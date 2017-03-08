 Wednesday, March 8, 2017 53.2°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Wednesday, March 8, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ANDERSON-TILLETT, FRANCES MAE 
10289 VIRLEY DRIVE COLLEGEDALE, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 74 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRUELTY TO ANIMALS**MUST APPEAR
---
BELCHER, ERIC LEE 
30 PAULMAR DR CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)
---
BOLES, BRANDON LEE 
422 SANDALWOOD DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAUL
---
CANNON, BRETT MATTHEW 
6815 SHORT TAIL SPRINGS ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CLARK, RICHARD BRENT 
48 HALLS VALLEY SPUR TRION, 30753 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OVER $1000
---
COPELAND, ERIC ALLEN 
183 ORCHARD DRIVE TRACY CITY, 37387 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FELONY POSSESSION OF DRUGS (METH)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
FLEETWOOD, SENECA L 
800 WALKER AVE #8312 ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BURGLARY
---
FORD, JASON CARL 
4151 RINGGOLD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
GOWAN, KEVIN LEE 
3974 N.

QUAIL LN CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
GREEN, ALEXI LANE 
405 HICKORY COURT GOODLETSVILLE, 37072 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
GUNN, COREY ANTHONY 
309 BURLEIGH AVENUE DAYTON, 45417 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (DAYTON, OHIO)
---
HALL, RODNEY ANDREW 
204 BOOTH ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER $1000)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
---
HARDEMAN, KRISTA 
121 CHEROKEE TRAIL RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
HERNANDEZ, JOSE ROJAS 
601 JAMES ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FAIL TO YIELD
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
HICKS, TYRUS 
1852 NW 52ND AVE FORT LAUDERDALE, 33313 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, N
---
IZET, ANTONIO SALANIC 
5005 16TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
---
JOHNSTON, ROY LEONARD 
1211 W FORT WILLIAMSSTREET SYLACAUGA, 35150 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSS.OF SYNTHETIC CANNABINOIDS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
KNOX, JADARIUS DAQUINN 
2309 ELMENDORF STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
KOSTIUK, APRIL DENISE 
3030 CUMMING ROAD APTA CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CHILD NEGLECT (FELONIOUS)
CHILD NEGLECT (FELONIOUS)
CHILD NEGLECT (FELONIOUS)
CHILD NEGLECT
CHILD NEGLECT
---
LOCKE, NANCY ELIZABETH 
429 WHITE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MARTIN, GREGORY SCOTT 
1707 S HIGHLAND PARK CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
---
MINNICK, CODY RAY 
1295 LAURA LANE COLE CITY, 60416 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MOORE, ROBERT LOUIS 
6441 PLANTATION DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
MOSELY, DAVID 
3659 TANAKA TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR
---
NEWMAN, TYLER WINSTON 
7927 DIAMOND HEAD DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
---
NICOLAS-LOARCA, OSCAR 
3805 12TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
NORMAN, MYRON NICHOLAI 
1915 HAMILL RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
PACE, REBEKAH SHEA 
7900 HAMILTON MILL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
---
PACE, ROBERT LEE 
2537 HICKORY RIDGE DRI CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 69 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
PAIGE, ANTHONY LEBRON 
1207 BLEMEADE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
PERRY, HALEY MARIE 
5066 SHOLALS LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PETRITSCH, VINCENT HENRY 
4111 15TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
PETTIT, MARC ANTHONY 
150 9TH STREET SE CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
POSLEY, BRIAN LAMONT 
3105 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
---
REED, ROBBIE JERMAINE 
606 SYLVAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSP
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SEXUAL BATTERY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RAPE)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RAPE)
---
ROBINSON, WILLIAM MICHAEL 
829 ROCKY SPRINGS ROAD SPRING CITY, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
---
ROMINE, JEREMIAH C 
310 E. 37TH ST APT C CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SANBORN, DANIEL JOHN 
1042 WILCOX BOULEVARD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
SCOTT, HALEY LEIGHANN 
341 COUNTY ROAD 479 ALBERTVILLE, 35951 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FELONY POSSESSION OF DRUGS (METH)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
SHADDEN, TIFFANIE BROOKE 
2607 STANDIFER CHASE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
SHERLIN, DANIEL LAMAR 
226 EAST AVENUE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY, GA)
---
SUGGS, GERMICHAEL DEANGELO 
39 SCRUGGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
TACKETT, TRAVIS 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY, GA)
---
TOMLINSON, ADAM WAYNE 
322B CAMP JORDAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
TOWNS, CATHY A 
498 MOORE CIRCLE ROAD NW CHARLESTON, 37310 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
VON HOLLEN, RYAN MATTHEW 
1545 MOHAWK CT NW CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS OF METH FOR RESALE
---
WAMPLER, CODY CHRISTOPHER 
253 14TH AVENUE DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
---
WELLS, CHARLES BLANT 
3407 ROBERTS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
---
WHATLEY, BERNARD EARL 
1715 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 47406 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
PRESCRIPTION DRUG FRAUD
---
WHITE, HALEY LADEAN 
2688 CHURCH HILL DOWNS CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
WISE, JASON M 
725 HENRY COVE RD HILLSBORO, 37342 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

Here are the mug shots:

