David Green, 31, Shot In Alton Park Friday Afternoon

Friday, March 31, 2017

David Green, 31, was shot Friday afternoon in Alton Park.



Chattanooga Police responded at 12:15 p.m. to a person shot at the 600 block of West 38th Street.

Upon arrival, police were able to locate the victim who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Hamilton County EMS arrived and transported the victim to a local hospital where he was listed in serious condition.

It appears the victim was driving a vehicle when he was shot. There is no suspect description at this time. The suspect vehicle was described as a silver Ford Expedition.

Members of the Violent Crimes Bureau are actively working the investigation.