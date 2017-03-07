Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
AARON, DONAVAN RAV
34 KELLY STREET CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ANGEL, LATOSHA ADA
49 BICE LN GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
BETTIS, DERRICK WAYNE
1732 WEST CRABTREE ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
CERVANTES-MARTINEZ, WALMER
1147 GRANT WAY APT B6 BOWLING GREEN, 42101
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
COTTERMAN, MAURICE DALE
736 BURNING BUSH ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DAVIS, QUINCY BASHLUIE
3630 IDLEWILD CIRCLE APT#B CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
DREW, ROCKY LEE
16724 HIGHWAY 11 NORTH TRENTON, 30757
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIO.
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY LAW
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (PUBLIC INTOXICATION)
---
DUGGAN, SHARON DARLENE
204 DUGGAN ROAD CHARLESTON, 37310
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DUNLAP, DEAUNDRA
739 W. MAIN STREET. CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
FOWLER, SUNDAY MITCHELL
16724 HWY 11 N WILWOOD, 30756
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF CONTR
---
FRANCIS, BERNARD
105 ANDERSON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SEXUAL BATTERY
---
GARNER, LEBRON NMN
822 MCCALLIE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
GLATT, DEBORAH G
1647 MOSSY OAK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
GOODMAN, ASHLEY NICOLE
8201 THOROUGHBREAD DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FUGITIVE (ANNISTON, AL)
---
GRANT, ERIC CHARLES
3756 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
GRAVES, BRANDON LEE
125 WOOLFOLE SENATOBIA, 38681
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GREGG, LARRY RICHARD
4312 ZENA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS DRIVING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
THEFT OVER 1000
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
THEFT OVER 1000
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RECKLESS DRIVING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
ASSAULT ON POLICE
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
HAMMOND, ROBERT MCDUFFIE
9218 ROYAL SHADOWS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
---
HENDRICK, BELINDA ANN
3503 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
HOUSTON, HORATIO
3825 HIXSON PIKE APT 435 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO THEFT)
---
HUBBARD, DAVID TYREE
1214 SHOLAR AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
JENKINS, JESSICA LORENE
727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
JENNINGS, TANISHA NICOLE
819 EAST 48TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
---
JOHNSON, STARLENA MICHELLE
2418 KIRBY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
JONES, FALICIA R
1104 E 8TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
KELLEY, LISA ANN
4255 QUINN ADAMS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
LANIK, STEVEN ANTHONY
502 EAST LIBERTY STREET SAVANNAH, 31401
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LAYNE, MATTHEW ROBERT LEON
6312 MORNING GLORY AVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
---
MCCONNELL, JUNE DENISE
7310 STANDIFER GAP ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MILETE, LEAH SUZANNE
201 MARSHALL AVE.NUE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV Comm
DISPENSING ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE
---
MILLS, BRENT S
1512 LEXINGTON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
NEWSON, KENNETH LEE
9205 B CLARK TRACE LANE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
OBUNGE, ABIGAIL E
8522 DEER RUN OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM
---
OLIVER, JOSHUA DAVID
9007 WACONDA LANE HARRISON, 38146
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJ
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
ORR, CALVIN TERREL
1011 NORTH ORCHARD KNOB CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
PEDEN, JENNIFER LYNN
553 HAGGARD ROAD RINGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PHILLIPS, RAYMOND NICHOLAS
5783 TAGGERT DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
PLAYER, ADRIONNE MARIE
4008 SHADY OAK DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
PLAYER, ANA MARIE
4008 SHADY OAK OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
SELF, STEPHANIE ANN
4931 JEFFERY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
---
SHADDEN, MICHAEL JUSTIN
3537 DODSON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
---
STRATTON, STEPHANIE DAWN
1106 THOMAS LANE APT A HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
STUARD, DONALD THOMAS
2887 OLD WASHINGTON HIGHWAY DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
TRIMBLE, BOBBY LEE
1201 BOYNTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
VAUGHN, MAURICE GRADY
500 GERMANTOWN RD APT 1 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT SIMPLE
---
WHITENER, HEATHER MICHELLE
302 MONTLAKE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSS OF ICE METH FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
---
WILLIAMS, KENTRELL LAMOUNT
2119 FOUST STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FORGERY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
WOODARD JR, SHUNTRAY DEON
1902 E. 14TH ST. #B CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WRIGHT, COLLEEN JANE
320 EAST VIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
ZELONIS, DANIELLE M
211 BEAN STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
