Breaking News


Body Of Man Found Behind Home Depot At Dalton

Sunday, March 5, 2017

Officers and investigators from the Dalton Police Department on Sunday afternoon were on scene at the Walmart/Home Depot shopping center on Shugarg Road where a dead body has been found.

It was located in a wooded area behind the Home Depot building.

The body is an adult male. 


March 5, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

March 4, 2017

City Council Incumbents Hakeem, Anderson Lead In Late Fundraising

March 4, 2017

Berke Spends Over $358,000 In Last Few Months Of Mayoral Campaign


Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ALLEN, LAJUANE D  310 EAST 37TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374101428  Age at Arrest: 41 years old Arresting Agency: Tenn ... (click for more)

City Council incumbents Yusuf Hakeem and Chris Anderson finished with a flourish in fund drives to retain their seats. Councilman Hakeem in District 9 took in $29,500, while Councilman Anderson ... (click for more)

Incumbent Mayor Andy Berke spent over $358,000 in the last few months in his bid to stay in office for a second term. He continues to overwhelm his three opponents in the fundraising category, ... (click for more)


Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ALLEN, LAJUANE D  310 EAST 37TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374101428  Age at Arrest: 41 years old Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol PUBLIC INTOXICATION DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE --- ALLEN, LAVONTE DESEAN  7919 HANCOCK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416  Age at Arrest: 22 ... (click for more)

City Council incumbents Yusuf Hakeem and Chris Anderson finished with a flourish in fund drives to retain their seats. Councilman Hakeem in District 9 took in $29,500, while Councilman Anderson of District 7 reported $23,735. Councilman Hakeem spent $16,061 for the period. Hakeem contributions included $5,000 from the Chattanooga Orthopaedic Group, $4,000 from the Homebuilders ... (click for more)

Opinion

Chattanooga Needs A Visitor Center

With all of the recent controversy surrounding the Convention and Visitor's Bureau, it should be noted that it is time for Chattanooga/Hamilton County to have a world class visitor center. The CVB has done a tremendous job bringing tourism and visitors to Chattanooga, but we lack a well-placed comprehensive visitor center downtown. Currently, the CVB receives 100% of the hotel/motel ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Tweet Gone Bad

Ever since I was a child, I’ve avoided watching any President’s State of the Union Address. It makes no difference if I agree or disagree but when the audience applauds after each sentence, it drives me nuts. Instead I wait until the next day and try to read a mix of the over-night reviews – from both liberals and conservatives – and then try to figure out what was really said. ... (click for more)

Sports

Stewarts Creek Slams Brakes On Bradley's Unbeaten Season

CLEVELAND, Tenn. – Bradley Central’s dream basketball season came to a nightmarish end Saturday night when visiting Stewarts Creek pulled off a shocking 55-49 upset in the Class 3A sectional in a packed Jim Smiddy Arena. The Bearettes, unbeaten in their previous 32 games, endured a calamitous shooting game and never led after leading 25-24 at halftime and watched their 41-game ... (click for more)

McCallie Falls In D-II State Final By 74-42

NASHVILLE – There must be something about McCallie that brings out the best in Brentwood Academy. At least, that seems to be the case on the basketball court. These two teams met for the third time here Saturday afternoon at Lipcomb University’s Allen Arena with the Division II state title on the line. As was the case the last time they played at McCallie in mid-January, ... (click for more)


