PHOTOS: Election Night

With all of the recent controversy surrounding the Convention and Visitor's Bureau, it should be noted that it is time for Chattanooga/Hamilton County to have a world class visitor center. The CVB has done a tremendous job bringing tourism and visitors to Chattanooga, but we lack a well-placed comprehensive visitor center downtown. Currently, the CVB receives 100% of the hotel/motel

At a recent meeting of the Hamilton County School Board I asked how many projects were currently under construction and was told, "None." Fearing that I had been misunderstood, I rephrased my question. "I am sorry … I meant to say how many new schools or major renovations are currently underway, and when are they scheduled to be completed?" "None … we don't have any money,"