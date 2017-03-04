Favors Charged With Burning Girlfriend With Hot Knife

Saturday, March 4, 2017

A Chattanooga man has been charged with torturing his girlfriend using a heated knife.

James Durand Favors, III, 25, was arrested Friday morning - shortly after the woman alerted police.

The girlfriend had to be transferred to an out-of-state burn center because of the seriousness of her injuries.

The woman said the incident happened at his house on Gadd Road.

She said Favors took her cell phone and then repeatedly assaulted her over a two-day period.

She said he would punch her in the face and then cut her with the knife, including in her genital area.

Hospital staff said she suffered second- and third-degree burns.

Favors is being held at the county jail on $545,000 bond.

In an incident in 2014, Favors was arrested for kidnapping a former girlfriend.

A woman said her sister had been staying with her for several days because Favors allegedly held her against her will and assaulted her on Christmas Eve 2014 at a residence on Anderson Avenue.

Police said Favors came by the sister's house on 6th Avenue and walked in the open front door uninvited. He made his way upstairs to where the former girlfriend was.

Less than three minutes later, he came down the steps holding her arms behind her back and forced her to his car, it was stated.

Police said a man who witnessed the incident chased after the Favors vehicle until it reached dangerous speeds and he could no longer keep up.

Favors was out on bond on that case, which is before Criminal Court Judge Tom Greenholtz.