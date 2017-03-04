Arrests Made In Theft Of Copper Worth $94,000 From Bradley County Firm

Saturday, March 4, 2017

A man and woman have been charged in the theft of over 32,000 pounds of copper.

Cleveland, Tn., Police said Alex and Alexandria Scarbro stole the copper from the Eaton Corporation.

It was valued at $94,000.

The theft was reported in early January.

After the two suspects were identified, the case was presented to the Bradley County Grand Jury on Feb. 15.

They both were indicted for the theft and arrested on Feb. 28.

Lead investigator, Daniel Leamon charged the couple with theft over $60,000, burglary and criminal conspiracy.