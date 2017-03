Friday, March 31, 2017

Here is the upcoming Red Bank Commission agenda for Tuesday:

Communication from the MayorVII. Commissioner’s ReportA. Vice Mayor PierceB. Commissioner Ed LeCompteC. Commissioner Terry PopeD. Commissioner Carol RoseVIII. City Manager ReportIX. Unfinished Business –A. ORDINANCE NO. 17-1084 – AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF RED BANK, TENNESSEE,TO ALLOW AND REGULATE THE SALE OF BEER, FOR ON PREMISES CONSUMPTION,IN RESTAURANTS HOLDING A RED BANK RESTAURANT BEER LICENSE ANDBUSINESSES HOLDING A CRAFT BREWER’S LICENSE IN THE CONTEXT OF OUTDOORDINING AREAS AND TO PROHIBIT OUTDOOR CONSUMPTION IN OTHER CONTEXTS(SECOND AND FINAL READING)B. ORDINANCE NO. 17-1086 – AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF RED BANK, TENNESSEE,AMENDING THE ZONING MAP TO REZONE PROPERTY AT 4704 DAYTON BLVD. FROMC-1 COMMERCIAL ZONE TO L-1 LIGHT MANUFACTURING ZONE (SECOND AND FINALREADING)C. ORDINANCE NO. 17-1087 – AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF RED BANK, TENNESSEE,TO AMEND ORDINANCE NO. 15-1043, CODIFIED AT RED BANK CITY CODE TITLE 15,CHAPTER 15, SECTION 15-108 AND SECTION 15-117 IN ORDER TO FURTHER DEFINEMOBILE FOOD SERVICE VEHICLE ZONE (SECOND AND FINAL READING)X. New BusinessA. RESOLUTION NO. 17-1156 – A RESOLUTION BY THE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS OFTHE CITY OF RED BANK, TENNESSEE, ADOPTING A PUBLIC RECORDS POLICYB. RESOLUTION NO. 17-1157 – A RESOLUTION OF THE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS OFTHE CITY OF RED BANK, TENNESSEE, AUTHORIZING THE PERFORMANCE OF ANANNUAL AUDIT BY OUTSIDE INDEPENDENT AUDITORSC. RESOLUTION NO. 17-1158 – A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING AN AGREEMENT BETWEENTHE CITY OF RED BANK AND SOUTHEAST TENNESSEE DEVELOPMENT DISTRICT FORPROVIDING PLANNING ADVISORY SERVICESD. RESOLUTION NO. 17-1159 - A RESOLUTION APPROVING AN AGREEMENT WITH RAMJACK FOUNDATION REPAIR IN THE AMOUNT OF $23,058.20 FOR FOUNDATIONREPAIRS AT FIRE HALL #2E. RESOLUTION NO. 17-1160 – A RESOLUTION APPROVING AN AGREEMENT WITH D & GROOFING SPECIALISTS, LLC IN THE AMOUNT OF $10,860.00 TO REPLACE THE ROOFOF THE CITY HALL ANNEXF. ORDINANCE NO. 17-1088 – AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF RED BANK, TENNESSEE,TO AMEND THE FY 2017 OPERATING BUDGET, BEGINNING JULY 1, 2016 AND ENDINGJUNE 30, 2017 IN ORDER TO APPROPRIATE UNBUDGETED EMERGENCYEXPENDITURES (FIRST READING)XI. Citizen Comments from Red Bank Citizens about Red Bank business (3 minute limit)XII. Adjournment