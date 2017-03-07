Alexander: Bill Would Help Tennesseans Who May Otherwise Have Zero Obamacare Insurance Options

Tuesday, March 7, 2017

Senate Health Committee Chairman Lamar Alexander on Tuesday released the following statement on the American Health Care Act, legislation introduced in the House to begin the process of repealing and replacing Obamacare:

“One especially encouraging aspect of the House bill is that it would help 40,000 Knoxville-area residents who are expected to have no insurance plans available on the exchange next year by allowing them to use their Affordable Care Act subsidy outside of the exchange," said Senator Alexander.

"The bill also allows subsidies to be used to purchase lower cost health plans than allowed under current law, which would provide relief to Tennesseans facing increased premiums on the Obamacare exchanges across the state. The House begins the committee process on the bill this week, but this bill clearly would provide Americans with a broader choice of plans, rein in the out-of-control Medicaid entitlement spending, and give states flexibility to provide Americans with access to low-cost insurance.”

Senator Bob Corker said, “I am appreciative of what appears to be a very constructive contribution by members in the House, and while I am still reviewing the legislation and want to see a Congressional Budget Office cost analysis, this seems to be an important step in the right direction. With rising premiums, lost coverage and fewer choices, it is clear that the Affordable Care Act is not working. I am glad the process is underway to put in place an alternative that works better for the American people.”