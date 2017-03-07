Attorney Says Fields Made Big Mistake Romancing Alleged Rape Victim, But Should Not Be Convicted Of Criminal Charges

Tuesday, March 7, 2017

Attorney Jerry Tidwell told a Criminal Court jury on Tuesday that former city detective "made a big mistake" when he began romancing an alleged rape victim, but he said he should not be found guilty of criminal charges.

Allison Kennedy, a prosecutor from Roane County, told the jury that Fields squelched key cell phone evidence crucial to the defense in order to continue his relationship with the woman.

Fields is charged with tampering with evidence and official misconduct in the case being heard in the courtroom of Judge Barry Steelman.

Prosecutor Kennedy said Fields was made aware of video on the cell phone of James Works, who was charged with the rape. She said the video showed him having sex with the woman and it appearing to be consensual.

She said Fields held out that evidence, while sending numerous romantic texts to the woman and beginning a relationship with her.

The rape case against Works was dismissed after the defense was able to obtain the video, it was stated.

Attorney Tidwell said Fields initially did not get around to looking at the video because he was working several other big cases, including one in which a victim was mutilated.

He said Fields later got a search warrant for the video that was in the police property room.

The attorney said investigators found copies of the video on top of his desk in plain sight.

Attorney Tidwell said Fields made for his mistake pursuing the woman by losing his job and never being able to be a police officer again.

He said the woman is a drug addict who deleted all her texts to detective Fields. He noted that police were able to retrieve them.

The attorney said Works was the type who "would light a cigarette with a blow torch" that was found along with brass knuckles in the motel room where the incident allegedly took place.