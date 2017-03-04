City Council Incumbents Hakeem, Anderson Lead In Late Fundraising

Saturday, March 4, 2017

City Council incumbents Yusuf Hakeem and Chris Anderson finished with a flourish in fund drives to retain their seats.

Councilman Hakeem in District 9 took in $29,500, while Councilman Anderson of District 7 reported $23,735.

Councilman Hakeem spent $16,061 for the period.

Hakeem contributions included $5,000 from the Chattanooga Orthopaedic Group, $4,000 from the Homebuilders Association, $2,500 from the IBEW Educational Fund, $1,000 from RTB Holdings, HLC Holdings, OSH Holdings the LEA Group and Service Employees International, $500 from Cornerstone Construction Group, MAP Engineers, Kandy Kastle Daycare, John C. Curtis III, Devin Inc., Joseph Chaudari LLC, NIRU Group, Kayiya Inc.Kayiya Inc. II, POOJA Inc., Mark Siedlecki, Mitul Patel, Reed Pond, Lee Davis, City Property Company, Lance Lucas Price and Associates and James Pratt.

John Kerns had $6,055 in receipts. His contributions included $1,000 from Matthew and Ashley McAdoo, $750 from Paul Brock Jr. and $500 from Dr. Mickey McAdoo, Marcus Lyons, Bobby Stone and the Greater Chattanooga Association of Realtors.

Pat Benson Jr. took in $1,600, including $1,000 from Pat Benson Sr.

Demetrus Coonrod reported $950 in contributions.

Anderson contributions included $2,500 from the Ironworkers and from the IBEW, $1,500 from John Demoss, Jim Lea and RAB Holdings, $1,000 from Evan Holladay, Ken DeFoor, Service Local 205, OAH Holdings and John Hetzler and $500 from Herbert Thornbury, Chris Curtis and Lee Davis.

Another District 7 contender, Manny Rico, received $1,650, including $500 from Mark Longnecker and C.M. Zeiser.

Erskine Oglesby raised $6,290 for the period. His gifts included $2,500 from Paul Brock Jr., $1,000 from Bobby Stone, $500 from James Nunnally Jr. and the Tennessee Realtors PAC.

In District 2, incumbent Jerry Mitchell received $16,760, just ahead of challenger Mickey McCamish, who brought in $15,823.

Mitchell gifts included $4,000 from the Homebuilders PAC, $2,500 from IBEW, $1,500 from Robert Donina Jr., $1,000 from Henry Franklin, Bubba Morgan and Service Employees International and $500 from Perimeter Properties, Don Thatcher, Charlie Brock, Richard Hopper, Tennessee Realtors PAC, Lee Davis and Greg Vital.

Mr. McCamish had $1,500 from Nelson Bowers and Jay Jolley, $1,000 from Wayne Tipps, Rick Bowers, Brad Cobb, Garron Haycock, Charles Kirby and Larry Armour and $500 from Todd Phillips, David Barto, Shannon Butler and Marc Cromie.

In District 8, Anthony Byrd took in $3,650, including $500 from William Glascock, Steve Jacoway, Joshua Stevens and Tennessee Realtors PAC. He got $1,000 from Service Employees International.



A report was not given for tom kunesh.

Incumbent Moses Freeman got $4,975, including $2,500 from the IBEW Educational Fund and $500 from Reed and Jennifer Pond.

In District 1, incumbent Chip Henderson took in $5,250. Gifts included $1,500 from the Lea Group and RTB Holdings and $500 from OSH Holdings, the Tennessee Realtors PAC and Jeffrey and Melissa Morgan.

Jay Nevans was given $1,092.

Susan Miller did not have a report.

In District 5, candidates Jeffrey Evans and Cynthia Stanley-Cash did not file.

Incumbent Russell Gilbert received $5,900, including $2,500 from IBEW and the Ironworkers and $500 from the Asbestos Workers.