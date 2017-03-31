Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:
I. Call to Order.
II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Mitchell).
III. Minute Approval.
IV. Special Presentation.
V. Ordinances – Final Reading : (None)
VI. Ordinances – First Reading :
FINANCE
a. An ordinance amending Ordinance No. 13072, known as “the Fiscal Year 2016-2017
Budget Ordinance” so as to appropriate $161,000.00 from contingency to Family
Promise in support of the Veterans Emergency Shelter Program.
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Public Works
b. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 31, Sections 31-16,
31-50, 31-51, 31-52, 31-53, 31-54, 31-57, and 31-289, relative to wastewater and
garbage.
VII. Resolutions:
GENERAL SERVICES
a. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to enter into a contract for sale and purchase with
Chattanooga State Community College Foundation for the property located at 7148
Lee Highway, Tax Parcel Number 139P-C-008.01, in the amount of $1,100,000.00,
and to execute all documents related to the transaction, with closing fees, for an
amount not to exceed $5,000.00, for a total amount not to exceed $1,105,000.00.
(District 6)
b. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute a License Agreement with River City
Ducks, LLC, in substantially the form attached, for a one (1) year term, with the
option to extend for three (3) additional one (1) year terms, for access to the Ross’
Landing ramp. (District 7)
c. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute an Amended and Restated Agreement
with Miracle League of Chattanooga, Inc., in substantially the form attached, for a
term of ten (10) years, with an option to extend for four (4) additional five (5) year
terms, for the construction and use of the Miracle Field facilities at 185 N. Holtzclaw
Avenue on a portion of Tax Parcel Number 146G-A-001.
IT
d. A resolution authorizing the Chief Information Officer (CIO) to execute a blanket
contract renewal with Zycron Information Technology Services and Solutions as the
provider of professional services for the Department of Information Technology for
the period of one (1) year beginning April 12, 2017 through April 11, 2018 (with the
option to extend for an additional year), for an amount not to exceed $1 million per
contract year.
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Public Works
e. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 1 (Final) for Dore &
Associates Contracting, Inc. related to Contract No. Y-15-007-201, the Hixson YFD
Demolition Project (three-story building), for a decreased amount of $56,778.12, for a
new contract amount of $226,021.88, and to release the remaining funds. (District 3)
f. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to
award Contract No. W-12-022-201 to Insituform Technologies, LLC of LaVergne,
TN, Consent Decree Contract, Sewer Rehabilitation for South Chickamauga Creek
Sub-Basin, in the amount of $1,828,305.25, with a contingency amount of
$100,000.00, for an amount not to exceed $1,928,305.25, subject to SRF loan
approval. (Districts 5, 8 & 9) (Consent Decree)
g. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 1 (Final) for Thomas
Brothers Construction Company relative to Contract No. S-12-003-201, McCutcheon
Road Drainage Improvements, for an increased amount of $223,606.47, for a revised
contract amount not to exceed $1,798,668.20. (District 6)
h. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 2 for Campbell &
Associates, Inc. relative to the lab renovation project for the Waste Resources
Division Non-Consent Decree Project, for an additional fee in the amount of
$2,048.52 to the expanded scope of services, with an expanded timeline of sixty (60)
days, for a total fee amount not to exceed $53,798.52.
YOUTH AND FAMILY DEVELOPMENT
i. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Youth and Family
Development to extend the contract with Signal Centers for the Baby University
Program for one (1) additional twelve (12) month term period, for an estimated
annual amount not to exceed $250,000.00.
VIII. Departmental Reports :
a) Police.
b) Fire.
c) Economic and Community Development.
d) Youth and Family Development.
e) Transportation.
f) Public Works.
g) Finance.
h) IT.
i) Human Resources.
j) General Services.
IX. Purchases.
X. Other Business.
XI. Committee Reports.
XII. Agenda Session for Tuesday, April 18, 2017.
XIII. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council on Non-Agenda Matters.
XIV. Adjournment.
TUESDAY, APRIL 18, 2017
CITY COUNCIL AGENDA
6:00 PM
1. Call to Order.
2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Smith).
3. Minute Approval.
4 Special Presentation.
5. Ordinances – Final Reading :
FINANCE
a. An ordinance amending Ordinance No. 13072, known as “the Fiscal Year 2016-2017
Budget Ordinance” so as to appropriate $161,000.00 from contingency to Family
Promise in support of the Veterans Emergency Shelter Program.
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Public Works
b. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 31, Sections 31-16,
31-50, 31-51, 31-52, 31-53, 31-54, 31-57, and 31-289, relative to wastewater and
garbage.
6. Ordinances – First Reading :
PLANNING
a. 2017-037 Virginia Terrell (R-1 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone). An ordinance
to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to
rezone properties located at 2112 and 2122 Hamill Road, more particularly described
herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone, subject to certain conditions.
