Henderson, Mitchell, Gilbert Re-Elected; Anthony Byrd Topples Moses Freeman; Anderson, Hakeem In Runoffs

City Council incumbents Jerry Mitchell, Chip Henderson and Russell Gilbert won re-election in voting on Tuesday.
However, there will be two City Council runoffs with no candidate getting the required 50 percent of the vote.
Chris Anderson finished ahead in District 7, but faces a runoff with Erskine Oglesby. Manny Rico, the former District 7 representative, finished third.
Incumbent Yusuf Hakeem in District 9 finished ahead in a four-person field by 354 votes, but facesa runoff with Demetrus Coonrod.
Anthony Byrd, a longtime employee in the Criminal Court Clerk's office, upset City Council Chairman Moses Freeman in District 8. tom kunesh was third.
Councilman Henderson, a Lookout Valley builder, defeated two opponents, while incumbent Mitchell held off Mickey McCamish in District 2.
Incumbent Russell Gilbert was running close to challenger Cynthia Stanley-Cash in District 5, but finished strong in late returns to avoid a runoff. Jeffrey Evans was third.
Ken Smith in District 3 and Carol Berz in District 6 were unopposed.
Darrin Ledford was the only candidate for the District 4 seat vacated by Larry Grohn to run for mayor.
There was a slim turnout of 18,302 of the city's 96,333 registered voters.
District 1
Chip Henderson 1,315
Susan Miller 371
Jay Nevans 265
District 2
Jerry Mitchell 1,203
Mickey McCamish 662
District 5
Russell Gilbert 1,450
Cynthia Stanley-Cash 831
Jeffrey Evans 186
District 7
Chris Anderson 810
Erskine Oglesby 630
Manny Rico 260
District 8
Anthony Byrd 741
Moses Freeman 544
tom kunesh 94
District 9
Yusuf Hakeem 954
Demetrus Coonrod 600
John Kerns 491
Pat Benson Jr. 262
District 3
Ken Smith 2,090
District 4
Darrin Ledford 1,464
District 6
Carol Berz 1,424