Saturday, March 4, 2017

A well-known realtor is facing drug possession charges.

James Chelsey "Jay" Robinson, 53, was charged with possession of heroin and cocaine after a medical call to his home at Lookout Mountain, Ga., in early February.

He was taken to Memorial Hospital after being found on a bathroom floor.

Robinson later was allowed to turn himself in at the jail in LaFayette, Ga.

He has not yet made a court appearance.