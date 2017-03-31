 Friday, March 31, 2017 64.6°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Fired WUTC Reporter Sues UTC For $1 Million

Friday, March 31, 2017

A reporter for WUTC public radio who was fired after complaints from legislators about a controversial story is suing UTC for $1 million.

The complaint was filed by Jacqueline Helbert in Circuit Court.

She is also suing UTC officials George Heddleston and Chuck Cantrell, who allegedly made the decision to terminate her.

Legislators said she did not identify herself as a reporter when she was talking with them. She said she had on a badge and had a microphone with her.

The report was on a proposed "bathroom bill" in Tennessee that would assign bathrooms based on gender at birth.

 


March 31, 2017

Fired WUTC Reporter Sues UTC For $1 Million

March 31, 2017

Upcoming Red Bank Commission Agenda

March 31, 2017

Bradley County Sheriff Eric Watson Warns Of Scams As Result Of Recent Storms


A reporter for WUTC public radio who was fired after complaints from legislators about a controversial story is suing UTC for $1 million. The complaint was filed by Jacqueline Helbert in Circuit ... (click for more)

Here is the upcoming Red Bank Commission agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order – Mayor John Roberts II. Roll Call – City Manager Mayor Roberts ____, Vice-Mayor Pierce ____, Commissioner ... (click for more)

Sheriff Eric Watson is warning citizens to be on the lookout for scams due to the recent Bradley County hail storm. Sheriff Watson said, “Those hit by storms can suffer again when scammers ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Fired WUTC Reporter Sues UTC For $1 Million

A reporter for WUTC public radio who was fired after complaints from legislators about a controversial story is suing UTC for $1 million. The complaint was filed by Jacqueline Helbert in Circuit Court. She is also suing UTC officials George Heddleston and Chuck Cantrell, who allegedly made the decision to terminate her. Legislators said she did not identify herself as a ... (click for more)

Upcoming Red Bank Commission Agenda

Here is the upcoming Red Bank Commission agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order – Mayor John Roberts II. Roll Call – City Manager Mayor Roberts ____, Vice-Mayor Pierce ____, Commissioner LeCompte ____, Commissioner Pope ___, Commissioner Rose ____ III. Invocation – IV. Pledge of Allegiance – V. Consideration of the Minutes for approval or correction: ... (click for more)

Opinion

Obamacare Repeal: Broken Promises By A President, A Party, And Its Politicians - And Response

It was March 23, 2010.  One of the most contentious political battles in recent American history was over. President Obama had just signed into law his signature legislation: the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, aka Obamacare. House Republicans immediately introduced legislation to repeal Obamacare, and over the next six years, Republicans would introduce more than ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Ohio's 7-Day Prescription

Governor John Kasich has just issued an order that will limit opioid prescriptions in Ohio to seven days for adults and five days for children. In the city of Columbus, it is not a second too soon. Police claim they are seeing at least two deaths for overdoses every day. Earlier this month a 13-year-old called 911 and said he couldn’t wake up his dad – a senior airline pilot – or ... (click for more)

Sports

Lady 'Canes Stop Lady Trojans 1-0 On Rogers' 4-Hit Shutout

Prior to Thursday’s softball game East Hamilton coach Norma Nelson was bemoaning the fact her Lady Hurricanes were struggling, having won just once in seven games. On the drive to East Hamilton, Soddy-Daisy coach Travis Hale was on the phone with his pal Greg Rosser, an assistant coach at Arts & Sciences. Hale was fretting over his Lady Trojans’ lack of run production, ... (click for more)

Lookout Valley, Red Bank Softball Winners Thursday

The Lookout Valley Lady Yellow Jackets scored four runs in the first inning and added five more in the fifth en route to an 11-7 win at Signal Mountain Thursday afternoon. Beth Crownover, Brianna Sexton, Zoe McGlamery and Jordan Cabrera all had two hits for the Lady Jackets as they finished the game with 11.  Sexton also had four runs batted in. Payton Albritton had three ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors