Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
ANDERSON-TILLETT, FRANCES MAE
10289 VIRLEY DRIVE COLLEGEDALE, 37363
Age at Arrest: 74 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRUELTY TO ANIMALS**MUST APPEAR
---
BELCHER, ERIC LEE
30 PAULMAR DR CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)
---
BOLES, BRANDON LEE
422 SANDALWOOD DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAUL
---
CANNON, BRETT MATTHEW
6815 SHORT TAIL SPRINGS ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CLARK, RICHARD BRENT
48 HALLS VALLEY SPUR TRION, 30753
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OVER $1000
---
COPELAND, ERIC ALLEN
183 ORCHARD DRIVE TRACY CITY, 37387
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FELONY POSSESSION OF DRUGS (METH)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
FLEETWOOD, SENECA L
800 WALKER AVE #8312 ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BURGLARY
---
FORD, JASON CARL
4151 RINGGOLD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
GOWAN, KEVIN LEE
3974 N.
QUAIL LN CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
GREEN, ALEXI LANE
405 HICKORY COURT GOODLETSVILLE, 37072
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
GUNN, COREY ANTHONY
309 BURLEIGH AVENUE DAYTON, 45417
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (DAYTON, OHIO)
---
HALL, RODNEY ANDREW
204 BOOTH ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER $1000)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
---
HARDEMAN, KRISTA
121 CHEROKEE TRAIL RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
HERNANDEZ, JOSE ROJAS
601 JAMES ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FAIL TO YIELD
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
HICKS, TYRUS
1852 NW 52ND AVE FORT LAUDERDALE, 33313
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, N
---
IZET, ANTONIO SALANIC
5005 16TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
---
JOHNSTON, ROY LEONARD
1211 W FORT WILLIAMSSTREET SYLACAUGA, 35150
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSS.OF SYNTHETIC CANNABINOIDS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
KNOX, JADARIUS DAQUINN
2309 ELMENDORF STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
KOSTIUK, APRIL DENISE
3030 CUMMING ROAD APTA CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CHILD NEGLECT (FELONIOUS)
CHILD NEGLECT (FELONIOUS)
CHILD NEGLECT (FELONIOUS)
CHILD NEGLECT
CHILD NEGLECT
---
LOCKE, NANCY ELIZABETH
429 WHITE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MARTIN, GREGORY SCOTT
1707 S HIGHLAND PARK CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
---
MINNICK, CODY RAY
1295 LAURA LANE COLE CITY, 60416
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MOORE, ROBERT LOUIS
6441 PLANTATION DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
MOSELY, DAVID
3659 TANAKA TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR
---
NEWMAN, TYLER WINSTON
7927 DIAMOND HEAD DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
---
NICOLAS-LOARCA, OSCAR
3805 12TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
NORMAN, MYRON NICHOLAI
1915 HAMILL RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
PACE, REBEKAH SHEA
7900 HAMILTON MILL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
---
PACE, ROBERT LEE
2537 HICKORY RIDGE DRI CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 69 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
PAIGE, ANTHONY LEBRON
1207 BLEMEADE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
PERRY, HALEY MARIE
5066 SHOLALS LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PETRITSCH, VINCENT HENRY
4111 15TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
PETTIT, MARC ANTHONY
150 9TH STREET SE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
POSLEY, BRIAN LAMONT
3105 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
---
REED, ROBBIE JERMAINE
606 SYLVAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSP
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SEXUAL BATTERY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RAPE)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RAPE)
---
ROBINSON, WILLIAM MICHAEL
829 ROCKY SPRINGS ROAD SPRING CITY, 37321
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
---
ROMINE, JEREMIAH C
310 E. 37TH ST APT C CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SANBORN, DANIEL JOHN
1042 WILCOX BOULEVARD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
SCOTT, HALEY LEIGHANN
341 COUNTY ROAD 479 ALBERTVILLE, 35951
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FELONY POSSESSION OF DRUGS (METH)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
SHADDEN, TIFFANIE BROOKE
2607 STANDIFER CHASE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
SHERLIN, DANIEL LAMAR
226 EAST AVENUE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY, GA)
---
SUGGS, GERMICHAEL DEANGELO
39 SCRUGGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
TACKETT, TRAVIS
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY, GA)
---
TOMLINSON, ADAM WAYNE
322B CAMP JORDAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
TOWNS, CATHY A
498 MOORE CIRCLE ROAD NW CHARLESTON, 37310
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
VON HOLLEN, RYAN MATTHEW
1545 MOHAWK CT NW CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS OF METH FOR RESALE
---
WAMPLER, CODY CHRISTOPHER
253 14TH AVENUE DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
---
WELLS, CHARLES BLANT
3407 ROBERTS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
---
WHATLEY, BERNARD EARL
1715 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 47406
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
PRESCRIPTION DRUG FRAUD
---
WHITE, HALEY LADEAN
2688 CHURCH HILL DOWNS CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
WISE, JASON M
725 HENRY COVE RD HILLSBORO, 37342
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
