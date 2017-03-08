Andrew Justin Hensley, 33, Killed In Altercation At Cleveland Apartment Complex

Wednesday, March 8, 2017

Andrew Justin Hensley, 33, was killed in an altercation at an apartment complex in Cleveland early Wednesday morning.

Investigators were conducting an investigation of the incident at Ocoee Village apartments at 1300 2nd St. N.E.



At approximately 12:05 a.m., the 911 Communications Center received multiple phone calls regarding an altercation that had taken place at an apartment.

When deputies arrived on scene, they discovered a deceased male.

Officials said, "Our investigation is still in the early stages, and releasable updates will be provided as they become available."

The incident has been ruled a homicide.