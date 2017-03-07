 Tuesday, March 7, 2017 58.6°F   clear   Clear

Breaking News


Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Tuesday, March 7, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

AARON, DONAVAN RAV 
34 KELLY STREET CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ANGEL, LATOSHA ADA 
49 BICE LN GRAYSVILLE, 37338 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
BETTIS, DERRICK WAYNE 
1732 WEST CRABTREE ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
CERVANTES-MARTINEZ, WALMER 
1147 GRANT WAY APT B6 BOWLING GREEN, 42101 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
COTTERMAN, MAURICE DALE 
736 BURNING BUSH ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DAVIS, QUINCY BASHLUIE 
3630 IDLEWILD CIRCLE APT#B CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
DREW, ROCKY LEE 
16724 HIGHWAY 11 NORTH TRENTON, 30757 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIO.

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY LAW
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (PUBLIC INTOXICATION)
---
DUGGAN, SHARON DARLENE 
204 DUGGAN ROAD CHARLESTON, 37310 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DUNLAP, DEAUNDRA 
739 W. MAIN STREET. CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
FOWLER, SUNDAY MITCHELL 
16724 HWY 11 N WILWOOD, 30756 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF CONTR
---
FRANCIS, BERNARD 
105 ANDERSON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SEXUAL BATTERY
---
GARNER, LEBRON NMN 
822 MCCALLIE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
GLATT, DEBORAH G 
1647 MOSSY OAK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
GOODMAN, ASHLEY NICOLE 
8201 THOROUGHBREAD DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FUGITIVE (ANNISTON, AL)
---
GRANT, ERIC CHARLES 
3756 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
GRAVES, BRANDON LEE 
125 WOOLFOLE SENATOBIA, 38681 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GREGG, LARRY RICHARD 
4312 ZENA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS DRIVING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
THEFT OVER 1000
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
THEFT OVER 1000
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RECKLESS DRIVING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
ASSAULT ON POLICE
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
HAMMOND, ROBERT MCDUFFIE 
9218 ROYAL SHADOWS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
---
HENDRICK, BELINDA ANN 
3503 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
HOUSTON, HORATIO 
3825 HIXSON PIKE APT 435 CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO THEFT)
---
HUBBARD, DAVID TYREE 
1214 SHOLAR AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
JENKINS, JESSICA LORENE 
727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
JENNINGS, TANISHA NICOLE 
819 EAST 48TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
---
JOHNSON, STARLENA MICHELLE 
2418 KIRBY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
JONES, FALICIA R 
1104 E 8TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
KELLEY, LISA ANN 
4255 QUINN ADAMS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
LANIK, STEVEN ANTHONY 
502 EAST LIBERTY STREET SAVANNAH, 31401 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LAYNE, MATTHEW ROBERT LEON 
6312 MORNING GLORY AVE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
---
MCCONNELL, JUNE DENISE 
7310 STANDIFER GAP ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MILETE, LEAH SUZANNE 
201 MARSHALL AVE.NUE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV Comm
DISPENSING ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE
---
MILLS, BRENT S 
1512 LEXINGTON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
NEWSON, KENNETH LEE 
9205 B CLARK TRACE LANE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
OBUNGE, ABIGAIL E 
8522 DEER RUN OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM
---
OLIVER, JOSHUA DAVID 
9007 WACONDA LANE HARRISON, 38146 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJ
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
ORR, CALVIN TERREL 
1011 NORTH ORCHARD KNOB CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
PEDEN, JENNIFER LYNN 
553 HAGGARD ROAD RINGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PHILLIPS, RAYMOND NICHOLAS 
5783 TAGGERT DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
PLAYER, ADRIONNE MARIE 
4008 SHADY OAK DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
PLAYER, ANA MARIE 
4008 SHADY OAK OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
SELF, STEPHANIE ANN 
4931 JEFFERY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
---
SHADDEN, MICHAEL JUSTIN 
3537 DODSON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
---
STRATTON, STEPHANIE DAWN 
1106 THOMAS LANE APT A HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
STUARD, DONALD THOMAS 
2887 OLD WASHINGTON HIGHWAY DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
TRIMBLE, BOBBY LEE 
1201 BOYNTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
VAUGHN, MAURICE GRADY 
500 GERMANTOWN RD APT 1 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT SIMPLE
---
WHITENER, HEATHER MICHELLE 
302 MONTLAKE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSS OF ICE METH FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
---
WILLIAMS, KENTRELL LAMOUNT 
2119 FOUST STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FORGERY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
WOODARD JR, SHUNTRAY DEON 
1902 E. 14TH ST. #B CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WRIGHT, COLLEEN JANE 
320 EAST VIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
ZELONIS, DANIELLE M 
211 BEAN STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000

Here are the mug shots:

AARON, DONAVAN RAV
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/04/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BETTIS, DERRICK WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/15/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
COTTERMAN, MAURICE DALE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/31/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DAVIS, QUINCY BASHLUIE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/28/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
DREW, ROCKY LEE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 02/17/1980
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIO. FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY LAW
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (PUBLIC INTOXICATION)
DUGGAN, SHARON DARLENE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 03/15/1961
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DUNLAP, DEAUNDRA
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/21/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
GARNER, LEBRON NMN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 12/01/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
GLATT, DEBORAH G
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 12/17/1955
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
GOODMAN, ASHLEY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 04/15/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ANNISTON, AL)

