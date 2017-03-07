 Tuesday, March 7, 2017 58.5°F   overcast   Overcast

Alexander: Bill Would Help Tennesseans Who May Otherwise Have Zero Obamacare Insurance Options

Tuesday, March 7, 2017

Senate Health Committee Chairman Lamar Alexander on Tuesday released the following statement on the American Health Care Act, legislation introduced in the House to begin the process of repealing and replacing Obamacare: 

“One especially encouraging aspect of the House bill is that it would help 40,000 Knoxville-area residents who are expected to have no insurance plans available on the exchange next year by allowing them to use their Affordable Care Act subsidy outside of the exchange," said Senator Alexander.  

"The bill also allows subsidies to be used to purchase lower cost health plans than allowed under current law, which would provide relief to Tennesseans facing increased premiums on the Obamacare exchanges across the state. The House begins the committee process on the bill this week, but this bill clearly would provide Americans with a broader choice of plans, rein in the out-of-control Medicaid entitlement spending, and give states flexibility to provide Americans with access to low-cost insurance.”

Senator Bob Corker said, “I am appreciative of what appears to be a very constructive contribution by members in the House, and while I am still reviewing the legislation and want to see a Congressional Budget Office cost analysis, this seems to be an important step in the right direction.  With rising premiums, lost coverage and fewer choices, it is clear that the Affordable Care Act is not working. I am glad the process is underway to put in place an alternative that works better for the American people.”


House Passes Legislation To Name New Federal Courthouse In Honor Of Senator Thompson

Pair Charged With Carjacking Man Who Gave Them Ride From Apison Pike Mapco

Man Carjacked By Gang Member At Ace Hardware Parking Lot On South Broad Street


The U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation Tuesday to name the new Nashville federal courthouse in honor of former U.S. Senator Fred Thompson. The entire Tennessee delegation introduced ... (click for more)

Authorities said two men drew knives on a man who agreed to give them a ride from the Apison Pike Mapco, then stole his truck. Sean Arterburn, 33, of 9441 Robinson Farm Road, Ooltewah, and ... (click for more)

Police said a man was carjacked at the Ace Hardware parking lot on South Broad Street by an Alton Park gang member. Montez Murphy, 24, of 4115 Guinn Adams St., was charged with aggravated ... (click for more)


The U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation Tuesday to name the new Nashville federal courthouse in honor of former U.S. Senator Fred Thompson. The entire Tennessee delegation introduced this legislation on Jan. 9.  “Fred Thompson is one of Tennessee’s most celebrated public figures," said Senator Lamar Alexander.  "He had a distinguished career as an attorney, ... (click for more)

Authorities said two men drew knives on a man who agreed to give them a ride from the Apison Pike Mapco, then stole his truck. Sean Arterburn, 33, of 9441 Robinson Farm Road, Ooltewah, and Shawn Lee Foote, 36, of 5406 High St., Ooltewah, are charged with aggravated robbery. Deputies were summoned on Saturday to the Mapco, where Arterburn was located. He said Foote was back ... (click for more)

Opinion

Chattanooga Needs A Visitor Center

With all of the recent controversy surrounding the Convention and Visitor's Bureau, it should be noted that it is time for Chattanooga/Hamilton County to have a world class visitor center. The CVB has done a tremendous job bringing tourism and visitors to Chattanooga, but we lack a well-placed comprehensive visitor center downtown. Currently, the CVB receives 100% of the hotel/motel ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Another Day Without

I have lived for a couple years by myself so tomorrow’s “Day Without Women” will not provoke a bunch of whooping and hollering and wearing sack cloth around my place. Instead, it will most likely be a great day of reflection of how I honestly do not like any “Day Without Women” because I find I really miss the benefits of loving somebody. Maybe as the sap rises in the trees to bring ... (click for more)

Sports

Soddy-Daisy Names Bill Eller New Boys Basketball Coach

Bill Eller, a former head coach at Lookout Valley, Hixson and Hamilton Heights, has been named the new boys’ basketball coach at Soddy-Daisy High School. Eller succeeds Reid Daniels, who resigned following the Trojans’ elimination from the District 5-3A basketball tournament on Feb. 15 following a disappointing 2-24 season. After winning their second game of the year, the ... (click for more)

Alonzo Heyward: Two-Time Champion For Central

Alonzo Heyward would be just as happy flying under the radar and not being noticed by anyone. But that’s hard to do when you earn a state wrestling title for the second year in a row and conclude your high school career as a four-time state medalist. Ricky Johnson was the last two-time state champion for the Central Purple Pounders back in the early 90s, but Heyward can now ... (click for more)


