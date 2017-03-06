Man Robbed By 2 Men Armed With Machete On Cherry Street In Downtown Chattanooga

Monday, March 6, 2017

at 9:30 p.m. after he left a wedding party to go get his son's car. He had planned to drive it around to pick up his family.

Mr. Smith said after he passed the men on Cherry Street, one of them came up with the machete and said, 'Give me all your money."

He was then instructed to lie on the ground, while handing over the keys to his son's car and some pocket change.

The family returned to the scene the next day and found the machete in a nearby alley.