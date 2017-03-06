 Monday, March 6, 2017 62.8°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Widow Of Man Who Killed Himself Day After Being Fired After 39 Years On Same Job Sues For $7.5 Million

Monday, March 6, 2017

The widow of a man who killed himself the day after he was fired from a job he had held for 39 years is suing his work place for $7.5 million.

Gina Brady filed suit in Circuit Court against West Rock Services Inc.

The suit, filed by attorneys Tom O'Neal and Patrick Cruise, says Danny Lowell Brady went to work for West Rock Service on May 23, 1977.

He was suspended without pay for an accident with a fork lift on Sept. 9, 2015.

The suit says under a union agreement that, instead of being suspended without pay, he should have been given instruction on the job task and cautioned on job safety.

He was disciplined about his operation of a fork lift on May 24, 2016, then fired three days later. He took his own life the next day.

The suit says he was wrongfully terminated.

It says following his death his widow was paid $3,235 by the company representing wages he would have earned during a suspension (instead of termination). 

The suit says, "The defendant’s intentional or reckless conduct in firing Mr. Brady, in clear violation of the applicable employment contract, was outrageous. 26.As a result of the defendant’s intentional or reckless conduct in firing Danny Brady in violation of the Agreement with USW-Local No. 362, Mr. Brady suffered serious mental injury, resulting in him taking his own life." 

Click here to read the suit.


March 6, 2017

