Catoosa County Arrest Report For Feb. 24-March 2

Even before Oakland and Blackman played for the Region 4-3A championship last week, Oakland was working on a game plan for East Hamilton. But a funny thing happened to the Patriots. They upset Blackman. That set up Monday's Class 3A sectional between the Blaze and Hurricanes at East Hamilton High School. "The Oakland coach (Troy Bonds) and I talked Thursday after
CLEVELAND, Tenn. – This is a story about the three Bears. The high school wrestling season is over, but what a memorable season it was for the Bradley Bears as they repeated as double state champions by winning the duals and traditional tournaments in Franklin. The Bears have built quite a reputation in recent years with coaches like Turner Jackson, Steve Logsdon, Chad