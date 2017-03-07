Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Tuesday, March 7, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

AARON, DONAVAN RAV

34 KELLY STREET CHICKAMAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

ANGEL, LATOSHA ADA

49 BICE LN GRAYSVILLE, 37338

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

---

BETTIS, DERRICK WAYNE

1732 WEST CRABTREE ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

CERVANTES-MARTINEZ, WALMER

1147 GRANT WAY APT B6 BOWLING GREEN, 42101

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

COTTERMAN, MAURICE DALE

736 BURNING BUSH ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

DAVIS, QUINCY BASHLUIE

3630 IDLEWILD CIRCLE APT#B CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

---

DREW, ROCKY LEE

16724 HIGHWAY 11 NORTH TRENTON, 30757

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

VIO.

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY LAWVIOLATION OF PROBATION (PUBLIC INTOXICATION)---DUGGAN, SHARON DARLENE204 DUGGAN ROAD CHARLESTON, 37310Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---DUNLAP, DEAUNDRA739 W. MAIN STREET. CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---FOWLER, SUNDAY MITCHELL16724 HWY 11 N WILWOOD, 30756Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHEVIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF CONTR---FRANCIS, BERNARD105 ANDERSON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATIONSEXUAL BATTERY---GARNER, LEBRON NMN822 MCCALLIE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---GLATT, DEBORAH G1647 MOSSY OAK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---GOODMAN, ASHLEY NICOLE8201 THOROUGHBREAD DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFUGITIVE (ANNISTON, AL)---GRANT, ERIC CHARLES3756 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---GRAVES, BRANDON LEE125 WOOLFOLE SENATOBIA, 38681Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---GREGG, LARRY RICHARD4312 ZENA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRECKLESS DRIVINGDISORDERLY CONDUCTFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYTHEFT OVER 1000DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSETHEFT OVER 1000THEFT OF PROPERTYRECKLESS DRIVINGDISORDERLY CONDUCTDRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYASSAULT ON POLICEEVADING ARRESTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---HAMMOND, ROBERT MCDUFFIE9218 ROYAL SHADOWS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTTRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS---HENDRICK, BELINDA ANN3503 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $1,000---HOUSTON, HORATIO3825 HIXSON PIKE APT 435 CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO THEFT)---HUBBARD, DAVID TYREE1214 SHOLAR AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE---JENKINS, JESSICA LORENE727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---JENNINGS, TANISHA NICOLE819 EAST 48TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE---JOHNSON, STARLENA MICHELLE2418 KIRBY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---JONES, FALICIA R1104 E 8TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---KELLEY, LISA ANN4255 QUINN ADAMS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---LANIK, STEVEN ANTHONY502 EAST LIBERTY STREET SAVANNAH, 31401Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---LAYNE, MATTHEW ROBERT LEON6312 MORNING GLORY AVE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC---MCCONNELL, JUNE DENISE7310 STANDIFER GAP ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---MILETE, LEAH SUZANNE201 MARSHALL AVE.NUE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV CommDISPENSING ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE---MILLS, BRENT S1512 LEXINGTON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---NEWSON, KENNETH LEE9205 B CLARK TRACE LANE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---OBUNGE, ABIGAIL E8522 DEER RUN OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM---OLIVER, JOSHUA DAVID9007 WACONDA LANE HARRISON, 38146Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPONEVADING ARRESTRECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULTDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSERECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULTVIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)---ORR, CALVIN TERREL1011 NORTH ORCHARD KNOB CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATIONCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---PEDEN, JENNIFER LYNN553 HAGGARD ROAD RINGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PHILLIPS, RAYMOND NICHOLAS5783 TAGGERT DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---PLAYER, ADRIONNE MARIE4008 SHADY OAK DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY---PLAYER, ANA MARIE4008 SHADY OAK OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---SELF, STEPHANIE ANN4931 JEFFERY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU---SHADDEN, MICHAEL JUSTIN3537 DODSON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)---STRATTON, STEPHANIE DAWN1106 THOMAS LANE APT A HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $1,000---STUARD, DONALD THOMAS2887 OLD WASHINGTON HIGHWAY DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---TRIMBLE, BOBBY LEE1201 BOYNTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEVIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICEOPEN CONTAINER LAWPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---VAUGHN, MAURICE GRADY500 GERMANTOWN RD APT 1 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULT SIMPLE---WHITENER, HEATHER MICHELLE302 MONTLAKE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSS OF ICE METH FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACRIMINAL CONSPIRACYREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE---WILLIAMS, KENTRELL LAMOUNT2119 FOUST STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFORGERYTHEFT OF PROPERTY---WOODARD JR, SHUNTRAY DEON1902 E. 14TH ST. #B CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WRIGHT, COLLEEN JANE320 EAST VIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---ZELONIS, DANIELLE M211 BEAN STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $1,000

