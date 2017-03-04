 Sunday, March 5, 2017 43.3°F   clear   Clear

City Council Incumbents Hakeem, Anderson Lead In Late Fundraising

Saturday, March 4, 2017

City Council incumbents Yusuf Hakeem and Chris Anderson finished with a flourish in fund drives to retain their seats.

Councilman Hakeem in District 9 took in $29,500, while Councilman Anderson of District 7 reported $23,735.

Councilman Hakeem spent $16,061 for the period.

Hakeem contributions included $5,000 from the Chattanooga Orthopaedic Group, $4,000 from the Homebuilders Association, $2,500 from the IBEW Educational Fund, $1,000 from RTB Holdings, HLC Holdings, OSH Holdings the LEA Group and Service Employees International, $500 from Cornerstone Construction Group, MAP Engineers, Kandy Kastle Daycare, John C. Curtis III, Devin Inc., Joseph Chaudari LLC, NIRU Group, Kayiya Inc.Kayiya Inc. II, POOJA Inc., Mark Siedlecki, Mitul Patel, Reed Pond, Lee Davis, City Property Company, Lance Lucas Price and Associates and James Pratt.

John Kerns had $6,055 in receipts. His contributions included $1,000 from Matthew and Ashley McAdoo, $750 from Paul Brock Jr. and $500 from Dr. Mickey McAdoo, Marcus Lyons, Bobby Stone and the Greater Chattanooga Association of Realtors. 

Pat Benson Jr. took in $1,600, including $1,000 from Pat Benson Sr.

Demetrus Coonrod reported $950 in contributions.

Anderson contributions included $2,500 from the Ironworkers and from the IBEW, $1,500 from John Demoss, Jim Lea and RAB Holdings, $1,000 from Evan Holladay, Ken DeFoor, Service Local 205, OAH Holdings and John Hetzler and $500 from Herbert Thornbury, Chris Curtis and Lee Davis.  

Another District 7 contender, Manny Rico, received $1,650, including $500 from Mark Longnecker and C.M. Zeiser.

Erskine Oglesby raised $6,290 for the period. His gifts included $2,500 from Paul Brock Jr., $1,000 from Bobby Stone, $500 from James Nunnally Jr. and the Tennessee Realtors PAC.  

In District 2, incumbent Jerry Mitchell received $16,760, just ahead of challenger Mickey McCamish, who brought in $15,823.

Mitchell gifts included $4,000 from the Homebuilders PAC, $2,500 from IBEW, $1,500 from Robert Donina Jr., $1,000 from Henry Franklin, Bubba Morgan and Service Employees International and $500 from Perimeter Properties, Don Thatcher, Charlie Brock, Richard Hopper, Tennessee Realtors PAC, Lee Davis and Greg Vital. 

Mr. McCamish had $1,500 from Nelson Bowers and Jay Jolley, $1,000 from Wayne Tipps, Rick Bowers, Brad Cobb, Garron Haycock, Charles Kirby and Larry Armour and $500 from Todd Phillips, David Barto, Shannon Butler and Marc Cromie. 

In District 8, Anthony Byrd took in $3,650, including $500 from William Glascock, Steve Jacoway, Joshua Stevens and Tennessee Realtors PAC. He got $1,000 from Service Employees International. 

A report was not given for tom kunesh.

Incumbent Moses Freeman got $4,975, including $2,500 from the IBEW Educational Fund and $500 from Reed and Jennifer Pond.

In District 1, incumbent Chip Henderson took in $5,250. Gifts included $1,500 from the Lea Group and RTB Holdings and $500 from OSH Holdings, the Tennessee Realtors PAC and Jeffrey and Melissa Morgan.  

Jay Nevans was given $1,092.  

Susan Miller did not have a report.

In District 5, candidates Jeffrey Evans and Cynthia Stanley-Cash did not file.

Incumbent Russell Gilbert received $5,900, including $2,500 from IBEW and the Ironworkers and $500 from the Asbestos Workers. 


March 5, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

March 4, 2017

Favors Charged With Burning Girlfriend With Hot Knife

March 4, 2017

Anthony Jawaun Jones, 27, Arrested For Assault And Shooting Saturday Morning


Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

A Chattanooga man has been charged with torturing his girlfriend using a heated knife. James Durand Favors, III, 25, was arrested Friday morning - shortly after the woman alerted police.

The Chattanooga Police Department responded Saturday morning to a domestic assault/shooting at the 300 block of South Lyerly Street.


Chattanooga Needs A Visitor Center

With all of the recent controversy surrounding the Convention and Visitor's Bureau, it should be noted that it is time for Chattanooga/Hamilton County to have a world class visitor center. The CVB has done a tremendous job bringing tourism and visitors to Chattanooga, but we lack a well-placed comprehensive visitor center downtown. Currently, the CVB receives 100% of the hotel/motel ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Tweet Gone Bad

Ever since I was a child, I’ve avoided watching any President’s State of the Union Address. It makes no difference if I agree or disagree but when the audience applauds after each sentence, it drives me nuts. Instead I wait until the next day and try to read a mix of the over-night reviews – from both liberals and conservatives – and then try to figure out what was really said. ... (click for more)

Stewarts Creek Slams Brakes On Bradley's Unbeaten Season

CLEVELAND, Tenn. – Bradley Central's dream basketball season came to a nightmarish end Saturday night when visiting Stewarts Creek pulled off a shocking 55-49 upset in the Class 3A sectional in a packed Jim Smiddy Arena.

McCallie Falls In D-II State Final By 74-42

NASHVILLE – There must be something about McCallie that brings out the best in Brentwood Academy. At least, that seems to be the case on the basketball court.


