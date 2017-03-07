Pair Charged With Carjacking Man Who Gave Them Ride From Apison Pike Mapco

Tuesday, March 7, 2017

Authorities said two men drew knives on a man who agreed to give them a ride from the Apison Pike Mapco, then stole his truck.

Sean Arterburn, 33, of 9441 Robinson Farm Road, Ooltewah, and Shawn Lee Foote, 36, of 5406 High St., Ooltewah, are charged with aggravated robbery.

Deputies were summoned on Saturday to the Mapco, where Arterburn was located. He said Foote was back at their hotel room at America's Best on Old Lee Highway.

In the room deputies spotted a cell phone battery from a Samsung phone. The victim said they took his Samsung phone.

He said after he agreed to give them a ride in exchange for gas money they pulled knives on him and told him "they were going to take his truck and his stuff."

He said he tried to wreck the truck in hopes of alerting authorities. One of the men then put a knife to his throat and said they would kill him. He was cut several times during the struggle.

At one point, he said, he was over toward the front passenger seat and one of the robbers was in the driver's seat.

They then pulled him out of the truck and took his phone, wallet with $80 in it and his Jordan sneakers.

Deputies said Arterburn and Foote gave conflicting stories about the incident.