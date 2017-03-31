Fired WUTC Reporter Sues UTC For $1 Million

Friday, March 31, 2017

A reporter for WUTC public radio who was fired after complaints from legislators about a controversial story is suing UTC for $1 million.

The complaint was filed by Jacqueline Helbert in Circuit Court.

She is also suing UTC officials George Heddleston and Chuck Cantrell, who allegedly made the decision to terminate her.

Legislators said she did not identify herself as a reporter when she was talking with them. She said she had on a badge and had a microphone with her.

The report was on a proposed "bathroom bill" in Tennessee that would assign bathrooms based on gender at birth.