrupulous scammers travel to areas that have been hit by natural disasters just to take advantage of those who have suffered a loss.”

Sheriff Watson encourages residents to report scams and frauds to his office.

To avoid scams that follow storms:

· Put safety first. If you need to evacuate on short notice, for example due to flooding, don’t risk your safety by gathering your personal items. After the storm has passed, do not attempt to move downed power lines or attempt dangerous repairs on your own.

· Take important financial documents with you if you evacuate, including insurance policies, mortgage documents, an inventory of the contents of your home, and any bills to pay. Also take your insurance agent’s phone number with you.

· If the storm damages your property, contact your insurance company. Some insurance companies require an adjuster’s approval before work can be done. Take pictures and videos of the damage, if possible. Cover holes in your roof or walls with a tarp to prevent additional damage if you can do so safely.

· Don’t pay for work up front. Inspect the work and make sure you’re satisfied before you pay. A small down payment may be required for some projects, but don’t pay anything without getting a written contract. Avoid paying with cash; use a check or a credit card instead.

· Beware of any contractor who tries to rush you or comes to your home to solicit work. If an offer is only good now or never, find someone else to do the work. Seek recommendations from friends, neighbors, co-workers and others who have had work done on their homes.

· Get three written estimates, if possible, and compare bids. Check credentials and contact the Better Business Bureau to learn about any complaints against the contractor. Ask to get the contractor’s certificate of insurance directly from their insurance company, not from the contractor. Before work begins, get a written contract detailing all work to be performed, costs, and a projected completion date.

· For car repairs, shop around and compare written estimates. On major jobs, get a second opinion. If the mechanic recommends replacing parts, ask for the old parts back. You may get credit on some parts if the mechanic wants to keep them.

· Beware of charity scams that use disasters to make phony pleas for donations sound legitimate. If a caller refuses to answer your questions about the charity, offers to come to pick up a donation in person, or calls you and asks for a credit card, bank account or Social Security number, more than likely it’s a scam.

“Scammers will take any opportunity to take your hard-earned money. If you think someone is using this storm and its aftermath to try to rip you off, it’s important to immediately report it so nobody else becomes a victim of the scam,” Sheriff Watson advised.