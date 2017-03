Friday, March 31, 2017

Police responded to a shooting in Alton Park early Friday afternoon.

A man was shot while in his car. He was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

A host of police cars were on Alton Park Boulevard near Calvin Donaldson School.

A person at the scene said, "Somebody got shot."

The incident happened in the 3800 block of Alton Park Boulevard, near a daycare center. No children were injured.