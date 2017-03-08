 Wednesday, March 8, 2017 43.7°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Man Killed In Altercation At Cleveland Apartment Complex

Wednesday, March 8, 2017

A man was killed in an altercation at an apartment complex in Cleveland early Wednesday morning.

 

Investigators were conducting an investigation of the incident at Ocoee Village apartments at 1300 2nd St. N.E.

 

At approximately 12:05 a.

m., the 911 Communications Center received multiple phone calls regarding an altercation that had taken place at an apartment. When deputies arrived on-scene, they discovered a deceased male.

 

Officials said, "Our investigation is still in the early stages, and releasable updates will be provided as they become available."

 

The incident has been ruled a homicide.

 

 


March 8, 2017

New Hiking Trails, Entranceway Likely To Be Part Of Long-Range Plan For Historic Moccasin Bend

March 8, 2017

Man Killed In Altercation At Cleveland Apartment Complex

March 8, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report


New hiking trails and a new entranceway will likely be part of a long-range plan expected to be issued by the National Park Service in May after a lengthy study, the director of the Friends of ... (click for more)

A man was killed in an altercation at an apartment complex in Cleveland early Wednesday morning.   Investigators were conducting an investigation of the incident at Ocoee Village apartments ... (click for more)

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ANDERSON-TILLETT, FRANCES MAE  10289 VIRLEY DRIVE COLLEGEDALE, 37363  Age at Arrest: 74 years old Arresting Agency: ... (click for more)


Breaking News

New Hiking Trails, Entranceway Likely To Be Part Of Long-Range Plan For Historic Moccasin Bend

New hiking trails and a new entranceway will likely be part of a long-range plan expected to be issued by the National Park Service in May after a lengthy study, the director of the Friends of Moccasin Bend said. Michael Wurzel said he does not know yet what the NPS will recommend for an interpretative center. He said property the group owns that was formerly a barge site ... (click for more)

Man Killed In Altercation At Cleveland Apartment Complex

A man was killed in an altercation at an apartment complex in Cleveland early Wednesday morning.   Investigators were conducting an investigation of the incident at Ocoee Village apartments at 1300 2 nd St. N.E.   At approximately 12:05 a.m., the 911 Communications Center received multiple phone calls regarding an altercation that had taken place at an apartment. ... (click for more)

Opinion

Chattanooga Needs A Visitor Center

With all of the recent controversy surrounding the Convention and Visitor's Bureau, it should be noted that it is time for Chattanooga/Hamilton County to have a world class visitor center. The CVB has done a tremendous job bringing tourism and visitors to Chattanooga, but we lack a well-placed comprehensive visitor center downtown. Currently, the CVB receives 100% of the hotel/motel ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Our 'Plan To Fail'

At a recent meeting of the Hamilton County School Board I asked how many projects were currently under construction and was told, “None.” Fearing that I had been misunderstood, I rephrased my question. “I am sorry … I meant to say how many new schools or major renovations are currently underway, and when are they scheduled to be completed?” “None … we don’t have any money,” ... (click for more)

Sports

Soddy-Daisy Names Bill Eller New Boys Basketball Coach

Bill Eller, a former head coach at Lookout Valley, Hixson and Hamilton Heights, has been named the new boys’ basketball coach at Soddy-Daisy High School. Eller succeeds Reid Daniels, who resigned following the Trojans’ elimination from the District 5-3A basketball tournament on Feb. 15 following a disappointing 2-24 season. After winning their second game of the year, the ... (click for more)

Alonzo Heyward: Two-Time Champion For Central

Alonzo Heyward would be just as happy flying under the radar and not being noticed by anyone. But that’s hard to do when you earn a state wrestling title for the second year in a row and conclude your high school career as a four-time state medalist. Ricky Johnson was the last two-time state champion for the Central Purple Pounders back in the early 90s and his brother Kevin ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors