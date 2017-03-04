 Saturday, March 4, 2017 48.9°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Favors Charged With Burning Girlfriend With Hot Knife

Saturday, March 4, 2017
James Durand Favors, III
James Durand Favors, III

A Chattanooga man has been charged with torturing his girlfriend using a heated knife.

James Durand Favors, III, 25, was arrested Friday morning - shortly after the woman alerted police.

The girlfriend had to be transferred to an out-of-state burn center because of the seriousness of her injuries.

The woman said the incident happened at his house on Gadd Road.

She said Favors took her cell phone and then repeatedly assaulted her over a two-day period.

She said he would punch her in the face and then cut her with the knife, including in her genital area.

Hospital staff said she suffered second- and third-degree burns.

Favors is being held at the county jail on $545,000 bond.

In an incident in 2014, Favors was arrested for kidnapping a former girlfriend.

A woman said her sister had been staying with her for several days because Favors allegedly held her against her will and assaulted her on Christmas Eve 2014 at a residence on Anderson Avenue.

Police said Favors came by the sister's house on 6th Avenue and walked in the open front door uninvited. He made his way upstairs to where the former girlfriend was.

Less than three minutes later, he came down the steps holding her arms behind her back and forced her to his car, it was stated.

Police said a man who witnessed the incident chased after the Favors vehicle until it reached dangerous speeds and he could no longer keep up.

Favors was out on bond on that case, which is before Criminal Court Judge Tom Greenholtz.

 


March 4, 2017

Anthony Jawaun Jones, 27, Arrested For Assault And Shooting Saturday Morning

March 4, 2017

PHOTOS: Chattanooga Marathon 5K

March 4, 2017

Recent UTC Employee Facing Theft Charges From Earlier Employment At Harvard Law School


The Chattanooga Police Department responded Saturday morning to a domestic assault/shooting at the 300 block of South Lyerly Street. The shooting resulted from a domestic disorder between ... (click for more)

(click for more)

A Chattanooga woman is charged in the theft of almost $48,000 from Harvard Law School. Darris Saylors, 32, was employed at UTC after leaving Harvard Law, but she resigned early this week. ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Anthony Jawaun Jones, 27, Arrested For Assault And Shooting Saturday Morning

The Chattanooga Police Department responded Saturday morning to a domestic assault/shooting at the 300 block of South Lyerly Street. The shooting resulted from a domestic disorder between Anthony Jaaun Jones, 27, and a victim. The victim was driven to a local hospital by Jones. The victim's injuries are non-life threatening at this time. Upon police arrival, Jones ... (click for more)

PHOTOS: Chattanooga Marathon 5K

(click for more)

Opinion

Chattanooga Needs A Visitor Center

With all of the recent controversy surrounding the Convention and Visitor's Bureau, it should be noted that it is time for Chattanooga/Hamilton County to have a world class visitor center. The CVB has done a tremendous job bringing tourism and visitors to Chattanooga, but we lack a well-placed comprehensive visitor center downtown. Currently, the CVB receives 100% of the hotel/motel ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Mr. Beaton’s Masterpiece

There has never been a person who has visited Aspen, Colorado, who will not attest it is one of the most beautiful places on earth. If you snow-ski, it immediately morphs into one of the most wonderful places anywhere and, lest you think it is nirvana, any pilot who has ever landed an airplane in Aspen Mountain’s swirling vortex of winds, swears “Never again.” The former mining ... (click for more)

Sports

Stewarts Creek Slams Brakes On Bradley's Unbeaten Season

(Story will be updated) CLEVELAND, Tenn. – Bradley Central’s dream basketball season came to a nightmarish end Saturday night when visiting Stewarts Creek pulled a shocking 55-49 upset in the Class 3A sectional in a packed Jim Smiddy Arena. The Bearettes, unbeaten in their previous 32 games, endured a calamitous shooting game and never led after leading 25-24 at halftime. ... (click for more)

McCallie Falls In D-II State Final By 74-42

NASHVILLE – There must be something about McCallie that brings out the best in Brentwood Academy. At least, that seems to be the case on the basketball court. These two teams met for the third time here Saturday afternoon at Lipcomb University’s Allen Arena with the Division II state title on the line. As was the case the last time they played at McCallie in mid-January, ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors