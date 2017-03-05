 Sunday, March 5, 2017 58.8°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Body Of 26-Year-Old LaFayette Man Found Behind Home Depot At Dalton

Sunday, March 5, 2017
Colin Chavez Shropshire
Colin Chavez Shropshire

The body of a 26-year-old LaFayette, Ga., man was bound on Sunday afternoon behind the Home Depot in Dalton.

He was identified as Colin Chavez Shropshire.

Police said he was last seen at the Cliffs Apartments on Shugart Road around 1:30 a.m. on Friday. He was reported missing to police around 10 p.

m. on Friday night.

 

Dalton Police had a lookout for him and officers were watching for him in the area because it was reported that he left the area of the Cliffs Apartments on foot.

 

A passerby spotted Mr. Shropshire in the creek between Academy Sports and the Home Depot on Shugart Road around 1 p.m. on Sunday.

 

Dalton investigators and processed the scene. Mr. Shropshire's body was found partially in the water near the edge of the creek. He was recovered from the water and his body will be sent to the state crime lab for autopsy to determine his cause of death. There was no obvious cause of death apparent at the scene.

 

At this time there are no arrests or suspects to report, police said.

 

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Brian Shirley at 706-278-9085, dial 9 and enter extension 189.


March 5, 2017

Virus Deadly To Poultry Detected In Tennessee

March 5, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

March 4, 2017

City Council Incumbents Hakeem, Anderson Lead In Late Fundraising


The state veterinarian confirms that a strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has sickened a commercial chicken breeder flock in Lincoln County.   “Many Tennessee families ... (click for more)

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ALLEN, LAJUANE D  310 EAST 37TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374101428  Age at Arrest: 41 years old Arresting Agency: Tenn ... (click for more)

City Council incumbents Yusuf Hakeem and Chris Anderson finished with a flourish in fund drives to retain their seats. Councilman Hakeem in District 9 took in $29,500, while Councilman Anderson ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Virus Deadly To Poultry Detected In Tennessee

The state veterinarian confirms that a strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has sickened a commercial chicken breeder flock in Lincoln County.   “Many Tennessee families rely on the poultry industry for their livelihoods, and the state is working closely with local, county and federal partners and the poultry industry to control the situation and protect ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ALLEN, LAJUANE D  310 EAST 37TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374101428  Age at Arrest: 41 years old Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol PUBLIC INTOXICATION DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE --- ALLEN, LAVONTE DESEAN  7919 HANCOCK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416  Age at Arrest: 22 ... (click for more)

Opinion

Chattanooga Needs A Visitor Center

With all of the recent controversy surrounding the Convention and Visitor's Bureau, it should be noted that it is time for Chattanooga/Hamilton County to have a world class visitor center. The CVB has done a tremendous job bringing tourism and visitors to Chattanooga, but we lack a well-placed comprehensive visitor center downtown. Currently, the CVB receives 100% of the hotel/motel ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Tweet Gone Bad

Ever since I was a child, I’ve avoided watching any President’s State of the Union Address. It makes no difference if I agree or disagree but when the audience applauds after each sentence, it drives me nuts. Instead I wait until the next day and try to read a mix of the over-night reviews – from both liberals and conservatives – and then try to figure out what was really said. ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Rallies For Southern Conference Title

ASHEVILLE, N.C. ---  After falling behind by as many as 13 points, the Mocs rallied beating Mercer, 61-59, to win their 15th straight Southern Conference tournament game. UTC improved to 21-10 while Mercer fell to 25-6.   This is the Mocs SoCon record fifth title in a row and 18th overall.   UTC is now 18-0 in SoCon Tournament finals.   ... (click for more)

Mocs Softball Falls To Notre Dame 9-1

The Chattanooga Mocs softball team allowed eight first inning runs in a 9-1 loss to Notre Dame on the final day of the Citrus Classic at the ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando, Fla. The loss on Sunday drops the Mocs to 6-13 overall as Notre Dame improved to 9-8 this year. UTC will head to Charleston, S.C., to participate in the Holy City Showdown next weekend. Game Recap ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors