Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
ALLEN, LAJUANE D
310 EAST 37TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374101428
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
ALLEN, LAVONTE DESEAN
7919 HANCOCK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
ARTERBURN, SEAN THOMAS
9441 ROBINSON FARM RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
---
BOYKIN, ANTRANIECE MAXCINE
223 E 25TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 500
---
BROOKS, DARRELL LAMAR
1189 WHEELER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
BROWN, PATRICK ANTIONE
3747 SUPALPA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
BUCKNER, BRANDON LEE
4209 WOODLAND DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OVER $1000)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (O/$500)
---
CAFFEY, NAKISHA
2100 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
---
CAMPBELL, DREW HARTLEY
420 GLENHILL DR.
CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
CANALES, DEBORAH RENAE
1774 NORTH WAY BOYD ROCKY FACE, 30740
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
CANNON, CHE ANTHONY B
2105 FOUST STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
CARTER, TEANDRA DEANNA
1901 RAWLINGS ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
SPEEDING
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
CASTRO, ELISEO NAVARRO
2132 E 27TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
CHILDS, MARIETA SHANDALE
1548 MAIN STREET APT 2B DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PTR (ASSAULT ON POLICE)
---
CLARK, CODY B
1810 SOUTH KELLEY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374046219
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FALSE REPORTS
---
COLLINS, DALLAS RONNIE
224 BERRY RD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATON OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( MITIGATED CRIMINAL LITTER
---
DANIEL, ELIZABETH ANN
1609 NORTH CHESTER RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF HYDROCODONE FOR RESALE
---
FARRIOR, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN
728 FRAWLEY RD #206 CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR ( BURGALRY OF AN AUTO/DOMESTIC A
---
FLYNN, CHAD DANIEL
1238 PENBRROK LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
FOOTE, SHAWN LEE
5406 HIGH STREET OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
FRADY, KEVIN RICHARD
4108 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
FRITZ, KARL IZRA
1132 SHADY REST RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT ( SIMPLE ASSAULT DOMESTIC)
---
GLENN, JORDAN DWAYNE
67 FAVRE CIR WINCHESTER, 37398
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GOINS, BOBBY LAVANTE
4003 BERWICK LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
---
GREEN, BRESHA COLE
7736 HOLIDAY CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
HARRIS, ARTERIOUS TRENDALL
901 SHALLOWFORD RD APT 314 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
---
HAYES, MARK ERIC
1001 SHALLOWFORD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
HEBERT, WARREN LEE
7976 BOSTON LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
HECTOR, MARQUAIL JAVAUGHN
3116 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
---
HUGHLEY, FERNANDO OTHA
1001 TEE SIDE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
JACINTO, ROSALVA
8701 APISON PIKE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JARNAGIN, TRISTAN JARED
8926 HURRICANE RIDGE RD CHATTANOOGA, 34421
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
INHALING, SELLING OR POSS. GLUE FOR UNL. PURPOSES
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
JINKINS, STEPHEN MALICHI
4802 JEFFERY LN CHATTANOOGA, 374102135
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
---
JOHNSON, JAKE SCOTT
1529 DALLAS LAKE ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JONES, ANTHONY JAWAUN
4837 SYLVIA CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
---
KINAMORE, TATIA
6213 MELTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163204
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
---
LANIER, JERRY LEE
3936 GRACE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
LAWS, AMBER JANAE
131 STILES LANE KINGSTON, 37763
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LEWIS, TAKEYAH MONEI
732 WEST 12TH STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
---
LIMON, AARON
4324 NORCROSS ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV Comm
DISPENSING ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE
---
MALDONADO, EDWIN JAVIER
5260 KELLOGG CREEK TRIAL COLLEGEDALE, 37315
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MCELVAIN, LEDEXTER BERNARD
207 HILLSIDE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
MILLER, NATHAN ALLEN
5776 CANEY RIDGE CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 373635501
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INDECENCY
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
MURPHY, MONTEZ
4115 QUINN ADAMS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
EVADING ARREST
ILLEGAL PARKING
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
MYERS, PATRICK ELLIOTT
235 PEACE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DRUGS GENDERAL)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSING A FIREARM WIT
---
OLIVE, AMANDA ELIZABETH
HOMELESS CHICKAMUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
ORR, JESSICA MARIE
8607 RAMSEY ACRES ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED
---
PATTERSON, AMBER MARIE
129 HARVEST LN ROCK SPRINGS, 30752
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000 - VEHICLE THEFT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
PLUNKETT, MICHAEL TRAVIS
1326 GADD ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEEDING
---
POE, KYLE HOUSTON
18 PAUL MAR DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
PRICE, MICHAEL DEWAYNE
1712 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
REESE, RANESHA KEUNDRA
5101 JARRETT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
---
ROWE, MELCHIZEDEK
145 COLONY CIRCLE HIXSON, 373434897
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SANCHEZ, LORENZO
6906 PARK DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
---
SANTORA, ANTHONY GEORGE
6931 GLENN ERROL HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
SEIBER, APRIL ROSE
111 PAINT ROCK FERRY RD APT A KINGSTON, 37763
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SEMAK, STEPHEN JUD
3811 PEERLESS RD CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SHARP, LABRAWN EUGENE
HOMELESS CHICKAMAUGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
SILVERS, CHRISTIAN BRIAN
8319 IRIS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
STROZAK, WILLIAM ALEXANDER
2007 MCCALLIE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATON OF PROBAOTION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCH
---
WALKER, MARVIN ISSAC
5873 LAKE RESORT TERRACE CHATTANNOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE - FOURTH OFFENSE
---
WATERS, ROBERT MARTIN
46 AMY ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
WICKS, JOSHUA PAUL
925 RIDGEWAY APT A SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
---
WITCHER, RAYMOND LEBRON
804 WEST 14TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
