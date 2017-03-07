Hamilton County Man Added To TBI's Top 10 Most Wanted

Tuesday, March 7, 2017

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has a new addition to its ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ list: Michael Craig Gervais.

Gervais, 49, is wanted by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to face charges including one count of rape of a child and three counts of attempted child neglect. He was last seen in the Hixson area. There is reason to believe he is armed and dangerous.



Gervais is a white man with brown hair and hazel eyes. He stands 5’11” and weighs approximately 169 pounds.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. There is a $1,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

