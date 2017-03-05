Body Of 26-Year-Old LaFayette Man Found Behind Home Depot At Dalton

Sunday, March 5, 2017

The body of a 26-year-old LaFayette, Ga., man was bound on Sunday afternoon behind the Home Depot in Dalton.

He was identified as Colin Chavez Shropshire.

Police said he was last seen at the Cliffs Apartments on Shugart Road around 1:30 a.m. on Friday. He was reported missing to police around 10 p. m. on Friday night.

Dalton Police had a lookout for him and officers were watching for him in the area because it was reported that he left the area of the Cliffs Apartments on foot.

A passerby spotted Mr. Shropshire in the creek between Academy Sports and the Home Depot on Shugart Road around 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Dalton investigators and processed the scene. Mr. Shropshire's body was found partially in the water near the edge of the creek. He was recovered from the water and his body will be sent to the state crime lab for autopsy to determine his cause of death. There was no obvious cause of death apparent at the scene.

At this time there are no arrests or suspects to report, police said.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Brian Shirley at 706-278-9085, dial 9 and enter extension 189.