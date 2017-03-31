Friday, March 31, 2017

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Mitchell).



III. Minute Approval.



IV. Special Presentation.



V. Ordinances – Final Reading : (None)



VI. Ordinances – First Reading :



FINANCE



a. An ordinance amending Ordinance No. 13072, known as “the Fiscal Year 2016-2017

Budget Ordinance” so as to appropriate $161,000.00 from contingency to Family

Promise in support of the Veterans Emergency Shelter Program.





PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Worksb. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 31, Sections 31-16,31-50, 31-51, 31-52, 31-53, 31-54, 31-57, and 31-289, relative to wastewater andgarbage.VII. Resolutions:GENERAL SERVICESa. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to enter into a contract for sale and purchase withChattanooga State Community College Foundation for the property located at 7148Lee Highway, Tax Parcel Number 139P-C-008.01, in the amount of $1,100,000.00,and to execute all documents related to the transaction, with closing fees, for anamount not to exceed $5,000.00, for a total amount not to exceed $1,105,000.00.(District 6)b. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute a License Agreement with River CityDucks, LLC, in substantially the form attached, for a one (1) year term, with theoption to extend for three (3) additional one (1) year terms, for access to the Ross’Landing ramp. (District 7)c. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute an Amended and Restated Agreementwith Miracle League of Chattanooga, Inc., in substantially the form attached, for aterm of ten (10) years, with an option to extend for four (4) additional five (5) yearterms, for the construction and use of the Miracle Field facilities at 185 N. HoltzclawAvenue on a portion of Tax Parcel Number 146G-A-001.ITd. A resolution authorizing the Chief Information Officer (CIO) to execute a blanketcontract renewal with Zycron Information Technology Services and Solutions as theprovider of professional services for the Department of Information Technology forthe period of one (1) year beginning April 12, 2017 through April 11, 2018 (with theoption to extend for an additional year), for an amount not to exceed $1 million percontract year.PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Workse. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 1 (Final) for Dore &Associates Contracting, Inc. related to Contract No. Y-15-007-201, the Hixson YFDDemolition Project (three-story building), for a decreased amount of $56,778.12, for anew contract amount of $226,021.88, and to release the remaining funds. (District 3)f. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works toaward Contract No. W-12-022-201 to Insituform Technologies, LLC of LaVergne,TN, Consent Decree Contract, Sewer Rehabilitation for South Chickamauga CreekSub-Basin, in the amount of $1,828,305.25, with a contingency amount of$100,000.00, for an amount not to exceed $1,928,305.25, subject to SRF loanapproval. (Districts 5, 8 & 9) (Consent Decree)g. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 1 (Final) for ThomasBrothers Construction Company relative to Contract No. S-12-003-201, McCutcheonRoad Drainage Improvements, for an increased amount of $223,606.47, for a revisedcontract amount not to exceed $1,798,668.20. (District 6)h. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 2 for Campbell &Associates, Inc. relative to the lab renovation project for the Waste ResourcesDivision Non-Consent Decree Project, for an additional fee in the amount of$2,048.52 to the expanded scope of services, with an expanded timeline of sixty (60)days, for a total fee amount not to exceed $53,798.52.YOUTH AND FAMILY DEVELOPMENTi. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Youth and FamilyDevelopment to extend the contract with Signal Centers for the Baby UniversityProgram for one (1) additional twelve (12) month term period, for an estimatedannual amount not to exceed $250,000.00.VIII. Departmental Reports :a) Police.b) Fire.c) Economic and Community Development.d) Youth and Family Development.e) Transportation.f) Public Works.g) Finance.h) IT.i) Human Resources.j) General Services.IX. Purchases.X. Other Business.XI. Committee Reports.XII. Agenda Session for Tuesday, April 18, 2017.XIII. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council on Non-Agenda Matters.XIV. Adjournment.TUESDAY, APRIL 18, 2017CITY COUNCIL AGENDA6:00 PM1. Call to Order.2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Smith).3. Minute Approval.4 Special Presentation.5. Ordinances – Final Reading :FINANCEa. An ordinance amending Ordinance No. 13072, known as “the Fiscal Year 2016-2017Budget Ordinance” so as to appropriate $161,000.00 from contingency to FamilyPromise in support of the Veterans Emergency Shelter Program.PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Worksb. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 31, Sections 31-16,31-50, 31-51, 31-52, 31-53, 31-54, 31-57, and 31-289, relative to wastewater andgarbage.6. Ordinances – First Reading :PLANNINGa. 2017-037 Virginia Terrell (R-1 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone). An ordinanceto amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as torezone properties located at 2112 and 2122 Hamill Road, more particularly describedherein, from R-1 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone, subject to certain conditions.(District 3) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)2017-037 Virginia Terrell (R-1 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone). An ordinanceto amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as torezone properties located at 2112 and 2122 Hamill Road, more particularly describedherein, from R-1 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone. (Applicant Version)b. 2017-042 Ant Group (R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). Anordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,so as to rezone property located at 1821 Gunbarrel Road, more particularly describedherein, from R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject tocertain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning anddenial by Staff)2017-042 Ant Group (R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). Anordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,so as to rezone property located at 1821 Gunbarrel Road, more particularly describedherein, from