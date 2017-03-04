Recent UTC Employee Facing Theft Charges From Earlier Employment At Harvard Law School

A Chattanooga woman is charged in the theft of almost $48,000 from Harvard Law School.
Darris Saylors, 32, was employed at UTC after leaving Harvard Law, but she resigned early this week.
UTC officials said she was not in a position to handle money at the university.
Harvard officials said Ms. Saylors and another woman used a Harvard credit card to buy personal items such as electronic equipment and then falsified records to cover up the purchases.
Ms. Saylors, who is charged with larceny and forgery, was a manager of student programs.