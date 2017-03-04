 Saturday, March 4, 2017 66.7°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Anthony Jawaun Jones, 27, Arrested For Assault And Shooting Saturday Morning

Saturday, March 4, 2017
Anthony Jaaun Jones
Anthony Jaaun Jones

The Chattanooga Police Department responded Saturday morning to a domestic assault/shooting at the 300 block of South Lyerly Street.

The shooting resulted from a domestic disorder between Anthony Jaaun Jones, 27, and a victim. The victim was driven to a local hospital by Jones. The victim's injuries are non-life threatening at this time.

Upon police arrival, Jones was taken into custody without incident at the hospital. 

Members of the Violent Crimes Bureau are investigating the incident and following all leads.

Jones was charged with aggravated domestic assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525.

 The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released when available.


Opinion

Low Hanging Fruit

This hunt for malfeasance at CVB reminds me of picking apples. The ones to get are those within arms reach, not those that require a ladder or a climb in the tree. There appears to be a climbing on the pile, kinda like a quarterback sack, in this on going saga of chasing chump change in the grand scheme.            I read just three weeks ago about ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Mr. Beaton’s Masterpiece

There has never been a person who has visited Aspen, Colorado, who will not attest it is one of the most beautiful places on earth. If you snow-ski, it immediately morphs into one of the most wonderful places anywhere and, lest you think it is nirvana, any pilot who has ever landed an airplane in Aspen Mountain’s swirling vortex of winds, swears “Never again.” The former mining ... (click for more)

Sports

Two Heights Teams Reach Semifinals Of USA Prep Tourney

The Hamilton Heights Hawks and Lady Hawks reached posted semifinal victories Friday in the USA Prep national championship tournament in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Coach Zach Ferrell’s Hawks routed National Christian of Ft. Washington, Maryland, by a 91-51 score in another stellar collective performance by the team’s three Canadian seniors who are all headed toward major-college ... (click for more)

Bradley Central Downs Lady Jets 59-47 For Region 3-3A Championship

Bradley Central’s undefeated Bearettes and the visiting Cumberland County Lady Jets were ranked first and second by coacht.com going into Thursday’s Region 3-3A tournament at Jim Smiddy Arena. Both teams played like highly rated, bitter rivals. In the end, the Bearettes (32-0) pulled away late and subdued Cumberland County 59-47 and moved to within one win of nailing down ... (click for more)


