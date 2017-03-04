Berke Spends Over $358,000 In Last Few Months Of Mayoral Campaign

Saturday, March 4, 2017

Incumbent Mayor Andy Berke spent over $358,000 in the last few months in his bid to stay in office for a second term.

He continues to overwhelm his three opponents in the fundraising category, taking in $86,091 for the period.

Mayor Berke drew down on his previous large war chest as the election closes in.

He had $142,546 remaining in his election fund.

City Councilman Larry Grohn had $18,298 in contributions for the period including $5,000 from the Tennessee Realtors PAC, $1,500 from Bobby Stone, $1,011 from the BDW PAC of Hixson, $1,000 from Christopher Haley of Apison, Franklin Farrow and Jim Lail and $500 from Paulina Madaris, William Matthews, Elizabeth Goodloe, Tim Marek, Michael Dupell and Tom Greenholtz.



David Crockett said he took in $12,960 in the last reporting period. He received $1,500 from Greg Vital, David Crisp, Forest Forman and JoAnn Forman, $1,000 from Joe Decosimo, Garnet Chapin, Robert Caldwell and Brad Standefer, and $500 from Neil Thomas III and John Schaerer.

Chris Long received $2,700, including $1,000 each from Ashish Chaudari and Amesh Patel.

Berke gifts included $5,000 from the Mid South Carpenters Regional Council PAC and from IBEW - COPE, $3,000 from Jacobs Good Government Fund of Pasadena, Calif., $1,500 from Lisa Lebovitz, Stephen Lebovitz, Michael Greer, Phillip Burns, Mark Hite, Mark Smith, Todd Moreland, Gregory Dunn of Knoxville, Rilda Marler, Doyle Marler and Judi Pressman $1,400 from Ruby Key, TW Management, Mountain View Acquistion LLC, and Mountain View Acquistion of Chattanooga LLC, $1,250 from Christopher Martinez of Austin, Tex., and Jean Thomas of Austin, Tex., $1,001 from Sunbest Management, $1,000 from the Chattanooga Building and Construction Trades Council, Ragan Smith Associates PAC, Phil Lawrence, Terry Melvin, David Huffman, Marc Cromie, Monique Golding, Amana Issa, Jason Farmer, Jennifer Lawrence, Donnie Hutcherson, Enterprise Holdings of St. Louis, Robert Katz, Keith Sanford, Helen Pregulman, Lee Davis, Steven Hecklin of Nashville, Jason Yarbro of Memphis, Henry Turley of Memphis, Federal Express PAC, Rebecca Levin and Issa Bassam, $501 from Ajit Desai, $500 from Bill Raines, Lyndel Wishcamper of Freeport, Me., Rick Wishcamper of Missoula, Montana, Committee to Re-Elect Craig Fitzhugh, AGL Resources of Atlanta, Erica Moreland, Joshua Jennings, Edward Ciolko of Fort Washington, Pa., Zachary Greene, David Hornik of Palo Alto, Calif., Donna Springs of Bonita Springs, Fla., Burt Schaerer, Jerome Lit of Millington, Tn., Srinija Srinivasan of Palo Alto, Calif., Amy Lit of Menlo Park, Calif., Jeffrey Rothman of New York, N.Y., William Taylor, Jay Mills, Michael Seeber, Charles Amin and Ujwal Suddam.

Berke expenses included $86,050 to Siegel Strategies, $58,150, $41,325 and $40,035 to Canal Partners Media, and $10,928,$4,892, $5,810 and $10,795 to Bergmann Zwerdling Direct Mail.

Payments also went to campaign staff members Tyler Yount, Chelsea Brogdon and Sara Burklin as well as to Google and Facebook.