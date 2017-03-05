Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Sunday, March 5, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

Here are the mug shots:

ALLEN, LAJUANE D

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 03/28/1975

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE ARTERBURN, SEAN THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 01/25/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY BOYKIN, ANTRANIECE MAXCINE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 12/13/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 500 BROOKS, DARRELL LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 08/04/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BROWN, PATRICK ANTIONE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 01/02/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2017

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE BUCKNER, BRANDON LEE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 11/24/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OVER $1000)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (O/$500) CAFFEY, NAKISHA

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 06/02/1992

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL SIMULATION CAMPBELL, DREW HARTLEY

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 04/26/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S CANALES, DEBORAH RENAE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 07/31/1978

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) CANNON, CHE ANTHONY B

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 10/29/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT





CARTER, TEANDRA DEANNA

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 05/14/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2017

Charge(s):

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

SPEEDING

FAILURE TO APPEAR CASTRO, ELISEO NAVARRO

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 02/14/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY CLARK, CODY B

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 12/29/1993

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FALSE REPORTS COLLINS, DALLAS RONNIE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 08/05/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATON OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( MITIGATED CRIMINAL LITTER DANIEL, ELIZABETH ANN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 05/29/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF HYDROCODONE FOR RESALE FARRIOR, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 02/27/1985

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR ( BURGALRY OF AN AUTO/DOMESTIC A FLYNN, CHAD DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 08/02/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION FOOTE, SHAWN LEE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 06/07/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE FRADY, KEVIN RICHARD

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 03/05/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT FRITZ, KARL IZRA

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 10/06/1996

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT ( SIMPLE ASSAULT DOMESTIC)





GLENN, JORDAN DWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 10/27/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GOINS, BOBBY LAVANTE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 09/24/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2017

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS GREEN, BRESHA COLE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 03/27/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR HARRIS, ARTERIOUS TRENDALL

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 02/13/1991

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2017

Charge(s):

OPEN CONTAINER LAW HAYES, MARK ERIC

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 01/29/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2017

Charge(s):

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE HEBERT, WARREN LEE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 04/21/1981

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE HECTOR, MARQUAIL JAVAUGHN

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 04/14/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE HUGHLEY, FERNANDO OTHA

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 12/22/1958

Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority



Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING JACINTO, ROSALVA

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 01/30/1994

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JARNAGIN, TRISTAN JARED

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 02/25/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2017

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

INHALING, SELLING OR POSS. GLUE FOR UNL. PURPOSES

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA





JINKINS, STEPHEN MALICHI

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 12/08/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT JOHNSON, JAKE SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 10/26/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JONES, ANTHONY JAWAUN

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 11/15/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2017

Charge(s):

UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) KINAMORE, TATIA

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 12/04/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION LANIER, JERRY LEE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 02/21/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2017

Charge(s):

DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE LAWS, AMBER JANAE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 11/05/1982

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LEWIS, TAKEYAH MONEI

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 12/27/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000 LIMON, AARON

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 04/21/1984

Arresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV Comm



Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2017

Charge(s):

DISPENSING ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE MALDONADO, EDWIN JAVIER

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 01/20/1993

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCELVAIN, LEDEXTER BERNARD

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 08/30/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2017

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

SPEEDING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MILLER, NATHAN ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 06/18/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INDECENCY

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS MURPHY, MONTEZ

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 10/25/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2017

Charge(s):

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING

POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

EVADING ARREST

ILLEGAL PARKING

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE MYERS, PATRICK ELLIOTT

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 04/26/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DRUGS GENDERAL)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSING A FIREARM WIT ORR, JESSICA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 11/03/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED PATTERSON, AMBER MARIE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 01/07/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000 - VEHICLE THEFT

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA PLUNKETT, MICHAEL TRAVIS

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 09/02/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SPEEDING PRICE, MICHAEL DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 12/27/1973

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR REESE, RANESHA KEUNDRA

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 11/14/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE ROWE, MELCHIZEDEK

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 03/17/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SANCHEZ, LORENZO

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 09/05/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE