Sunday, March 5, 2017

A 72-year-old woman was found dead at a home in Cleveland on Sunday afternoon where smoke was reported.

The Cleveland Fire Department and the Cleveland Police Department responded at 3:02 p.m. to 905 Sunset Ave. in reference to smoke coming from a residence. There was no visible fire from the exterior of the home.

A family member allowed firefighters access into the home.

They then discovered the woman's body.