(District 3) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)
2017-037 Virginia Terrell (R-1 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone). An ordinance
to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to
rezone properties located at 2112 and 2122 Hamill Road, more particularly described
herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone. (Applicant Version)
b. 2017-042 Ant Group (R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An
ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,
so as to rezone property located at 1821 Gunbarrel Road, more particularly described
herein, from R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to
certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning and
denial by Staff)
2017-042 Ant Group (R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An
ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,
so as to rezone property located at 1821 Gunbarrel Road, more particularly described
herein, from R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (Applicant
Version)
c. 2017-039 Bobby Fairbanks (Lift and Amend Conditions). An ordinance to amend
Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to lift and
amend conditions of Ordinance No. 11313 of previous Case No. 2002-113 on ten (10)
properties located in the 7300 block of Applegate Lane, more particularly described
herein, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by
Planning)
2017-039 Bobby Fairbanks (Lift and Amend Conditions). An ordinance to amend
Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to lift and
amend conditions of Ordinance No. 11313 of previous Case No. 2002-113 on ten (10)
properties located in the 7300 block of Applegate Lane, more particularly described
herein, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)
d. 2017-041 Matthew G. Lyle (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential
Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,
Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1001 and
1005 Broad Street, more particularly described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to
R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions.
(District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)
2017-041 Matthew G. Lyle (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential
Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,
Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1001 and
1005 Broad Street, more particularly described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to
R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (Applicant Version)
e. 2016-170 Flournoy Development Company and Pinnacle Point Partners, LLC (R-1
Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City
Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at
7978 and 8012 Shallowford Road, more particularly described herein, from R-1
Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 4)
(Recommended for approval by Planning and denial by Staff) (Deferred from
2/14/17)
2016-170 Flournoy Development Company and Pinnacle Point Partners, LLC (R-1
Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City
Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at
7978 and 8012 Shallowford Road, more particularly described herein, from R-1
Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone. (Applicant Version)
f. 2017-033 Evan Holladay, LDG Multifamily, LLC (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-3
Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter
38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 4821 and 4905 Central
Avenue, more particularly described herein, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-3
Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Recommended for approval by
Planning and Staff) (District 7) (Deferred from 3/21/2017)
2017-033 Evan Holladay, LDG Multifamily, LLC (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-3
Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter
38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 4821 and 4905 Central
Avenue, more particularly described herein, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-3
Residential Zone. (Applicant Version)
g. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Article IV,
Section 38-32, Lot Size, Lot Frontage, Setback not to be reduced; Exception.
h. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Article VIII,
Section 38-568, relative to uses in the Form-Based Code that require special permits
from the Board’s power.
i. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Article XVI,
Downtown-Based Code, relative to recommended improvements based on a
six-month review.
j. An ordinance to amend the Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning
Ordinance, to delete and replace Section 38-568(16) to Article VIII regarding the
Powers of the Board of Appeals for Variances and Special Permits to grant Special
Exceptions Permits for telecommunications facilities within and outside of rights of
ways within the City of Chattanooga.
7. Resolutions:
GENERAL SERVICES
a. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute an Office Lease Agreement with the
Children’s Advocacy Center of Hamilton County, Inc., in substantially the form
attached, for a term of five (5) years, with an option to extend for one (1) additional
five (5) year term, for the office space at the Family Justice Center located at 5705
Uptain Road on Tax Parcel Number 157M-A-012, for an initial annual base rent
amount of $100,705.00. (District 6)
POLICE
b. A resolution authorizing the Chief of the Chattanooga Police Department to enter into
a contract with SCI Technologies d/b/a SkyCop, Inc. for both the trailer-mounted
system and the vehicle-mounted system cameras, in the amount of $200,000.00.
Public Works and Transportation
Public Works
c. A resolution authorizing Change Order No. 1 (Final) for Helton Construction
Company, Inc. of Chattanooga, TN, relative to Contract No. W-14-007-201,
MBWWTP Lab Renovations and Upgrades, a Non-Consent Decree Project, for an
increased amount of $21,343.00, for a final contract amount not to exceed
$499,865.00, and to release the remaining contingency of $26,657.00. (District 1)
d. A resolution authorizing Change Order No. 1 (Final) for Raines Brothers, Inc. of
Chattanooga, TN, relative to Contract No. P-16-002-201, Real Time Investigation
Center (RTIC) Renovation Projects, for an increased amount of $22,347.27, for a
revised contract amount not to exceed $154,397.27. (District 8)
e. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to
enter into an Agreement for Grant Administration Services with the Southeast
Tennessee Development District for technical and professional administrative
services for five (5) City projects financed through Clean Water Revolving Loan
Fund, for a total project cost not to exceed $35,500.00.
f. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to
enter into a Joint Funding Agreement (JFA) with the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS)
and the City of Chattanooga to operate three (3) continuous real-time stream gauges
located on North Chickamauga Creek, South Chickamauga Creek, and Chattanooga
Creek for the period beginning April 1, 2017 through March 31, 2018, for a total cost
of $43,500.00, with a contribution of $10,875.00 from the USGS, and $32,625 from
the City of Chattanooga.
8. Departmental Reports :
a) Police.
b) Fire.
c) Economic and Community Development.
d) Youth and Family Development.
e) Transportation.
f) Public Works.
g) Finance.
h) IT.
i) Human Resources.
j) General Services.
9. Purchases.
10. Other Business.
11. Committee Reports.
12. Agenda Session for Tuesday, April 25, 2017.
13. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council on Non-Agenda Matters.
14. Adjournment.