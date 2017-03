Tuesday, March 7, 2017

Mayor Andy Berke finished far ahead of three competitors to win four more years in office.

It was:

Andy Berke 11,991

Larry Grohn 4,941

David Crockett 1,438

Chris Long 407

The mayor, a Democratic former state senator, far outspent his opponents, including Councilman Grohn, former Councilman Crockett and businessman Long. He poured over $358,000 into the race in just the last few months.

There were only 18,968 votes cast out of 96,333 registered voters.