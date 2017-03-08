Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Wednesday, March 8, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ANDERSON-TILLETT, FRANCES MAE

10289 VIRLEY DRIVE COLLEGEDALE, 37363

Age at Arrest: 74 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CRUELTY TO ANIMALS**MUST APPEAR

---

BELCHER, ERIC LEE

30 PAULMAR DR CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)

---

BOLES, BRANDON LEE

422 SANDALWOOD DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAUL

---

CANNON, BRETT MATTHEW

6815 SHORT TAIL SPRINGS ROAD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CLARK, RICHARD BRENT

48 HALLS VALLEY SPUR TRION, 30753

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OVER $1000

---

COPELAND, ERIC ALLEN

183 ORCHARD DRIVE TRACY CITY, 37387

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

FELONY POSSESSION OF DRUGS (METH)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

FLEETWOOD, SENECA L

800 WALKER AVE #8312 ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

BURGLARY

---

FORD, JASON CARL

4151 RINGGOLD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

GOWAN, KEVIN LEE

3974 N.

QUAIL LN CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaREGISTRATION, EXPIREDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED---GREEN, ALEXI LANE405 HICKORY COURT GOODLETSVILLE, 37072Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: UTCPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---GUNN, COREY ANTHONY309 BURLEIGH AVENUE DAYTON, 45417Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (DAYTON, OHIO)---HALL, RODNEY ANDREW204 BOOTH ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER $1000)DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREFAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENTFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY---HARDEMAN, KRISTA121 CHEROKEE TRAIL RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---HERNANDEZ, JOSE ROJAS601 JAMES ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWFAIL TO YIELDLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---HICKS, TYRUS1852 NW 52ND AVE FORT LAUDERDALE, 33313Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, N---IZET, ANTONIO SALANIC5005 16TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSELEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE---JOHNSTON, ROY LEONARD1211 W FORT WILLIAMSSTREET SYLACAUGA, 35150Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSS.OF SYNTHETIC CANNABINOIDSDISORDERLY CONDUCT---KNOX, JADARIUS DAQUINN2309 ELMENDORF STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE---KOSTIUK, APRIL DENISE3030 CUMMING ROAD APTA CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCHILD NEGLECT (FELONIOUS)CHILD NEGLECT (FELONIOUS)CHILD NEGLECT (FELONIOUS)CHILD NEGLECTCHILD NEGLECT---LOCKE, NANCY ELIZABETH429 WHITE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---MARTIN, GREGORY SCOTT1707 S HIGHLAND PARK CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)---MINNICK, CODY RAY1295 LAURA LANE COLE CITY, 60416Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: UTCPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---MOORE, ROBERT LOUIS6441 PLANTATION DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)---MOSELY, DAVID3659 TANAKA TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR---NEWMAN, TYLER WINSTON7927 DIAMOND HEAD DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE---NICOLAS-LOARCA, OSCAR3805 12TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---NORMAN, MYRON NICHOLAI1915 HAMILL RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDISORDERLY CONDUCT---PACE, REBEKAH SHEA7900 HAMILTON MILL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000---PACE, ROBERT LEE2537 HICKORY RIDGE DRI CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 69 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---PAIGE, ANTHONY LEBRON1207 BLEMEADE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---PERRY, HALEY MARIE5066 SHOLALS LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PETRITSCH, VINCENT HENRY4111 15TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---PETTIT, MARC ANTHONY150 9TH STREET SE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---POSLEY, BRIAN LAMONT3105 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS---REED, ROBBIE JERMAINE606 SYLVAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPVIOLATION OF PROBATION (SEXUAL BATTERY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RAPE)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RAPE)---ROBINSON, WILLIAM MICHAEL829 ROCKY SPRINGS ROAD SPRING CITY, 37321Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHEVIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)---ROMINE, JEREMIAH C310 E. 37TH ST APT C CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SANBORN, DANIEL JOHN1042 WILCOX BOULEVARD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---SCOTT, HALEY LEIGHANN341 COUNTY ROAD 479 ALBERTVILLE, 35951Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFELONY POSSESSION OF DRUGS (METH)POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---SHADDEN, TIFFANIE BROOKE2607 STANDIFER CHASE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---SHERLIN, DANIEL LAMAR226 EAST AVENUE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY, GA)---SUGGS, GERMICHAEL DEANGELO39 SCRUGGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---TACKETT, TRAVISHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY, GA)---TOMLINSON, ADAM WAYNE322B CAMP JORDAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---TOWNS, CATHY A498 MOORE CIRCLE ROAD NW CHARLESTON, 37310Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULT---VON HOLLEN, RYAN MATTHEW1545 MOHAWK CT NW CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSS OF METH FOR RESALE---WAMPLER, CODY CHRISTOPHER253 14TH AVENUE DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS---WELLS, CHARLES BLANT3407 ROBERTS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACRIMINAL SIMULATIONCRIMINAL SIMULATIONCRIMINAL SIMULATION---WHATLEY, BERNARD EARL1715 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 47406Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPRESCRIPTION DRUG FRAUD---WHITE, HALEY LADEAN2688 CHURCH HILL DOWNS CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---WISE, JASON M725 HENRY COVE RD HILLSBORO, 37342Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAWNO PROOF OF INSURANCE