R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (ApplicantVersion)c. 2017-039 Bobby Fairbanks (Lift and Amend Conditions). An ordinance to amendChattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to lift andamend conditions of Ordinance No. 11313 of previous Case No. 2002-113 on ten (10)properties located in the 7300 block of Applegate Lane, more particularly describedherein, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval byPlanning)2017-039 Bobby Fairbanks (Lift and Amend Conditions). An ordinance to amendChattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to lift andamend conditions of Ordinance No. 11313 of previous Case No. 2002-113 on ten (10)properties located in the 7300 block of Applegate Lane, more particularly describedherein, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)d. 2017-041 Matthew G. Lyle (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z ResidentialTownhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1001 and1005 Broad Street, more particularly described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone toR-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions.(District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)2017-041 Matthew G. Lyle (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z ResidentialTownhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1001 and1005 Broad Street, more particularly described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone toR-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (Applicant Version)e. 2016-170 Flournoy Development Company and Pinnacle Point Partners, LLC (R-1Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga CityCode, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at7978 and 8012 Shallowford Road, more particularly described herein, from R-1Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 4)(Recommended for approval by Planning and denial by Staff) (Deferred from2/14/17)2016-170 Flournoy Development Company and Pinnacle Point Partners, LLC (R-1Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga CityCode, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at7978 and 8012 Shallowford Road, more particularly described herein, from R-1Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone. (Applicant Version)f. 2017-033 Evan Holladay, LDG Multifamily, LLC (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-3Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 4821 and 4905 CentralAvenue, more particularly described herein, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-3Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Recommended for approval byPlanning and Staff) (District 7) (Deferred from 3/21/2017)2017-033 Evan Holladay, LDG Multifamily, LLC (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-3Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 4821 and 4905 CentralAvenue, more particularly described herein, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-3Residential Zone. (Applicant Version)g. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Article IV,Section 38-32, Lot Size, Lot Frontage, Setback not to be reduced; Exception.h. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Article VIII,Section 38-568, relative to uses in the Form-Based Code that require special permitsfrom the Board’s power.i. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Article XVI,Downtown-Based Code, relative to recommended improvements based on asix-month review.j. An ordinance to amend the Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, ZoningOrdinance, to delete and replace Section 38-568(16) to Article VIII regarding thePowers of the Board of Appeals for Variances and Special Permits to grant SpecialExceptions Permits for telecommunications facilities within and outside of rights ofways within the City of Chattanooga.7. Resolutions:GENERAL SERVICESa. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute an Office Lease Agreement with theChildren’s Advocacy Center of Hamilton County, Inc., in substantially the formattached, for a term of five (5) years, with an option to extend for one (1) additionalfive (5) year term, for the office space at the Family Justice Center located at 5705Uptain Road on Tax Parcel Number 157M-A-012, for an initial annual base rentamount of $100,705.00. (District 6)POLICEb. A resolution authorizing the Chief of the Chattanooga Police Department to enter intoa contract with SCI Technologies d/b/a SkyCop, Inc. for both the trailer-mountedsystem and the vehicle-mounted system cameras, in the amount of $200,000.00.Public Works and TransportationPublic Worksc. A resolution authorizing Change Order No. 1 (Final) for Helton ConstructionCompany, Inc. of Chattanooga, TN, relative to Contract No. W-14-007-201,MBWWTP Lab Renovations and Upgrades, a Non-Consent Decree Project, for anincreased amount of $21,343.00, for a final contract amount not to exceed$499,865.00, and to release the remaining contingency of $26,657.00. (District 1)d. A resolution authorizing Change Order No. 1 (Final) for Raines Brothers, Inc. ofChattanooga, TN, relative to Contract No. P-16-002-201, Real Time InvestigationCenter (RTIC) Renovation Projects, for an increased amount of $22,347.27, for arevised contract amount not to exceed $154,397.27. (District 8)e. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works toenter into an Agreement for Grant Administration Services with the SoutheastTennessee Development District for technical and professional administrativeservices for five (5) City projects financed through Clean Water Revolving LoanFund, for a total project cost not to exceed $35,500.00.f. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works toenter into a Joint Funding Agreement (JFA) with the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS)and the City of Chattanooga to operate three (3) continuous real-time stream gaugeslocated on North Chickamauga Creek, South Chickamauga Creek, and ChattanoogaCreek for the period beginning April 1, 2017 through March 31, 2018, for a total costof $43,500.00, with a contribution of $10,875.00 from the USGS, and $32,625 fromthe City of Chattanooga.8. Departmental Reports :a) Police.b) Fire.c) Economic and Community Development.d) Youth and Family Development.e) Transportation.f) Public Works.g) Finance.h) IT.i) Human Resources.j) General Services.9. Purchases.10. Other Business.11. Committee Reports.12. Agenda Session for Tuesday, April 25, 2017.13. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council on Non-Agenda Matters.14. Adjournment.