Hamilton County Man Added To TBI's Top 10 Most Wanted

Michael Craig Gervais
Michael Craig Gervais

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has a new addition to its ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ list: Michael Craig Gervais.

Gervais, 49, is wanted by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to face charges including one count of rape of a child and three counts of attempted child neglect. He was last seen in the Hixson area. There is reason to believe he is armed and dangerous.

Gervais is a white man with brown hair and hazel eyes. He stands 5’11” and weighs approximately 169 pounds.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. There is a $1,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.


A man whose car burst into flames after leading police on a chase on Jan. 28, 2016, again ran from officers on Sunday while out on bond from the first incident. In the new case, police said Joshua David Oliver sped toward a vehicle occupied by two officers, then veered away before striking the patrol car. Oliver, 22, of 9007 Waconda Lane, was charged with two counts of reckless ... (click for more)

Opinion

Chattanooga Needs A Visitor Center

With all of the recent controversy surrounding the Convention and Visitor's Bureau, it should be noted that it is time for Chattanooga/Hamilton County to have a world class visitor center. The CVB has done a tremendous job bringing tourism and visitors to Chattanooga, but we lack a well-placed comprehensive visitor center downtown. Currently, the CVB receives 100% of the hotel/motel ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Another Day Without

I have lived for a couple years by myself so tomorrow’s “Day Without Women” will not provoke a bunch of whooping and hollering and wearing sack cloth around my place. Instead, it will most likely be a great day of reflection of how I honestly do not like any “Day Without Women” because I find I really miss the benefits of loving somebody. Maybe as the sap rises in the trees to bring ... (click for more)

Sports

Soddy-Daisy Names Bill Eller New Boys Basketball Coach

Bill Eller, a former head coach at Lookout Valley, Hixson and Hamilton Heights, has been named the new boys’ basketball coach at Soddy-Daisy High School. Eller succeeds Reid Daniels, who resigned following the Trojans’ elimination from the District 5-3A basketball tournament on Feb. 15 following a disappointing 2-24 season. After winning their second game of the year, the ... (click for more)

Brainerd Advances To State With 74-55 Win

The Brainerd Panthers can now make their motel reservations in Murfreesboro for next week. The Panthers advanced to the Class AA division of the TSSAA state basketball tournament for the third straight year in the friendly confines of their Jackson-High Gymnasium Monday night, but the outcome wasn’t determined until late in the third quarter. Leading Livingston Academy by ... (click for more)


