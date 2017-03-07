 Tuesday, March 7, 2017 58.5°F   overcast   Overcast

Attorney Says Fields Made Big Mistake Romancing Alleged Rape Victim, But Should Not Be Convicted Of Criminal Charges

Tuesday, March 7, 2017

Attorney Jerry Tidwell told a Criminal Court jury on Tuesday that former city detective "made a big mistake" when he began romancing an alleged rape victim, but he said he should not be found guilty of criminal charges.

Allison Kennedy, a prosecutor from Roane County, told the jury that Fields squelched key cell phone evidence crucial to the defense in order to continue his relationship with the woman.

Fields is charged with tampering with evidence and official misconduct in the case being heard in the courtroom of Judge Barry Steelman.

Prosecutor Kennedy said Fields was made aware of video on the cell phone of James Works, who was charged with the rape. She said the video showed him having sex with the woman and it appearing to be consensual.

She said Fields held out that evidence, while sending numerous romantic texts to the woman and beginning a relationship with her.

The rape case against Works was dismissed after the defense was able to obtain the video, it was stated.

Attorney Tidwell said Fields initially did not get around to looking at the video because he was working several other big cases, including one in which a victim was mutilated.

He said Fields later got a search warrant for the video that was in the police property room.

The attorney said investigators found copies of the video on top of his desk in plain sight.

Attorney Tidwell said Fields made for his mistake pursuing the woman by losing his job and never being able to be a police officer again.

He said the woman is a drug addict who deleted all her texts to detective Fields. He noted that police were able to retrieve them.

The attorney said Works was the type who "would light a cigarette with a blow torch" that was found along with brass knuckles in the motel room where the incident allegedly took place.  


March 7, 2017

House Passes Legislation To Name New Federal Courthouse In Honor Of Senator Thompson

The U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation Tuesday to name the new Nashville federal courthouse in honor of former U.S. Senator Fred Thompson. The entire Tennessee delegation introduced this legislation on Jan. 9.  “Fred Thompson is one of Tennessee’s most celebrated public figures," said Senator Lamar Alexander.  "He had a distinguished career as an attorney, ... (click for more)

Pair Charged With Carjacking Man Who Gave Them Ride From Apison Pike Mapco

Authorities said two men drew knives on a man who agreed to give them a ride from the Apison Pike Mapco, then stole his truck. Sean Arterburn, 33, of 9441 Robinson Farm Road, Ooltewah, and Shawn Lee Foote, 36, of 5406 High St., Ooltewah, are charged with aggravated robbery. Deputies were summoned on Saturday to the Mapco, where Arterburn was located. He said Foote was back ... (click for more)

Opinion

Chattanooga Needs A Visitor Center

With all of the recent controversy surrounding the Convention and Visitor's Bureau, it should be noted that it is time for Chattanooga/Hamilton County to have a world class visitor center. The CVB has done a tremendous job bringing tourism and visitors to Chattanooga, but we lack a well-placed comprehensive visitor center downtown. Currently, the CVB receives 100% of the hotel/motel ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Another Day Without

I have lived for a couple years by myself so tomorrow’s “Day Without Women” will not provoke a bunch of whooping and hollering and wearing sack cloth around my place. Instead, it will most likely be a great day of reflection of how I honestly do not like any “Day Without Women” because I find I really miss the benefits of loving somebody. Maybe as the sap rises in the trees to bring ... (click for more)

Sports

Soddy-Daisy Names Bill Eller New Boys Basketball Coach

Bill Eller, a former head coach at Lookout Valley, Hixson and Hamilton Heights, has been named the new boys’ basketball coach at Soddy-Daisy High School. Eller succeeds Reid Daniels, who resigned following the Trojans’ elimination from the District 5-3A basketball tournament on Feb. 15 following a disappointing 2-24 season. After winning their second game of the year, the ... (click for more)

Alonzo Heyward: Two-Time Champion For Central

Alonzo Heyward would be just as happy flying under the radar and not being noticed by anyone. But that’s hard to do when you earn a state wrestling title for the second year in a row and conclude your high school career as a four-time state medalist. Ricky Johnson was the last two-time state champion for the Central Purple Pounders back in the early 90s, but Heyward can now ... (click for more)