Here are the mug shots:

AARON, DONAVAN RAV

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 11/04/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BETTIS, DERRICK WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 11/15/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2017

Charge(s):

RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE COTTERMAN, MAURICE DALE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 01/31/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVIS, QUINCY BASHLUIE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 01/28/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) DREW, ROCKY LEE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 02/17/1980

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2017

Charge(s):

VIO. FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY LAW

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (PUBLIC INTOXICATION) DUGGAN, SHARON DARLENE

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 03/15/1961

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DUNLAP, DEAUNDRA

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 11/21/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR GARNER, LEBRON NMN

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 12/01/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT GLATT, DEBORAH G

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 12/17/1955

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE GOODMAN, ASHLEY NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 04/15/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ANNISTON, AL)

GRANT, ERIC CHARLES

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 05/25/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE GRAVES, BRANDON LEE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 10/13/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HAMMOND, ROBERT MCDUFFIE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 10/11/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS HENDRICK, BELINDA ANN

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 10/27/1958

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $1,000 HOUSTON, HORATIO

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 07/31/1997

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO THEFT) HUBBARD, DAVID TYREE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 07/02/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE JENKINS, JESSICA LORENE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 06/14/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA JENNINGS, TANISHA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 06/01/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE JOHNSON, STARLENA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 12/24/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) JONES, FALICIA R

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 12/30/1981

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



KELLEY, LISA ANN

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 08/31/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2017

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF LANIK, STEVEN ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 10/28/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LAYNE, MATTHEW ROBERT LEON

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 01/21/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC MCCONNELL, JUNE DENISE

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 01/12/1960

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MILETE, LEAH SUZANNE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 02/06/1983

Arresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV Comm



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2017

Charge(s):

DISPENSING ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE NEWSON, KENNETH LEE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 05/19/1977

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) OBUNGE, ABIGAIL E

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 12/20/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2017

Charge(s):

VANDALISM PEDEN, JENNIFER LYNN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 08/02/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PHILLIPS, RAYMOND NICHOLAS

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 08/25/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF PLAYER, ADRIONNE MARIE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 09/22/1979

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

PLAYER, ANA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 02/24/1997

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR SELF, STEPHANIE ANN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 06/23/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU SHADDEN, MICHAEL JUSTIN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 01/03/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2017

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT) STRATTON, STEPHANIE DAWN

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 12/02/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $1,000 STUARD, DONALD THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 10/08/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT TRIMBLE, BOBBY LEE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 09/24/1939

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY VAUGHN, MAURICE GRADY

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 09/06/1969

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2017

Charge(s):

ASSAULT SIMPLE WHITENER, HEATHER MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 05/31/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2017

Charge(s):

POSS OF ICE METH FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE WILLIAMS, KENTRELL LAMOUNT

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 04/15/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2017

Charge(s):

FORGERY

THEFT OF PROPERTY WOODARD JR, SHUNTRAY DEON

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 09/26/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

