Recent UTC Employee Facing Theft Charges From Earlier Employment At Harvard Law School

Saturday, March 4, 2017

A Chattanooga woman is charged in the theft of almost $48,000 from Harvard Law School.

Darris Saylors, 32, was employed at UTC after leaving Harvard Law, but she resigned early this week.

UTC officials said she was not in a position to handle money at the university.

Harvard officials said Ms. Saylors and another woman used a Harvard credit card to buy personal items such as electronic equipment and then falsified records to cover up the purchases.

Ms. Saylors, who is charged with larceny and forgery, was a manager of student programs.