Henderson, Mitchell, Gilbert Re-Elected; Anthony Byrd Topples Moses Freeman; Anderson, Hakeem In Runoffs

Tuesday, March 7, 2017

City Council incumbents Jerry Mitchell, Chip Henderson and Russell Gilbert won re-election in voting on Tuesday.

However, there will be two City Council runoffs with no candidate getting the required 50 percent of the vote.

Chris Anderson finished ahead in District 7, but faces a runoff with Erskine Oglesby. Manny Rico, the former District 7 representative, finished third.

Incumbent Yusuf Hakeem in District 9 finished ahead in a four-person field by 354 votes, but facesa runoff with Demetrus Coonrod.

Anthony Byrd, a longtime employee in the Criminal Court Clerk's office, upset City Council Chairman Moses Freeman in District 8. tom kunesh was third.

Councilman Henderson, a Lookout Valley builder, defeated two opponents, while incumbent Mitchell held off Mickey McCamish in District 2.

Incumbent Russell Gilbert was running close to challenger Cynthia Stanley-Cash in District 5, but finished strong in late returns to avoid a runoff. Jeffrey Evans was third.

Ken Smith in District 3 and Carol Berz in District 6 were unopposed.

Darrin Ledford was the only candidate for the District 4 seat vacated by Larry Grohn to run for mayor.

There was a slim turnout of 18,302 of the city's 96,333 registered voters.

District 1

Chip Henderson 1,315

Susan Miller 371

Jay Nevans 265



District 2

Jerry Mitchell 1,203

Mickey McCamish 662

District 5

Russell Gilbert 1,450

Cynthia Stanley-Cash 831

Jeffrey Evans 186

District 7

Chris Anderson 810

Erskine Oglesby 630

Manny Rico 260

District 8

Anthony Byrd 741

Moses Freeman 544

tom kunesh 94

District 9

Yusuf Hakeem 954

Demetrus Coonrod 600

John Kerns 491

Pat Benson Jr. 262

District 3

Ken Smith 2,090

District 4

Darrin Ledford 1,464

District 6

Carol Berz 1,424



