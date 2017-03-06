2 Stormwater Tanks Designed To Hold 13 Million Gallons Set For Lee Highway Site Near Robin Drive

Monday, March 6, 2017

The city is planning two stormwater tanks designed to hold 13 million gallons at a 9.7-acre site on the east side of Lee Highway south of Robin Drive.

The property is owned by the Chattanooga State Technical Community College Foundation.

Officials said each tank will be located to the rear of the property and no taller than 50 feet.

A portion of the site lies within the 100-year floodplain.

The proposal goes before the Planning Commission on 1 p.m. at the County Courthouse.

The RPA staff is recommending approval.