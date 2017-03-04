Anthony Jawaun Jones, 27, Arrested For Assault And Shooting Saturday Morning

Saturday, March 4, 2017

The Chattanooga Police Department responded Saturday morning to a domestic assault/shooting at the 300 block of South Lyerly Street.

The shooting resulted from a domestic disorder between Anthony Jaaun Jones, 27, and a victim. The victim was driven to a local hospital by Jones. The victim's injuries are non-life threatening at this time.

Upon police arrival, Jones was taken into custody without incident at the hospital.

Members of the Violent Crimes Bureau are investigating the incident and following all leads.



Jones was charged with aggravated domestic assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.



Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525.

The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released when available.