GRANT, ERIC CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/25/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
GRAVES, BRANDON LEE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/13/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HAMMOND, ROBERT MCDUFFIE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/11/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
HENDRICK, BELINDA ANN
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 10/27/1958
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $1,000
HOUSTON, HORATIO
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 07/31/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO THEFT)
HUBBARD, DAVID TYREE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/02/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
JENKINS, JESSICA LORENE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/14/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
JENNINGS, TANISHA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/01/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
JOHNSON, STARLENA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/24/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
JONES, FALICIA R
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/30/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KELLEY, LISA ANN
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 08/31/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
LANIK, STEVEN ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/28/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LAYNE, MATTHEW ROBERT LEON
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/21/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
MCCONNELL, JUNE DENISE
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 01/12/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MILETE, LEAH SUZANNE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/06/1983
Arresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV Comm

Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • DISPENSING ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE
NEWSON, KENNETH LEE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 05/19/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
OBUNGE, ABIGAIL E
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/20/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM
PEDEN, JENNIFER LYNN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/02/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PHILLIPS, RAYMOND NICHOLAS
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 08/25/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
PLAYER, ADRIONNE MARIE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/22/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY

PLAYER, ANA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 02/24/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
SELF, STEPHANIE ANN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/23/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
SHADDEN, MICHAEL JUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/03/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
STRATTON, STEPHANIE DAWN
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 12/02/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $1,000
STUARD, DONALD THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/08/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
TRIMBLE, BOBBY LEE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/24/1939
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
VAUGHN, MAURICE GRADY
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 09/06/1969
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT SIMPLE
WHITENER, HEATHER MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/31/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSS OF ICE METH FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
WILLIAMS, KENTRELL LAMOUNT
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 04/15/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • FORGERY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
WOODARD JR, SHUNTRAY DEON
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 09/26/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WRIGHT, COLLEEN JANE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/16/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
ZELONIS, DANIELLE M
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 08/31/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $1,000


March 7, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

March 6, 2017

2 Stormwater Tanks Designed To Hold 13 Million Gallons Set For Lee Highway Site Near Robin Drive

March 6, 2017

Judge Puts Most Aspects Of Woodmore Bus Case On Hold For 3 Months


Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: AARON, DONAVAN RAV  34 KELLY STREET CHICKAMAUGA, 30707  Age at Arrest: 25 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton ... (click for more)

The city is planning two stormwater tanks designed to hold 13 million gallons at a 9.7-acre site on the east side of Lee Highway south of Robin Drive. The property is owned by the Chattanooga ... (click for more)

A judge on Monday put most aspects of the litigation against Durham School Services and driver Johnthony Walker on hold for three months after a lengthy hearing on Monday. Circuit Court Judge ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: AARON, DONAVAN RAV  34 KELLY STREET CHICKAMAUGA, 30707  Age at Arrest: 25 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) --- ANGEL, LATOSHA ADA  49 BICE LN GRAYSVILLE, 37338  Age at Arrest: 37 years old Arresting Agency: Red Bank FUGITIVE ... (click for more)

2 Stormwater Tanks Designed To Hold 13 Million Gallons Set For Lee Highway Site Near Robin Drive

The city is planning two stormwater tanks designed to hold 13 million gallons at a 9.7-acre site on the east side of Lee Highway south of Robin Drive. The property is owned by the Chattanooga State Technical Community College Foundation. Officials said each tank will be located to the rear of the property and no taller than 50 feet. A portion of the site lies within the ... (click for more)

Opinion

Chattanooga Needs A Visitor Center

With all of the recent controversy surrounding the Convention and Visitor's Bureau, it should be noted that it is time for Chattanooga/Hamilton County to have a world class visitor center. The CVB has done a tremendous job bringing tourism and visitors to Chattanooga, but we lack a well-placed comprehensive visitor center downtown. Currently, the CVB receives 100% of the hotel/motel ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Another Day Without

I have lived for a couple years by myself so tomorrow’s “Day Without Women” will not provoke a bunch of whooping and hollering and wearing sack cloth around my place. Instead, it will most likely be a great day of reflection of how I honestly do not like any “Day Without Women” because I find I really miss the benefits of loving somebody. Maybe as the sap rises in the trees to bring ... (click for more)

Sports

'Canes Shock Blackman 72-68 For First State Tournament Berth

East Hamilton trailed perennial state tournament contender Blackman for almost 31 minutes in their classic Class 3A sectional basketball game Monday night on the Hurricanes’ home floor before an estimated 1,500 fans in a 1,732-seat gymnasium. The upstart ‘Canes had something left in their tank down the though. Propelled by sophomore Cam Montgomery’s clutch 3 with 1:21 ... (click for more)

Brainerd Advances To State With 74-55 Win

The Brainerd Panthers can now make their motel reservations in Murfreesboro for next week. The Panthers advanced to the Class AA division of the TSSAA state basketball tournament for the third straight year in the friendly confines of their Jackson-High Gymnasium Monday night, but the outcome wasn’t determined until late in the third quarter. Leading Livingston Academy by ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors