Buehler's Market Closing After Long Run As Downtown Grocery

Buehler's Market is closing after a long run as a downtown Chattanooga grocery.

The last day for the longtime fixture on Market Street near Fifth will be Wednesday, employees were told.

The store has about 25 employees.

The property was sold by operator Charles Morton earlier this year for $1.6 million.

He said afterward that the store would remain open.

However, employees were told that the site will be developed for condos.

Buehler's has been in the same location at 429 Market for over half a century.

Buehler's opened in Chattanooga in 1911 as a unit of the chain of meat markets started by Christian Buehler in 1907. He set up his will so that all profits from his markets would go to support a home for the elderly.