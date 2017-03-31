 Friday, March 31, 2017 63.1°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

David Green, 31, Shot In Alton Park Friday Afternoon

Friday, March 31, 2017

David Green, 31, was shot Friday afternoon in Alton Park. 

Chattanooga Police responded at 12:15 p.m. to a person shot at the 600 block of West 38th Street.

Upon arrival, police were able to locate the victim who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Hamilton County EMS arrived and transported the victim to a local hospital where he was listed in serious condition.

It appears the victim was driving a vehicle when he was shot. There is no suspect description at this time. The suspect vehicle was described as a silver Ford Expedition.

Members of the Violent Crimes Bureau are actively working the investigation.


Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Mitchell). III. Minute Approval. IV. Special Presentation. V. Ordinances – Final Reading : (None) VI. Ordinances – First Reading : FINANCE a. An ordinance amending Ordinance No. 13072, known as “the Fiscal Year 2016-2017 ... (click for more)

Fired WUTC Reporter Sues UTC For $1 Million

A reporter for WUTC public radio who was fired after complaints from legislators about a controversial story is suing UTC for $1 million. The complaint was filed by Jacqueline Helbert in Circuit Court. She is also suing UTC officials George Heddleston and Chuck Cantrell, who allegedly made the decision to terminate her. Legislators said she did not identify herself as a ... (click for more)

Opinion

Obamacare Repeal: Broken Promises By A President, A Party, And Its Politicians - And Response

It was March 23, 2010.  One of the most contentious political battles in recent American history was over. President Obama had just signed into law his signature legislation: the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, aka Obamacare. House Republicans immediately introduced legislation to repeal Obamacare, and over the next six years, Republicans would introduce more than ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Ohio's 7-Day Prescription

Governor John Kasich has just issued an order that will limit opioid prescriptions in Ohio to seven days for adults and five days for children. In the city of Columbus, it is not a second too soon. Police claim they are seeing at least two deaths for overdoses every day. Earlier this month a 13-year-old called 911 and said he couldn’t wake up his dad – a senior airline pilot – or ... (click for more)

Sports

Lady Owls Win Twice In Jim Frost Ooltewah Invitational Softball

(Story will be updated) Ooltewah’s first two opponents in Friday’s Jim Frost Ooltewah Invitational softball extravaganza had a combined record of 21-4. First up was Knox Catholic (4-0). The Lady Owls fell behind 1-0, but rode the three-hit pitching of sophomore MacKenzie Patterson and hard hitting by Cheyenne Sales to a five-inning 6-1 victory on a sunny, breezy day at ... (click for more)

Lookout Valley, Red Bank Softball Winners Thursday

The Lookout Valley Lady Yellow Jackets scored four runs in the first inning and added five more in the fifth en route to an 11-7 win at Signal Mountain Thursday afternoon. Beth Crownover, Brianna Sexton, Zoe McGlamery and Jordan Cabrera all had two hits for the Lady Jackets as they finished the game with 11.  Sexton also had four runs batted in. Payton Albritton had three ... (click for more)


