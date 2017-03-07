Man Who Ran From Police Before Takes Off Again; Rams Car Toward 2 Officers

Tuesday, March 7, 2017

A man whose car burst into flames after leading police on a chase on Jan. 28, 2016, again ran from officers on Sunday while out on bond from the first incident.

In the new case, police said Joshua David Oliver sped toward a vehicle occupied by two officers, then veered away before striking the patrol car.

Oliver, 22, of 9007 Waconda Lane, was charged with two counts of reckless aggravated assault, theft of property, evading arrest, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a prohibited weapon and driving on a revoked license.

A deputy said he was dispatched on Sunday to check the area around Career Lane for a possible stolen gold Honda CRV. A woman said it looked like her car, but had a different tag on it (that came back to a gold Nissan).

A deputy located a matching vehicle in the yard of 7527 Mahan Gap Road near the intersection with Career Lane.

The deputy said a white male was standing behind the open passenger door of the vehicle. He began walking away as the deputy approached.

The deputy said he asked if the car was his, and the man said he was paid to put a stereo in it. Then he jumped into the vehicle and took off.

The deputy pursued him on Mahan Gap Road, north on Highway 58, and west on Sims Road.

On Sims Road, he was advised that the vehicle went up a driveway to a vacant lot. The deputy went to the lot and saw tracks into the woods. He got out on foot, then spotted the vehicle coming out of the woods.

The driver was ordered to stop, but he went down the driveway directly toward a patrol vehicle occupied by two officers. He swerved, just missing the officers, before striking a tree.

After a brief foot chase and use of a taser, Oliver was taken into custody.

When he was searched, officers found a plastic bag containing two grams of meth and a white pill.

A black back pack contained clothing, toiletries and a loaded 9mm pistol. The bag also contained 50 rounds of 9mm ammunition.

It was found that Oliver's driver's license is revoked and he is a convicted felon.

In the earlier case, Oliver was charged with felony evading arrest, driving on a revoked license, reckless driving, reckless endangerment, not having insurance, a registration violation and three stop sign violations.

In the earlier case, Collegedale Police attempted to stop a Mitsubishi Eclipse on Edgmon Road on a late afternoon for doing 20 miles over the speed limit. Oliver refused to stop and proceeded to lead police in a chase down Lee Highway.

Collegedale police broke the pursuit off, but a citizen on Hunter Road waved down Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputies to show them where the suspect was hiding. As the Sheriff’s Office approached the suspect, he fled again on Hunter Road towards Harrison.

Collegedale Police had discontinued the pursuit again but assisted Hamilton County with stopping the car as it returned to Garfield Road. The suspect wrecked the Mitsubishi into a Collegedale Police cruiser and drove off into a ditch.

Before his car ignited in flames, Oliver attempted to flee on foot before being apprehended.