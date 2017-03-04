 Saturday, March 4, 2017 48.7°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Berke Spends Over $358,000 In Last Few Months Of Mayoral Campaign

Saturday, March 4, 2017

Incumbent Mayor Andy Berke spent over $358,000 in the last few months in his bid to stay in office for a second term.

He continues to overwhelm his three opponents in the fundraising category, taking in $86,091 for the period.

Mayor Berke drew down on his previous large war chest as the election closes in. 

He had $142,546 remaining in his election fund.

City Councilman Larry Grohn had $18,298 in contributions for the period including $5,000 from the Tennessee Realtors PAC, $1,500 from Bobby Stone, $1,011 from the BDW PAC of Hixson, $1,000 from Christopher Haley of Apison, Franklin Farrow and Jim Lail and $500 from Paulina Madaris, William Matthews, Elizabeth Goodloe, Tim Marek, Michael Dupell and Tom Greenholtz. 

David Crockett said he took in $12,960 in the last reporting period. He received $1,500 from Greg Vital, David Crisp, Forest Forman and JoAnn Forman, $1,000 from Joe Decosimo, Garnet Chapin, Robert Caldwell and Brad Standefer, and $500 from Neil Thomas III and John Schaerer.

Chris Long received $2,700, including $1,000 each from Ashish Chaudari and Amesh Patel.

Berke gifts included $5,000 from the Mid South Carpenters Regional Council PAC and from IBEW - COPE, $3,000 from Jacobs Good Government Fund of Pasadena, Calif., $1,500 from Lisa Lebovitz, Stephen Lebovitz, Michael Greer, Phillip Burns, Mark Hite, Mark Smith, Todd Moreland, Gregory Dunn of Knoxville, Rilda Marler, Doyle Marler and Judi Pressman $1,400 from Ruby Key, TW Management, Mountain View Acquistion LLC, and Mountain View Acquistion of Chattanooga LLC, $1,250 from Christopher Martinez of Austin, Tex., and Jean Thomas of Austin, Tex., $1,001 from Sunbest Management, $1,000 from the Chattanooga Building and Construction Trades Council, Ragan Smith Associates PAC, Phil Lawrence, Terry Melvin, David Huffman, Marc Cromie, Monique Golding, Amana Issa, Jason Farmer, Jennifer Lawrence, Donnie Hutcherson, Enterprise Holdings of St. Louis, Robert Katz, Keith Sanford, Helen Pregulman, Lee Davis, Steven Hecklin of Nashville, Jason Yarbro of Memphis, Henry Turley of Memphis, Federal Express PAC, Rebecca Levin and Issa Bassam, $501 from Ajit Desai, $500 from Bill Raines, Lyndel Wishcamper of Freeport, Me., Rick Wishcamper of Missoula, Montana, Committee to Re-Elect Craig Fitzhugh, AGL Resources of Atlanta, Erica Moreland, Joshua Jennings, Edward Ciolko of Fort Washington, Pa., Zachary Greene, David Hornik of Palo Alto, Calif., Donna Springs of Bonita Springs, Fla., Burt Schaerer, Jerome Lit of Millington, Tn., Srinija Srinivasan of Palo Alto, Calif., Amy Lit of Menlo Park, Calif., Jeffrey Rothman of New York, N.Y., William Taylor, Jay Mills, Michael Seeber, Charles Amin and Ujwal Suddam. 

Berke expenses included $86,050 to Siegel Strategies, $58,150, $41,325 and $40,035 to Canal Partners Media, and $10,928,$4,892, $5,810 and $10,795 to Bergmann Zwerdling Direct Mail.

Payments also went to campaign staff members Tyler Yount, Chelsea Brogdon and Sara Burklin as well as to Google and Facebook.


March 4, 2017

Anthony Jawaun Jones, 27, Arrested For Assault And Shooting Saturday Morning

March 4, 2017

PHOTOS: Chattanooga Marathon 5K

March 4, 2017

Recent UTC Employee Facing Theft Charges From Earlier Employment At Harvard Law School


The Chattanooga Police Department responded Saturday morning to a domestic assault/shooting at the 300 block of South Lyerly Street. The shooting resulted from a domestic disorder between ... (click for more)

(click for more)

A Chattanooga woman is charged in the theft of almost $48,000 from Harvard Law School. Darris Saylors, 32, was employed at UTC after leaving Harvard Law, but she resigned early this week. ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Anthony Jawaun Jones, 27, Arrested For Assault And Shooting Saturday Morning

The Chattanooga Police Department responded Saturday morning to a domestic assault/shooting at the 300 block of South Lyerly Street. The shooting resulted from a domestic disorder between Anthony Jaaun Jones, 27, and a victim. The victim was driven to a local hospital by Jones. The victim's injuries are non-life threatening at this time. Upon police arrival, Jones ... (click for more)

PHOTOS: Chattanooga Marathon 5K

(click for more)

Opinion

Chattanooga Needs A Visitor Center

With all of the recent controversy surrounding the Convention and Visitor's Bureau, it should be noted that it is time for Chattanooga/Hamilton County to have a world class visitor center. The CVB has done a tremendous job bringing tourism and visitors to Chattanooga, but we lack a well-placed comprehensive visitor center downtown. Currently, the CVB receives 100% of the hotel/motel ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Mr. Beaton’s Masterpiece

There has never been a person who has visited Aspen, Colorado, who will not attest it is one of the most beautiful places on earth. If you snow-ski, it immediately morphs into one of the most wonderful places anywhere and, lest you think it is nirvana, any pilot who has ever landed an airplane in Aspen Mountain’s swirling vortex of winds, swears “Never again.” The former mining ... (click for more)

Sports

Stewarts Creek Slams Brakes On Bradley's Unbeaten Season

(Story will be updated) CLEVELAND, Tenn. – Bradley Central’s dream basketball season came to a nightmarish end Saturday night when visiting Stewarts Creek pulled a shocking 55-49 upset in the Class 3A sectional in a packed Jim Smiddy Arena. The Bearettes, unbeaten in their previous 32 games, endured a calamitous shooting game and never led after leading 25-24 at halftime. ... (click for more)

McCallie Falls In D-II State Final By 74-42

NASHVILLE – There must be something about McCallie that brings out the best in Brentwood Academy. At least, that seems to be the case on the basketball court. These two teams met for the third time here Saturday afternoon at Lipcomb University’s Allen Arena with the Division II state title on the line. As was the case the last time they played at McCallie in mid-January, ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors