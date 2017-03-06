Judge Puts Most Aspects Of Woodmore Bus Case On Hold For 3 Months

Monday, March 6, 2017

A judge on Monday put most aspects of the litigation against Durham School Services and driver Johnthony Walker on hold for three months after a lengthy hearing on Monday.

Circuit Court Judge J.B. Bennett ruled in the cases involving the death of six Woodmore Elementary students from a bus wreck in Brainerd on Nov. 21.

Attorneys for driver Walker said his criminal case could be prejudiced by information coming out in the civil ligitation.

A hearing was held for Walker in General Sessions Court, but the matter is still pending before the Grand Jury.

Judge Bennett said attorneys can seek information about Walker and his employment with Durham prior to the wreck on Talley Road.